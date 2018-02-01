Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday (16726 Views)

His estranged wife, Lilian Esoro wished him a happy birthday earlier today, and now his baby mama has taken to Instagram to also celebrate him.



She shared photos of him and their daughter, Zaneta and wrote;



"H aPPY BiRthDAY PAPi ZEE X JAY wishing you all the heavenly blessings continue to soar ��@ubifranklintriplemg #myfriendship"

I remember those days chilling with Ubi and the rest of the team.

Finest. Happy birthday. My paddy

I just dont know what to say 1 Like

#myfriendship?



see lemme educate you woman, love can never lead to friendship.... never 2 Likes

Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks. 8 Likes

Hmm... You don chill with Ubi?? Iro re ee

Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

I believe he owns a record label or is tekno manager or soemthing..just know he has an affiliation of sort with Tekno the musician!

To give person belle dey hungry me 1 Like

hope u fit handle the responsibilities wey follow am?

nedu2000:

Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

He was the manager of inyanya when inyanya was still a superstar and is currently the manager of another star called tekno, he owns a record label called tripleMG and also owns an high class restaurant on the island.

put price at once

How much

Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

Ceo MMMG made men music group...

Ceo instant pick up

Ceo MMMG made men music group...
Ceo instant pick up
Business man.. also into real estate etc

I believe he owns a record label or is tekno manager or soemthing..just know he has an affiliation of sort with Tekno the musician!

He was the manager of inyanya when inyanya was still a superstar and is currently the manager of another star called tekno, he owns a record label called tripleMG and also owns an high class restaurant on the island.

Help me answer him well......in addy, He's the CEO instapickup and insta apartments

Help me answer him well......in addy, He's the CEO instapickup and insta apartments





What of before?

My right balls dey pain me atimes please what can it be? Izza simple sturvzz.

Izza simple sturvzz.
HIV

She's pretty and Ubi is handsome, how come their daughter is........?

Estranged and baby mama have no correlation whatsoever. His ex wife not baby mama. Unless you are implying any divorced lady is a baby mama and vice versa. 1 Like

Lilian Esoro wishes Ubi Franklin A Happy Birthday, But he snubs her and goes after his Baby Mama - https://joelsblog.com.ng/lilian-esoro-wishes-wishes-ubi-franklin-a-happy-birthday-and-he-snubs-her-on-instagram/

What of before?

PA to Julius Agwu after graduated from Madonna university okija as a lawyer

brownsugar23:





How much

125K