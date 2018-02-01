₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,634 members, 4,062,272 topics. Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:06 PM

Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) (6468 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Newshelm: 7:02pm
Customs officers offloading seized 2,150 of 25 litres jerrycans of petrol in Ikeja, Lagos

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-nigerian-customs-seize-2150.html

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:03pm
Someone out there would cry because of this

The slightest spark of static will cause a huge "KABOOM" shocked shocked shocked

2 Likes

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Fourwinds: 8:08pm
they were smuggling this to Benin republic

4 Likes

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 9:16pm
Hiaaa....people sef ..did they smuggle that one too?

1 Like

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by abokibuhari: 9:16pm
They should burn it now cry

1 Like

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by omotommy84(m): 9:17pm
Good job
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 9:18pm
How can? They didn't even consider the risk involved. Nigerians shaaaaa. Omo desperado
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Kelklein(m): 9:18pm
Very risky tho..
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:18pm
grin cheesy undecided lipsrsealed embarassed grin sad angry grin sad Nsh contraband, let see if dem go burn am
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Elukapendragon(m): 9:19pm
Gimi the fuel let me destory it mbok undecided
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Mintayo(m): 9:19pm
Where are these kegs coming from? why would anyone risk their life transporting fuel in jerrycans?
This is Nigeria anyways, what do i know? sad sad
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:19pm
Again !
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Shamsointegrity(m): 9:19pm
End time
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by SlyPe(m): 9:19pm
You can share it to the masses rather than wasting it.

1 Like

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Odunsco01(m): 9:22pm
anything for survival God save us
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
wink grin shocked angry angry cool
FvckNL1:
First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.





I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods grin
sad
FvckNL1:
First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.





I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods grin
U are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by sammyj: 9:25pm
Jesu!!!! shocked shocked
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by usba: 9:26pm
grin grin grin grin Col. Ali reporting for duty. Customs please sustain the efforts.
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Satansadvocate(m): 9:26pm
FvckNL1:
First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.





I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods grin



guy this people mean you die. Till 2028 lol. Thats excrutiating. #freefvckshit

3 Likes

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Fukafuka: 9:28pm
tongue
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by FvckNL1: 9:28pm
ipobarecriminals:
wink grin shocked angry angry cool sadU are probably a problem child/home alone.U deserve dat ban

Lol I was minding my damn business,made a comment like everyone else condemning BBN but for some reason they chose to ban me,I don’t care though about the ban.i have always wanted to deactivate my account.abeg follow me appeal to seun and the mods to do the needful cos I won’t relent unless they do.
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:30pm
2150*25=53750 litres!!!! That's One full tanker of 33000liters plus more
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:30pm
Hahahahaha.......how can someone be Banned Till 2028?? NAIRALAND PLAN DIS GUY O

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:31pm
Some custom officials are somewhere dancing 'Skelewu' while seeing this news because they won't have need to buy petrol for sometime.
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:39pm
Naija people can do anything for money
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by tetralogyfallot(m): 9:39pm
Kudos to the nigeria customs.
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 9:40pm
Chai.....

Pesin wey own am go don get stroke

1 Like

Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by boolet(m): 9:42pm
Shey na for onward distribution abi for Comptroller General's reserve?
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by joyfullyjoyous(f): 9:52pm
Pls make sure u burn them to teach them a lesson. Lol
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by cchiagom(f): 9:53pm
abokibuhari:
They should burn it now cry
They should burn it? it's PMSooo
Re: Customs Seizes 2,150 Jerrycans Of Petrol (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:00pm
FvckNL1:
First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.





I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods grin
2028 shocked
FvckNL1:
First off I want to say fvck the mod that banned my alt acct for speaking against that corrupt and perverted show called Big brother Nigeria clearly Nairaland don’t give a hoot about enlightening and educating people,i am beginning to suspect this website is a tool meant to derail Nigerians from what is more important in the nation,you can still ban this account as well but it wouldn’t stop me from visiting and trolling more of any rubbish post that makes front page,frigging secret society being paid to brainwash the Nigerian youths..fvck y’all.





I have been banned 4 times already tonight just for talking about this madness.i can do this all weekend.stupid idiotic mods grin
2028

(0) (1) (Reply)

EFCC Arrest Suspected Internet Fraud Cartel / Robbery Attack At Zenith Bank Owerri That Killed One( Robbers Arrested Pics) / Secondary School Virgin Girl Caught Inside The Booth Of Yahoo Plus Guys (PHOTOS)

Viewing this topic: kurajordan(m), anthonyezeoke(m), Rha009, engrchykae(m), Amruf, Yezzy(m), daneni1(m), delexy123, usefulboy(m), DonSolo3013, miikyphil(m), Quadmaster(m), Yomlawson, innobets(m), dadaojames(m), iammrjaai(m), Nmaudu, methjuior(m), Olisacollins, chukzyfcbb, AMBV12, jpdecatalyst(m), demytelly(m), Dejmax(m), Antina(f), digitalgeek and 20 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.