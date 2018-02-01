₦airaland Forum

Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Amagite2: 8:00pm
Special Adviser to Akwa Ibom State governor on Agriculture, and actor, Moses Armstrong, has lost his wife, Rita, today in a fatal auto crash along the Benin-Ore road.

She was also a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Rita had escaped death in March 2012 after she was involved in a near fatal accident in Lagos along Ikorodu road when the driver of the cab she was in lost control and rammed into a fence with her sustaining serious injuries on the face.

She left two kids behind. May her soul RIP.

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by delishpot: 8:05pm
Last last accident still claim her.

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Ammyluv2003: 8:36pm
Sad news! Pls be strong Armstrong



RIP Rita

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by mhizenugu(f): 8:55pm
Eh yah, may her soul rest in peace! cry

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by jdluv(f): 9:01pm
its well oh.RIP
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Fukafuka: 9:10pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by deedondavi(m): 9:11pm
rip
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:11pm
embarassed sad embarassed Mercy Lord

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by tensazangetsu20(m): 9:13pm
May her soul rest in peace. Her death sounds like a scene from final destination.

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by moses93(m): 9:13pm
death wetin be ur problem na?

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by dadadafuckmods: 9:14pm
may her soul rest in peace

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 9:14pm
She escaped in 2012


But couldn't in Buharis regime sad

Badluck everywhere

Rip to the dead

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Marsh104(m): 9:16pm
Ohhh God!! So the accident I saw today along that road was about this beautiful woman. Chai... May she rest in peace

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by engrdosmen01(m): 9:16pm
AKTC BUSES n Accident na 5 n 6

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by olatbs(m): 9:17pm
Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Ruresa: 9:17pm
angry
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:17pm
May God grant her soul an eternal rest and comfort the family she left behind.

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by emmyw(m): 9:17pm
May Her Soul RIP
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Unpredictableme(m): 9:18pm
Buhari is a monumental failure.
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by veacea: 9:18pm
Rip
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 9:18pm
Na this kind people go chop rice collect extra for the burial, You can't even say R.I.P before advert

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Emmytes(m): 9:18pm
I saw the accident yesterday.

The way the bus was compressed like agege bread, I doubt if there was any survivors
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by unbitchable(m): 9:19pm
olatbs:
Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE
Details pls
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by holluwai(m): 9:20pm
delishpot:
Last last accident still claim her.

Imagine o

Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by silento(m): 9:21pm
rip
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Kirgyakos(m): 9:22pm
Owch...! Datz very shocking.
R.I.P
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by pweetiedee(f): 9:22pm
Since!
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by TheMainMan: 9:23pm
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace... Amen!
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by elegantslayer(f): 9:24pm
olatbs:
Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE
Are you serious
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by Basiljoe: 9:25pm
RIP Miss Armstrong.
Now who would be doing MIGRIMOR with your husband?
SAD.
Re: Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) by coolh3ad(m): 9:25pm
olatbs:
Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE

Are you for real?. If it's a joke, it's a very expensive one you know.

