|Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Amagite2: 7:44am
Music executive and elder brother of Peter & Paul Okoye (P-Square), Jude Okoye and his wife Ifeoma Michelle Okoye took their second child, Eleanor Chisom Okoye to church yesterday
The couple welcomed their second daughter in September 2017.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/jude-okoye-and-wife-dedicate-their.html
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by abrahambest(m): 10:51am
Congrats to them
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Favouramani(m): 10:51am
That baby face nawooh
Besides congrats sir
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Mayydayy(m): 10:51am
She actually called herself a milf
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by free2ryhme: 10:52am
congrats to them
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by psychologist(m): 10:52am
Good for them
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Baroba(m): 10:55am
Nwanyi by Ife, Congrats to him..
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by hardon1(m): 10:55am
this one he do face like who won realease congy
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Okewa: 10:55am
Congratulations to them......thank God for the gift of life as well
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by satowind(m): 10:55am
Ok next
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by castrokins(m): 10:56am
Does She Know What Milf Is?
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by DelusionKiller(f): 10:57am
First picture looks like a Cumming face
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by ufuosman(m): 11:01am
Congrats to them
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by nerilove(m): 11:01am
A MILF? Does her husband approve that?
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by bigboss80s(m): 11:02am
Lol Milf
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by crumz: 11:02am
abrahambest:
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Germandude: 11:03am
Mild.omg
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by melzabull(f): 11:09am
Beautiful couple.
Congrats
Lol... Just noticed! She actually a milf thou. Beautiful lady Married, elegant and seductive. Many guys will hit on her over single younger girls
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Haggui: 11:11am
Congrats Engees
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by joenor(m): 11:14am
Ok nice one.
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by Kobicove(m): 11:17am
Does this idiot even know what "MILF" means?
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by joystickextend1(m): 11:17am
Good
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by mintress: 11:19am
free2ryhme:
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by chyckxx(m): 11:21am
Mayydayy:I thought I was the only one that saw that.
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by mexxmoney: 11:22am
Congrats to them
|Re: Eleanor Chisom Okoye Goes To Church: Ifeoma & Jude Okoye Dedicate Daughter by coluka: 11:25am
Congrats
