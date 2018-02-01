Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moses Armstrong's Wife, Rita, Dies In Car Accident (Photo) (24548 Views)

She was also a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.



Rita had escaped death in March 2012 after she was involved in a near fatal accident in Lagos along Ikorodu road when the driver of the cab she was in lost control and rammed into a fence with her sustaining serious injuries on the face.



She left two kids behind. May her soul RIP.



Special Adviser to Akwa Ibom State governor on Agriculture, and actor, Moses Armstrong, has lost his wife, Rita, today in a fatal auto crash along the Benin-Ore road.She was also a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.Rita had escaped death in March 2012 after she was involved in a near fatal accident in Lagos along Ikorodu road when the driver of the cab she was in lost control and rammed into a fence with her sustaining serious injuries on the face.She left two kids behind. May her soul RIP.

Last last accident still claim her. 6 Likes 1 Share

Sad news! Pls be strong Armstrong







RIP Rita 24 Likes

Eh yah, may her soul rest in peace! 8 Likes

its well oh.RIP

rip

Mercy Lord Mercy Lord 1 Like

May her soul rest in peace. Her death sounds like a scene from final destination. 1 Like

death wetin be ur problem na? 1 Like

may her soul rest in peace 1 Like







But couldn't in Buharis regime



Badluck everywhere



Rip to the dead She escaped in 2012But couldn't in Buharis regimeBadluck everywhereRip to the dead

Ohhh God!! So the accident I saw today along that road was about this beautiful woman. Chai... May she rest in peace 10 Likes 1 Share

AKTC BUSES n Accident na 5 n 6 1 Like

Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE

May God grant her soul an eternal rest and comfort the family she left behind. 1 Like

May Her Soul RIP

Buhari is a monumental failure.

Rip

Ifebaby16:





Na this kind people go chop rice collect extra for the burial, You can't even say R.I.P before advert

I saw the accident yesterday.



The way the bus was compressed like agege bread, I doubt if there was any survivors

olatbs:

Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road ?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE

Details pls Details pls

delishpot:

Last last accident still claim her.

Imagine o Imagine o 1 Like

rip

Owch...! Datz very shocking.

R.I.P

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace... Amen!

olatbs:

Pls what is happening on Lagos /Benin expressed road ?? Pls tell any member of ur family traveling through that road to pls go back ...herds men are stoping vehicle and shooting people to death..NO JOKES OH HELP TO SAVE LIFE

Are you serious Are you serious

RIP Miss Armstrong.

Now who would be doing MIGRIMOR with your husband?

SAD.