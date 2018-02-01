Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) (6468 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-nigerian-customs-seize-2150.html Customs officers offloading seized 2,150 of 25 litres jerrycans of petrol in Ikeja, Lagos

Someone out there would cry because of this



The slightest spark of static will cause a huge " KABOOM "



2 Likes

they were smuggling this to Benin republic 4 Likes

Hiaaa....people sef ..did they smuggle that one too? 1 Like

They should burn it now 1 Like

Good job

How can? They didn't even consider the risk involved. Nigerians shaaaaa. Omo desperado

Very risky tho..

Nsh contraband, let see if dem go burn am Nsh contraband, let see if dem go burn am

Gimi the fuel let me destory it mbok



This is Nigeria anyways, what do i know? Where are these kegs coming from? why would anyone risk their life transporting fuel in jerrycans?This is Nigeria anyways, what do i know?

Again !

End time

You can share it to the masses rather than wasting it. 1 Like

anything for survival God save us

FvckNL1:

First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.











I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods FvckNL1:

First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.











I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods U are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban U are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban

Jesu!!!!

Col. Ali reporting for duty. Customs please sustain the efforts. Col. Ali reporting for duty. Customs please sustain the efforts.

FvckNL1:

First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.











I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods





guy this people mean you die. Till 2028 lol. Thats excrutiating. #freefvckshit guy this people mean you die. Till 2028 lol. Thats excrutiating. #freefvckshit 3 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

U are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban

Lol I was minding my damn business,made a comment like everyone else condemning BBN but for some reason they chose to ban me,I don’t care though about the ban.i have always wanted to deactivate my account.abeg follow me appeal to seun and the mods to do the needful cos I won’t relent unless they do. Lol I was minding my damn business,made a comment like everyone else condemning BBN but for some reason they chose to ban me,I don’t care though about the ban.i have always wanted to deactivate my account.abeg follow me appeal to seun and the mods to do the needful cos I won’t relent unless they do.

2150*25=53750 litres!!!! That's One full tanker of 33000liters plus more

Hahahahaha.......how can someone be Banned Till 2028?? NAIRALAND PLAN DIS GUY O 1 Like 2 Shares

Some custom officials are somewhere dancing 'Skelewu' while seeing this news because they won't have need to buy petrol for sometime.

Naija people can do anything for money

Kudos to the nigeria customs.

Chai.....



Pesin wey own am go don get stroke 1 Like

Shey na for onward distribution abi for Comptroller General's reserve?

Pls make sure u burn them to teach them a lesson. Lol

abokibuhari:

They should burn it now They should burn it? it's PMSooo They should burn it? it's PMSooo