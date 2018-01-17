Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) (17002 Views)

By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu,







The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa has arrested a man with firearms heading to Benue state.



The deputy commander of NDLEA in Jigawa, Oko Micheal, revealed this to journalists on Tuesday at Dutse, the state capital.



Mr. Oko said operatives of NDLEA were on normal operation around Jahun – Gujungu Road where the suspect was arrested.



“The suspect, identified as Salisu Mahmuda was arrested on Sunday 4, February, 2018 with some three locally fabricated firearms (2 locally made revolver pistol, one cut to size revolver rifle) with five-rounds of live ammunition,” he said.



According to NDLEA, the suspect and the items recovered will soon be transferred to the state police command for further investigation.



The suspect, Salisu Mahmouda, said he is an indigene of Kaduna state. He attended a school in Nasarawa where he later became involved collection of discarded metals between Nasarawa and Benue state.



He said two men of Tiv and Fulani ethnic nationalities respectively, ordered for firearms, and he eventually found someone who fabricated the arms for him in Labara village in Kano.



“I am able to come down here through a friend of mine whom we schooled together in Nasarawa.



He is the one that led me to the man that manufactured the firearms in Laraba village,” he said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257730-man-transporting-arms-benue-intercepted-jigawa.html





He will be freed tomorrow!! 4 Likes

He will still be freed so wat is the need telling us. nothing can be more painful than being in the same country with those half humans up north 18 Likes 1 Share

He said two men of Tiv and Fulani ethnic nationalities respectively, ordered for firearms, and he eventually found someone who fabricated the arms for him in Labara village in Kano. This man na bad guy.

So you wan share gun for two of them to kill each other.

Oya position well, take koboko This man na bad guy.So you wan share gun for two of them to kill each other.Oya position well, take koboko 20 Likes

the guy seems to be a poor guy trying to profit from the situation on ground. 12 Likes

silent civil war is on... 1 Like 1 Share

Every day new one God have mercy

I don't need to be an FBI agent before I could fix the jigsaw puzzle here. The culprit in question is Hausa/fulani Muslim, coming from El Rufai's state and heading to Nassarawa which is known base for Fulani terrorists launching attacks against Benue people. They had to script the narrative and add a fictional Tiv man to make it appear like it's a communal fight going on in Benue, even when it has become evident beyond every reasonable doubt that organized genocide & ethnic cleansing of Christians and ethnic minorities is ongoing in Benue state. Buhari shall know no peace until he dies miserably or is arrested for war crimes! Bashir of Sudan equally used the Jan.ja.weed militia to massacre Dafur natives until he was declared wanted. Sh!thole country!!!! 14 Likes 3 Shares





Where is the weapon? 1 Like

Civil war loading



Compare the 1967 vs 2018 1 Like 1 Share

X men people!!! 1 Like

They are coming



And I ask again.... Where is Tuface idibia? Benue defend yourselvesThey are comingAnd I ask again.... Where is Tuface idibia? 2 Likes

Terrorists dem dem Terrorists dem dem

Na drug law enforcers con dy catch this one?.

kai, this one na correct ju guy be that.

but op, this one no be weapon nau, na just accessory abeg 1 Like







But The Tivs people have got a way of winning communal wars... Why can't they use their Voodoos to eliminate fulani for life I wish they never intercepted the movement of arms to Benue state.....But The Tivs people have got a way of winning communal wars... Why can't they use their Voodoos to eliminate fulani for life

Seize the said firearms



Detain him



Interrogate him skillfully (with torture if need be) until he vomits vital information that will point out his sponsor(s) and accomplice(s).



That is the normal procedure in sane climes where safety of citizens is paramount.



But his name is Sallisu; from the 'untouchable tribe'.



Sh!thole. 1 Like

You guys won't intercept helicopter load of arms delivered to the herdsmen but you'd be quick to intercept 3 dane guns and run to give press release. Idiots. Where are the armsYou guys won't intercept helicopter load of arms delivered to the herdsmen but you'd be quick to intercept 3 dane guns and run to give press release. Idiots.

The talented fabricator will do well in the Nigeria Army engineering department. We need him. 1 Like

GOD WE DE UR HANDS

This is slowly turning to war

lol... which kind gun be that?

BruncleZuma:



Where is the weapon? are u blind are u blind 1 Like

See Buhari cousin

While Fulani herdsmen receive their arms by helicopters. Their victims have theirs seized.



The right to self-defense is an inalienable fundamental human right. They wouldn't be able to seize all the arms that'd roll into that state now that Ortom has given the green light. This civil war they're so eager to start will consume them.



All because of land that is not yours.



-Lord 2 Likes