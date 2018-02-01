₦airaland Forum

Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Faithway10: 7:00pm
TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has proved today that he has a good relationship with the mother of his kids.

His estranged wife, Lilian Esoro wished him a happy birthday earlier today, and now his baby mama has taken to Instagram to also celebrate him.

She shared photos of him and their daughter, Zaneta and wrote;

"H aPPY BiRthDAY PAPi ZEE X JAY wishing you all the heavenly blessings continue to soar ��@ubifranklintriplemg #myfriendship"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BesbQZLnDcT/

http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/ubi-franklins-babymama-celebrates-him.html

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Colleverage: 7:00pm
grin see pikin ooo
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Appetizer(m): 7:51pm
I remember those days chilling with Ubi and the rest of the team.
Finest. Happy birthday. My paddy

1 Like

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by free2ryhme: 7:52pm
I just dont know what to say

1 Like

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Lordspicy(m): 7:52pm
#myfriendship?

hian


see lemme educate you woman, love can never lead to friendship.... never

2 Likes

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by nedu2000(m): 7:53pm
Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

8 Likes

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by ThisTrend(f): 7:53pm
Appetizer:
I remember those days chilling with Ubi and the rest of the team.
Finest. Happy birthday. My paddy

Hmm... You don chill with Ubi?? Iro re ee
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by iornenge81(m): 7:53pm
correct
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Donald3d(m): 7:54pm
hehe friendship
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by 12345baba: 7:54pm
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by policy12: 7:54pm
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by oluwakayode25(m): 7:55pm
nedu2000:
Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

I believe he owns a record label or is tekno manager or soemthing..just know he has an affiliation of sort with Tekno the musician!

10 Likes

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by oluwakayode25(m): 7:55pm
To give person belle dey hungry me grin

1 Like

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Liftedhands: 7:58pm
Lolz
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by 12345baba: 7:59pm
oluwakayode25:
To give person belle dey hungry me grin
hope u fit handle the responsibilities wey follow am?
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by mrkhaynoni: 8:00pm
He was the manager of inyanya when inyanya was still a superstar and is currently the manager of another star called tekno, he owns a record label called tripleMG and also owns an high class restaurant on the island.
nedu2000:
Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

15 Likes

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by TolaTosin: 8:00pm
acunon:
Nice one man



Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by brownsugar23: 8:05pm
acunon:
Nice one man



Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Dannyblaze4040(m): 8:06pm
nedu2000:
Pls what does ubi franklin do and how did he become a celeb? I am not trying to be sarcastic i just want a straightforward answer.thanks.

Ceo MMMG made men music group...
Ceo instant pick up
Business man.. also into real estate etc

4 Likes

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by adahlee(f): 8:07pm
oluwakayode25:


I believe he owns a record label or is tekno manager or soemthing..just know he has an affiliation of sort with Tekno the musician!

Inyanya
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Uniqueness01(f): 8:10pm
Help me answer him well......in addy, He's the CEO instapickup and insta apartments

mrkhaynoni:
He was the manager of inyanya when inyanya was still a superstar and is currently the manager of another star called tekno, he owns a record label called tripleMG and also owns an high class restaurant on the island.

1 Like

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by kagari: 8:15pm
Uniqueness01:
Help me answer him well......in addy, He's the CEO instapickup and insta apartments


What of before?
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by emperormossad(m): 8:23pm
12345baba:
My right balls dey pain me atimes please what can it be?
Izza simple sturvzz.
HIV
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by spongeisback: 8:28pm
She's pretty and Ubi is handsome, how come their daughter is........? embarassed
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by Gerrard59(m): 8:31pm
Estranged and baby mama have no correlation whatsoever. His ex wife not baby mama. Unless you are implying any divorced lady is a baby mama and vice versa.

1 Like

Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:38pm
Lilian Esoro wishes Ubi Franklin A Happy Birthday, But he snubs her and goes after his Baby Mama
Re: Eleojo Igalafinest: Ubi Franklin's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Birthday by freshdude99(m): 8:39pm
kagari:


What of before?
PA to Julius Agwu after graduated from Madonna university okija as a lawyer
acunon:
brownsugar23:


How much
acunon:
TolaTosin:
put price at once
