Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by HigherEd: 10:34pm On Feb 04
"My wife is here today celebrating her 60th birthday. Death came to seize her in 2004. But Jesus stepped in to destroy the devil…In the midst of that attack, I was in 27 nations, blasting the head of the devil, with a wife dying!
Seek ye first the interest of My kingdom and leave the rest to Me...
She's on her feet today...
---
I said to Jesus, ‘that you heal her is not what makes you my God. Whether you heal her or not, you are my God.’
I'm sure He must have said, ‘My son, make you no vex, I will heal her now’." --- Bishop David Oyedepo, February 4, 2018
#FAOat60
#ServingGodPays
#KingdomFirstLifestyle
#TakeYourTerritory4Christ
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Davido324(m): 11:54pm On Feb 04
i don c u say u b winner member
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:14am
Time for the gullible Nigerians to offer up different cars and houses as gift to their mummy GO. Then expect blessings from God as reward
Meanwhile their distant cousins are suffering from poverty.
How to become a successful GO (General overseer) in Nigeria
* Build a befitting church
* Make sure you have sweet mouth
* invite gospel musicians and organize a lot of concerts
* Make sure your publicity team are doing excellent works on social media
* Preach about tithe and offering. Make sure you don't miss the topics on first fruits
* Bribe people for miracles
Make sure you do all these then sit back and watch Nigerians worship your feet
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Donshemzy1234: 10:15am
If I have 1/3 of what Bishop Oyedepo have I will sincerely serve God more than anyone in the whole wide world.
Happy birthday Mummy Faith, may you at the end make it to Paradise.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:15am
Cool
Papa u forgot to inform us that you spent some money to pay doctors who treated her
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by abokibuhari: 10:15am
After him don receive all them first fruits
Time to fuel the jet for vacation
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Firefire(m): 10:15am
Happy birthday madam.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by xreal: 10:16am
Happy Birthday Mama.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by neutrotoba(m): 10:16am
Happy birthday Mama
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by profjustine458(m): 10:17am
HBD Mum LLNP
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by ShitHead: 10:17am
You left your dying wife at home, blasting the head of the devil in 27 nations. Awwww. That's so romantic. You are so responsible sir.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:18am
abokibuhari:
If na you, wetin you go do?
Better go buy land start your own church. Fools plenty for Nigeria. You go make am big time. Just tell them say na your bedroom God dey sleep. They will believe you.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by ariyebaba(m): 10:18am
HBD MA
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 10:18am
Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.
Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Benjom(m): 10:19am
His heart is sold out to God. Whoever follows God in truth and in deed, will not be disappointed.
#An-Established-Heart
.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by HigherEd: 10:19am
ShitHead:He that must follow Christ must hate family, friend and even nation. Every of those things become secondary to christ. Loyalty to Christ must be absolute and non wavering. And even if death comes calling so be it-Pastor Faith has had her own fair share of trying times, Oyedepo has had his too but in all the message of Christ must be established. Over 70 million Christians have died as martyrs since Jesus walked the earth, so if pastor faith had died while Oyedepo was away it Is still to the glory of God
hopefulLandlord:you are the one that is insecure, if not you won't be jumping from one thread to the other displaying your depressed life. At the rate you are going I hope you don't commit suicide because Christianity was here even before your father was born and would remain even after you rot in your grave and worms feed on your carcass.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Liscolite1: 10:19am
Hbd mama faith
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Ogbenisoft28: 10:19am
Davido324:
Obviously Dominique I mentioned you in a post kindly chevk it out, it deserves to be on the FP
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by omonlaa: 10:20am
Ju
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Meti99(m): 10:20am
Woman of God, I celebrate you
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:20am
Blasting the head of the devil indeed, HBD Mrs Oyedepo jare.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:20am
Happy birthday Ma.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Emmyjah50: 10:20am
miqos02:Many were treated and they died .
Praise God for Mummy.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by MuttleyLaff: 10:21am
miqos02:Nothing wrong with that.
Doctors play their part, you play your prayer and faith part, and the rest or outcome is down to God
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 10:22am
Happy birthday ma
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by kareemkamil: 10:23am
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by Pascal181: 10:23am
Happy birthday ma'am,I wish many more fruitful years in good health.
Re: Faith Oyedepo Celebrates Her 60th Birthday (Photos) by KEVIND: 10:23am
Happy Birthday Ma'am. You're so inspiring to me
