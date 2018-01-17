₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dre11(m): 8:59pm
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu,
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257730-man-transporting-arms-benue-intercepted-jigawa.html
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by LordIsaac(m): 9:06pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:08pm
He will be freed tomorrow!!
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by zionmde: 9:19pm
He will still be freed so wat is the need telling us. nothing can be more painful than being in the same country with those half humans up north
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by SOFTENGR: 9:22pm
He said two men of Tiv and Fulani ethnic nationalities respectively, ordered for firearms, and he eventually found someone who fabricated the arms for him in Labara village in Kano.This man na bad guy.
So you wan share gun for two of them to kill each other.
Oya position well, take koboko
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by abouzaid: 9:35pm
the guy seems to be a poor guy trying to profit from the situation on ground.
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by oyetunder(m): 9:42pm
silent civil war is on...
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Giddymoney(m): 9:59pm
Please am too laxy to type,
Maybe the peeson below me have sometin tangible to say
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Zeeony: 9:59pm
Every day new one God have mercy
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 10:00pm
I don't need to be an FBI agent before I could fix the jigsaw puzzle here. The culprit in question is Hausa/fulani Muslim, coming from El Rufai's state and heading to Nassarawa which is known base for Fulani terrorists launching attacks against Benue people. They had to script the narrative and add a fictional Tiv man to make it appear like it's a communal fight going on in Benue, even when it has become evident beyond every reasonable doubt that organized genocide & ethnic cleansing of Christians and ethnic minorities is ongoing in Benue state. Buhari shall know no peace until he dies miserably or is arrested for war crimes! Bashir of Sudan equally used the Jan.ja.weed militia to massacre Dafur natives until he was declared wanted. Sh!thole country!!!!
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:00pm
Where is the weapon?
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ibkgab001: 10:00pm
Civil war loading
Compare the 1967 vs 2018
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by mikebrown92: 10:00pm
X men people!!!
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Jamie23(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dogstyle007(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:02pm
Benue defend yourselves
They are coming
And I ask again.... Where is Tuface idibia?
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:02pm
Terrorists dem dem
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ManFromJos: 10:02pm
Na drug law enforcers con dy catch this one?.
kai, this one na correct ju guy be that.
but op, this one no be weapon nau, na just accessory abeg
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by yanabasee(m): 10:02pm
I wish they never intercepted the movement of arms to Benue state.....
But The Tivs people have got a way of winning communal wars... Why can't they use their Voodoos to eliminate fulani for life
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:03pm
Seize the said firearms
Detain him
Interrogate him skillfully (with torture if need be) until he vomits vital information that will point out his sponsor(s) and accomplice(s).
That is the normal procedure in sane climes where safety of citizens is paramount.
But his name is Sallisu; from the 'untouchable tribe'.
Sh!thole.
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:06pm
Where are the arms You guys won't intercept helicopter load of arms delivered to the herdsmen but you'd be quick to intercept 3 dane guns and run to give press release. Idiots.
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dfrost: 10:06pm
The talented fabricator will do well in the Nigeria Army engineering department. We need him.
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by talk2bity: 10:07pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by CeeJay9ja(m): 10:07pm
This is slowly turning to war
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:07pm
lol... which kind gun be that?
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by kobabe(m): 10:07pm
BruncleZuma:are u blind
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by fesla: 10:08pm
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by yesloaded: 10:08pm
While Fulani herdsmen receive their arms by helicopters. Their victims have theirs seized.
The right to self-defense is an inalienable fundamental human right. They wouldn't be able to seize all the arms that'd roll into that state now that Ortom has given the green light. This civil war they're so eager to start will consume them.
All because of land that is not yours.
-Lord
|Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by LastSurvivor11: 10:10pm
Buhari is a disaster
