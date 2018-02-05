Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) (8723 Views)

Seek ye first the interest of My kingdom and leave the rest to Me...

She's on her feet today...

I said to Jesus, ‘that you heal her is not what makes you my God. Whether you heal her or not, you are my God.’

I'm sure He must have said, ‘My son, make you no vex, I will heal her now’." --- Bishop David Oyedepo, February 4, 2018

Meanwhile their distant cousins are suffering from poverty.



How to become a successful GO (General overseer) in Nigeria



* Build a befitting church

* Make sure you have sweet mouth

* invite gospel musicians and organize a lot of concerts

* Make sure your publicity team are doing excellent works on social media

* Preach about tithe and offering. Make sure you don't miss the topics on first fruits

* Bribe people for miracles



Make sure you do all these then sit back and watch Nigerians worship your feet Time for the gullible Nigerians to offer up different cars and houses as gift to their mummy GO. Then expect blessings from God as rewardMeanwhile their distant cousins are suffering from poverty.* Build a befitting church* Make sure you have sweet mouth* invite gospel musicians and organize a lot of concerts* Make sure your publicity team are doing excellent works on social media* Preach about tithe and offering. Make sure you don't miss the topics on first fruits* Bribe people for miraclesMake sure you do all these then sit back and watch Nigerians worship your feet 7 Likes

If I have 1/3 of what Bishop Oyedepo have I will sincerely serve God more than anyone in the whole wide world.







Happy birthday Mummy Faith, may you at the end make it to Paradise. 6 Likes

Papa u forgot to inform us that you spent some money to pay doctors who treated her 3 Likes







Time to fuel the jet for vacation After him don receive all them first fruitsTime to fuel the jet for vacation 1 Like

Happy birthday madam.

Happy Birthday Mama.

Happy birthday Mama 2 Likes

HBD Mum LLNP

You left your dying wife at home, blasting the head of the devil in 27 nations. Awwww. That's so romantic. You are so responsible sir. 1 Like 1 Share

Baba go tear mama punana



If na you, wetin you go do?



Better go buy land start your own church. Fools plenty for Nigeria. You go make am big time. Just tell them say na your bedroom God dey sleep. They will believe you. If na you, wetin you go do?Better go buy land start your own church. Fools plenty for Nigeria. You go make am big time. Just tell them say na your bedroom God dey sleep. They will believe you.

HBD MA

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in

His heart is sold out to God. Whoever follows God in truth and in deed, will not be disappointed.



#An-Established-Heart

. 1 Like

You left your dying wife at home, blasting the head of the devil in 27 nations. Awwww. That's so romantic. You are so responsible sir. He that must follow Christ must hate family, friend and even nation. Every of those things become secondary to christ. Loyalty to Christ must be absolute and non wavering. And even if death comes calling so be it-Pastor Faith has had her own fair share of trying times, Oyedepo has had his too but in all the message of Christ must be established. Over 70 million Christians have died as martyrs since Jesus walked the earth, so if pastor faith had died while Oyedepo was away it Is still to the glory of God hopefulLandlord:

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in you are the one that is insecure, if not you won't be jumping from one thread to the other displaying your depressed life. At the rate you are going I hope you don't commit suicide because Christianity was here even before your father was born and would remain even after you rot in your grave and worms feed on your carcass. He that must follow Christ must hate family, friend and even nation. Every of those things become secondary to christ. Loyalty to Christ must be absolute and non wavering. And even if death comes calling so be it-Pastor Faith has had her own fair share of trying times, Oyedepo has had his too but in all the message of Christ must be established. Over 70 million Christians have died as martyrs since Jesus walked the earth, so if pastor faith had died while Oyedepo was away it Is still to the glory of Godyou are the one that is insecure, if not you won't be jumping from one thread to the other displaying your depressed life. At the rate you are going I hope you don't commit suicide because Christianity was here even before your father was born and would remain even after you rot in your grave and worms feed on your carcass. 7 Likes

Hbd mama faith

Obviously Dominique I mentioned you in a post kindly chevk it out, it deserves to be on the FP Obviously Dominique I mentioned you in a post kindly chevk it out, it deserves to be on the FP

Woman of God, I celebrate you 2 Likes

Blasting the head of the devil indeed, HBD Mrs Oyedepo jare. , HBD Mrs Oyedepo jare. 1 Share

Happy birthday Ma.

Papa u forgot to inform us that you spent some money to pay doctors who treated her Many were treated and they died .

Praise God for Mummy. Many were treated and they died .Praise God for Mummy. 4 Likes

Papa u forgot to inform us that you spent some money to pay doctors who treated her Nothing wrong with that.

Doctors play their part, you play your prayer and faith part, and the rest or outcome is down to God Nothing wrong with that.Doctors play their part, you play your prayer and faith part, and the rest or outcome is down to God 2 Likes

Happy birthday ma

Happy birthday ma'am,I wish many more fruitful years in good health.