Mind you, for that amount, the opportunity cost would be owning two fully-detached duplexes in Lekki.





Well, someone recently paid $929,000 ( approximately N340m) for this classic bike at an auction in Las Vegas.





The motorbike in question – a Vincent Black Lightening brand – is from a batch produced in 1951. It is one out of 30 that was made.





Perhaps, part of the reasons why “the Vincent” is such a collector’s delight is the rich history behind this model.





The Vincent Black Lightening was designed based on another motorbike brand – the legendary “Black Shadow”.





The Black Shadow was reputed as the world’s first super-bike. The Shadow became very popular after it outran the fastest car at the time – a Jaguar XJ120. At 122 mph, it thus became the fastest thing on wheels.







However, the Black Lightning was a technical improvement on the Black shadow. it was built with a more powerful engine (up from 55 hp to 70). But is the Vincent Black Lightening the most expensive motorbike ever made?





Well, it has the highest price ever paid for a motorcycle at an auction. However, some would argue that the Harley-Davidson FLH that Peter Fonda rode in Easy Rider and which was auctioned in October 2014 for $836, 337 is the most expensive.





It is said that the $836, 337 paid for that Harley-Davidson is equivalent to $1.18million at today’s rate.







Do I look like I have N340 million? 71 Likes

Even bill gates will not buy it. 10 Likes 1 Share

Right now, I really don't know what I want or like. But if I have up to a $1billion in akant, I will definitely get myself one 1 Like

I have two of these already. 2 Likes

buhari son 5 Likes

Olorun maje

Hahaha.
I don comot for road make you pass o

Yes. Why not.

can i cross the Atlantic ocean with it?

What for? 1 Like





I'll wait for Yusuf to buy for himself and his friends first...then test it. I'll wait for Yusuf to buy for himself and his friends first...then test it. 1 Like

Even Yusuf Buhari wouldn’t touch that okada for N50k 2 Likes

when am not Buhari!! 1 Like









Nigerian Girls will still choose "Half a Million Naira" over Nine Hundred Thousand Naira







Because there's "Million" in it.







2 Likes 1 Share

Abeg pem that talk o. Even Chariot wey carry Elijah enter heaven wouldn't cost that much . 3 Likes 1 Share

So tell me exactly who needs a $340M worth of okada? So tell me exactly who needs a $340M worth of okada?

This question don provoke me

Since it can take someone to heaven, Yusuf Buhari whould have been in hellven by now if nt for his Father's sin 1 Like









Am I Mad?







But why should I pay such a huge amount of Money and end up having hunchback?





Abi, no be the okada dat policeman bend dey ride?

No

I dey craze ?

I go use the money buy over 700 Camry, share them for my family members 2 Likes

No



But then again, I once bought a whole pack of tampons just to see what it looks like , then throw the whole thing away the next day.



So if I have like 70billion dollars, sure why not, At least I can sell it to another collector at a higher price after a few years unlike the tampons