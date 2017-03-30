₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by AutoJoshNG: 1:59pm On Feb 05
Would you be willing to dole out a whooping N340m for this vintage motorbike?
Mind you, for that amount, the opportunity cost would be owning two fully-detached duplexes in Lekki.
Well, someone recently paid $929,000 ( approximately N340m) for this classic bike at an auction in Las Vegas.
The motorbike in question – a Vincent Black Lightening brand – is from a batch produced in 1951. It is one out of 30 that was made.
Perhaps, part of the reasons why “the Vincent” is such a collector’s delight is the rich history behind this model.
The Vincent Black Lightening was designed based on another motorbike brand – the legendary “Black Shadow”.
The Black Shadow was reputed as the world’s first super-bike. The Shadow became very popular after it outran the fastest car at the time – a Jaguar XJ120. At 122 mph, it thus became the fastest thing on wheels.
However, the Black Lightning was a technical improvement on the Black shadow. it was built with a more powerful engine (up from 55 hp to 70). But is the Vincent Black Lightening the most expensive motorbike ever made?
Well, it has the highest price ever paid for a motorcycle at an auction. However, some would argue that the Harley-Davidson FLH that Peter Fonda rode in Easy Rider and which was auctioned in October 2014 for $836, 337 is the most expensive.
It is said that the $836, 337 paid for that Harley-Davidson is equivalent to $1.18million at today’s rate.
https://autojosh.com/pay-n340m-motorcycle/
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by thesicilian: 2:03pm On Feb 05
Do I look like I have N340 million?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by lofty900(m): 2:26pm On Feb 05
Even bill gates will not buy it.
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by chicoMX(m): 2:28pm On Feb 05
Right now, I really don't know what I want or like. But if I have up to a $1billion in akant, I will definitely get myself one
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Jimbadly: 2:51pm On Feb 05
I have two of these already.
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Scanfrost: 3:44pm On Feb 05
buhari son
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by slimzy28(m): 6:29am On Feb 06
Olorun maje
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by OrestesDante(m): 10:05am On Feb 06
thesicilian:
☣ ☠
∆ Then, gif us wey get the money chance ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by OrestesDante(m): 10:06am On Feb 06
lofty900:
☣ ☠
∆ Because he doesn't need it∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by thesicilian: 11:16am On Feb 06
OrestesDante:Hahaha.
I don comot for road make you pass o
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by aboyaji(m): 12:45pm On Feb 09
AutoJoshNG:
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by badmanschatz: 3:40pm On Feb 09
Yes. Why not.
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by nairavsdollars(f): 4:45pm
can i cross the Atlantic ocean with it?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by yztak: 4:46pm
What for?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by BruncleZuma: 4:46pm
I'll wait for Yusuf to buy for himself and his friends first...then test it.
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by gbosaa(m): 4:46pm
Even Yusuf Buhari wouldn’t touch that okada for N50k
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Joefirst(m): 4:46pm
when am not Buhari!!
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Narldon(f): 4:46pm
Nigerian Girls will still choose "Half a Million Naira" over Nine Hundred Thousand Naira
Because there's "Million" in it.
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Pidginwhisper: 4:46pm
Abeg pem that talk o. Even Chariot wey carry Elijah enter heaven wouldn't cost that much .
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Yoruba4Life: 4:46pm
OrestesDante:
So tell me exactly who needs a $340M worth of okada?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by SeniorZato(m): 4:46pm
This question don provoke me
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by akeentech(m): 4:46pm
Since it can take someone to heaven, Yusuf Buhari whould have been in hellven by now if nt for his Father's sin
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Narldon(f): 4:46pm
Am I Mad?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by emeijeh(m): 4:46pm
But why should I pay such a huge amount of Money and end up having hunchback?
Abi, no be the okada dat policeman bend dey ride?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by money121(m): 4:47pm
No
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by devigblegble: 4:47pm
I dey craze ?
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:47pm
I go use the money buy over 700 Camry, share them for my family members
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Jiang(m): 4:47pm
No
But then again, I once bought a whole pack of tampons just to see what it looks like , then throw the whole thing away the next day.
So if I have like 70billion dollars, sure why not, At least I can sell it to another collector at a higher price after a few years unlike the tampons
|Re: Would You Buy This "Okada" For N340million? by Barselonia(m): 4:48pm
enen
se na okada way wan kill buhari pikin b dat
