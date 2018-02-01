₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,636 members, 4,062,281 topics. Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday (16726 Views)
|Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Faithway10: 7:00pm
TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has proved today that he has a good relationship with the mother of his kids.
His estranged wife, Lilian Esoro wished him a happy birthday earlier today, and now his baby mama has taken to Instagram to also celebrate him.
She shared photos of him and their daughter, Zaneta and wrote;
https://www.instagram.com/p/BesbQZLnDcT/
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/ubi-franklins-babymama-celebrates-him.html
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Colleverage: 7:00pm
see pikin ooo
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Appetizer(m): 7:51pm
I remember those days chilling with Ubi and the rest of the team.
1 Like
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by free2ryhme: 7:52pm
I just dont know what to say
1 Like
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Lordspicy(m): 7:52pm
#myfriendship?
hian
see lemme educate you woman, love can never lead to friendship.... never
2 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by nedu2000(m): 7:53pm
Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.
8 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by ThisTrend(f): 7:53pm
Appetizer:I remember those days chilling with Ubi and the rest of the team.
Hmm... You don chill with Ubi?? Iro re ee
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by iornenge81(m): 7:53pm
correct
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Donald3d(m): 7:54pm
hehe friendship
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by 12345baba: 7:54pm
My right balls dey pain me atimes please what can it be?
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by policy12: 7:54pm
Abegi when Wenger they leave Arsenal self?
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by oluwakayode25(m): 7:55pm
nedu2000:
I believe he owns a record label or is tekno manager or soemthing..just know he has an affiliation of sort with Tekno the musician!
10 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by oluwakayode25(m): 7:55pm
To give person belle dey hungry me
1 Like
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Liftedhands: 7:58pm
Lolz
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by 12345baba: 7:59pm
oluwakayode25:hope u fit handle the responsibilities wey follow am?
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by mrkhaynoni: 8:00pm
He was the manager of inyanya when inyanya was still a superstar and is currently the manager of another star called tekno, he owns a record label called tripleMG and also owns an high class restaurant on the island.
nedu2000:
15 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by TolaTosin: 8:00pm
acunon:put price at once
2 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by brownsugar23: 8:05pm
acunon:
How much
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Dannyblaze4040(m): 8:06pm
nedu2000:
Ceo MMMG made men music group...
Ceo instant pick up
Business man.. also into real estate etc
4 Likes
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by adahlee(f): 8:07pm
oluwakayode25:
Inyanya
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Uniqueness01(f): 8:10pm
Help me answer him well......in addy, He's the CEO instapickup and insta apartments
mrkhaynoni:
1 Like
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by kagari: 8:15pm
Uniqueness01:
What of before?
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by emperormossad(m): 8:23pm
12345baba:Izza simple sturvzz.
HIV
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by spongeisback: 8:28pm
She's pretty and Ubi is handsome, how come their daughter is........?
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Gerrard59(m): 8:31pm
Estranged and baby mama have no correlation whatsoever. His ex wife not baby mama. Unless you are implying any divorced lady is a baby mama and vice versa.
1 Like
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:38pm
Lilian Esoro wishes Ubi Franklin A Happy Birthday, But he snubs her and goes after his Baby Mama - https://joelsblog.com.ng/lilian-esoro-wishes-wishes-ubi-franklin-a-happy-birthday-and-he-snubs-her-on-instagram/
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by freshdude99(m): 8:39pm
kagari:PA to Julius Agwu after graduated from Madonna university okija as a lawyer
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by acunon: 8:52pm
brownsugar23:125K
|Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by acunon: 8:53pm
TolaTosin:125K
Top Ten Hottest And Best Rappers In Nigeria 2016 / BBA Finalist Prezzo Visits Nigeria / PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez Shows With No Panties , Rihanna Also Shows bosoms.
Viewing this topic: Agwoden(m), MummyE(f), Virus777, nnenna311, jerryBoss1(m), Ghost1759(m), lacosanostra, methjuior(m), Gerrard59(m), enoks(m), charleff512(m), CoolestJoe, crotsz, mike234, jnressence, kalosky, malabite3, goldbim(f), Taal17, benedictgold(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13