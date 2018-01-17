₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,956,818 members, 4,069,580 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 February 2018 at 11:49 PM

Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) (17002 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dre11(m): 8:59pm
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu,



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jigawa has arrested a man with firearms heading to Benue state.

The deputy commander of NDLEA in Jigawa, Oko Micheal, revealed this to journalists on Tuesday at Dutse, the state capital.

Mr. Oko said operatives of NDLEA were on normal operation around Jahun – Gujungu Road where the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect, identified as Salisu Mahmuda was arrested on Sunday 4, February, 2018 with some three locally fabricated firearms (2 locally made revolver pistol, one cut to size revolver rifle) with five-rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

According to NDLEA, the suspect and the items recovered will soon be transferred to the state police command for further investigation.

The suspect, Salisu Mahmouda, said he is an indigene of Kaduna state. He attended a school in Nasarawa where he later became involved collection of discarded metals between Nasarawa and Benue state.

He said two men of Tiv and Fulani ethnic nationalities respectively, ordered for firearms, and he eventually found someone who fabricated the arms for him in Labara village in Kano.

“I am able to come down here through a friend of mine whom we schooled together in Nasarawa.

He is the one that led me to the man that manufactured the firearms in Laraba village,” he said.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257730-man-transporting-arms-benue-intercepted-jigawa.html


lalasticlala

1 Share

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by LordIsaac(m): 9:06pm
Lord!

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 9:08pm
Lol

He will be freed tomorrow!!

4 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by zionmde: 9:19pm
He will still be freed so wat is the need telling us. nothing can be more painful than being in the same country with those half humans up north

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by SOFTENGR: 9:22pm
He said two men of Tiv and Fulani ethnic nationalities respectively, ordered for firearms, and he eventually found someone who fabricated the arms for him in Labara village in Kano.
This man na bad guy.
So you wan share gun for two of them to kill each other.
Oya position well, take koboko

20 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by abouzaid: 9:35pm
the guy seems to be a poor guy trying to profit from the situation on ground.

12 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by oyetunder(m): 9:42pm
silent civil war is on...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Giddymoney(m): 9:59pm
Please am too laxy to type,
Maybe the peeson below me have sometin tangible to say

2 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Zeeony: 9:59pm
Every day new one God have mercy
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 10:00pm
I don't need to be an FBI agent before I could fix the jigsaw puzzle here. The culprit in question is Hausa/fulani Muslim, coming from El Rufai's state and heading to Nassarawa which is known base for Fulani terrorists launching attacks against Benue people. They had to script the narrative and add a fictional Tiv man to make it appear like it's a communal fight going on in Benue, even when it has become evident beyond every reasonable doubt that organized genocide & ethnic cleansing of Christians and ethnic minorities is ongoing in Benue state. Buhari shall know no peace until he dies miserably or is arrested for war crimes! Bashir of Sudan equally used the Jan.ja.weed militia to massacre Dafur natives until he was declared wanted. Sh!thole country!!!!

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:00pm
grin grin grin grin

Where is the weapon?

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ibkgab001: 10:00pm
Civil war loading

Compare the 1967 vs 2018

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by mikebrown92: 10:00pm
X men people!!!

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by Jamie23(m): 10:01pm
Hmmm...
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dogstyle007(m): 10:01pm
Okay
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:02pm
Benue defend yourselves





They are coming undecided

And I ask again.... Where is Tuface idibia?

2 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:02pm
sad Terrorists dem dem
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by ManFromJos: 10:02pm
Na drug law enforcers con dy catch this one?.
kai, this one na correct ju guy be that.
but op, this one no be weapon nau, na just accessory abeg

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by yanabasee(m): 10:02pm
I wish they never intercepted the movement of arms to Benue state.....


But The Tivs people have got a way of winning communal wars... Why can't they use their Voodoos to eliminate fulani for life
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:03pm
Seize the said firearms

Detain him

Interrogate him skillfully (with torture if need be) until he vomits vital information that will point out his sponsor(s) and accomplice(s).

That is the normal procedure in sane climes where safety of citizens is paramount.

But his name is Sallisu; from the 'untouchable tribe'.

Sh!thole.

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:06pm
Where are the arms You guys won't intercept helicopter load of arms delivered to the herdsmen but you'd be quick to intercept 3 dane guns and run to give press release. Idiots. angry
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by dfrost: 10:06pm
sad shocked
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 10:06pm
The talented fabricator will do well in the Nigeria Army engineering department. We need him.

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by talk2bity: 10:07pm
GOD WE DE UR HANDS
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by CeeJay9ja(m): 10:07pm
This is slowly turning to war
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:07pm
Ok
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:07pm
lol... which kind gun be that?
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by kobabe(m): 10:07pm
BruncleZuma:
grin grin grin grin
Where is the weapon?
are u blind

1 Like

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by fesla: 10:08pm
See Buhari cousin
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by yesloaded: 10:08pm
Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by LordAdam16: 10:08pm
While Fulani herdsmen receive their arms by helicopters. Their victims have theirs seized.

The right to self-defense is an inalienable fundamental human right. They wouldn't be able to seize all the arms that'd roll into that state now that Ortom has given the green light. This civil war they're so eager to start will consume them.

All because of land that is not yours.

-Lord

2 Likes

Re: Man Transporting Arms To Benue Intercepted In Jigawa (photos) by LastSurvivor11: 10:10pm
Buhari is a disaster

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

NDLEA Seizes N61m Worth Of Drugs At Abuja Airport / Scam/ Forgry At NIPOST Office, Who Do I Report To? / Tope Kutiyi, ChannelsTV Correspondent Kidnapped In Owerri

Viewing this topic: Bobonowell, worldman(m), Elvixbeatz, AmAlbert(m), Sirwisdom007, henry5050, fantasti, JoNach, Wisedove(m), Bigii(m), heyihola, johnnyn1(m), Biggestboy1(m), radwad(m), Ladipodeal, aphrodisiac(m), angelgabriel26(m), Menzy86(m), rotiler, softheart4love(m), Ademidd(f), EternalTruths, Nigeriasam, Ololade1999, manga5, shankara7, Houstency(m), venoc200(m), davabiao(m), SheIsElle(f), genghiskhan007(m), abeloma, papascode, Ayopredict, Barcanister(m), davereal(m), Teagirl(f) and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.