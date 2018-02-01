₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Newshelm: 7:02pm
Customs officers offloading seized 2,150 of 25 litres jerrycans of petrol in Ikeja, Lagos
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-nigerian-customs-seize-2150.html
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:03pm
Someone out there would cry because of this
The slightest spark of static will cause a huge "KABOOM"
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Fourwinds: 8:08pm
they were smuggling this to Benin republic
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 9:16pm
Hiaaa....people sef ..did they smuggle that one too?
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by abokibuhari: 9:16pm
They should burn it now
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by omotommy84(m): 9:17pm
Good job
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 9:18pm
How can? They didn't even consider the risk involved. Nigerians shaaaaa. Omo desperado
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 9:18pm
Very risky tho..
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:18pm
Nsh contraband, let see if dem go burn am
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Elukapendragon(m): 9:19pm
Gimi the fuel let me destory it mbok
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Mintayo(m): 9:19pm
Where are these kegs coming from? why would anyone risk their life transporting fuel in jerrycans?
This is Nigeria anyways, what do i know?
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:19pm
Again !
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Shamsointegrity(m): 9:19pm
End time
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by SlyPe(m): 9:19pm
You can share it to the masses rather than wasting it.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Odunsco01(m): 9:22pm
anything for survival God save us
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
FvckNL1:
FvckNL1:U are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by sammyj: 9:25pm
Jesu!!!!
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by usba: 9:26pm
Col. Ali reporting for duty. Customs please sustain the efforts.
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Satansadvocate(m): 9:26pm
FvckNL1:
guy this people mean you die. Till 2028 lol. Thats excrutiating. #freefvckshit
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:28pm
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by FvckNL1: 9:28pm
ipobarecriminals:
Lol I was minding my damn business,made a comment like everyone else condemning BBN but for some reason they chose to ban me,I don’t care though about the ban.i have always wanted to deactivate my account.abeg follow me appeal to seun and the mods to do the needful cos I won’t relent unless they do.
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:30pm
2150*25=53750 litres!!!! That's One full tanker of 33000liters plus more
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:30pm
Hahahahaha.......how can someone be Banned Till 2028?? NAIRALAND PLAN DIS GUY O
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:31pm
Some custom officials are somewhere dancing 'Skelewu' while seeing this news because they won't have need to buy petrol for sometime.
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:39pm
Naija people can do anything for money
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by tetralogyfallot(m): 9:39pm
Kudos to the nigeria customs.
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:40pm
Chai.....
Pesin wey own am go don get stroke
1 Like
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by boolet(m): 9:42pm
Shey na for onward distribution abi for Comptroller General's reserve?
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by joyfullyjoyous(f): 9:52pm
Pls make sure u burn them to teach them a lesson. Lol
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by cchiagom(f): 9:53pm
abokibuhari:They should burn it? it's PMSooo
|Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:00pm
FvckNL1:2028
FvckNL1:2028
