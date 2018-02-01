Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students (6725 Views)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



A Uniosun lecturer, Known as Mr Sesan Was seen flogging 200 Level English Department students at the Ikire campus.



A source even said he gave them two strokes of cane each. Is this even allowed in a University?



Please share until something is done to this matter!



Watch Below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Be3fPijhzyG/?taken-by=instablog9ja



Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/uniosun-lecturer-sesan-seen-flogging.html



what!

lol.....He is carryin out fatherly duty 2 Likes

Are they above to receive cane?

Most of this children don't even have proper home training



Meanwhile this not supposed to be in crimes section 1 Like

One word...... "Shîthôlê"



in a sentence..... "it can only happen in shîthôle country, practice by shîthôleans lecturers and tolerated by shîthôle students in a shîthôle school" 7 Likes











Useless lecturer useless student 1 Like

Offpoint:

One word...... "Shîthôlê" 1 Like

Whatever

Some students stupid tho 1 Like

pennywys:

Are they above to receive cane? Most of this children don't even have proper home training

Meanwhile this not supposed to be in crimes section Are you that daft or simply stupid? In this 21st century Are you that daft or simply stupid? In this 21st century 9 Likes 1 Share

Hope una gather beat the goat 2 Likes

It is not every post you see that you must comment.



Look at how you just disgraced yourself online and exposed your ridiculous reasoning. It is not every post you see that you must comment.Look at how you just disgraced yourself online and exposed your ridiculous reasoning. 10 Likes

Bullshit. What sort of rubbish is this?

Ehn?



200l student turned to primary 2 student

Only in 9ja they have the mentality of beating someone instead of speaking the person out of the bad deed. 1 Like

Nobody is above discipline na...

If na me d lecturer beat...i go ambush him pikin for road...and tatoo him yansh wit koboko 1 Like



That school Mehnnn....

OP, no b so Dem flog u self for 100L dat year.





Only in the shithole That school Mehnnn....OP, no b so Dem flog u self for 100L dat year.Only in the shithole

Some students stupid tho 100% stupid 100% stupid 2 Likes

Smh. Naija

Just negodu bros.....try to use your head at times please Just negodu bros.....try to use your head at times please 4 Likes

Students pay high school fees so that a brutal and illiterate teacher can flog them whenever he wants.

spare the rod and spoil the child

This is one of the features of third world countries

Nonsense

I am not understanding Wetin him carry cane enter class in the first place. 1 Like

Are they above to? Are they above to? 5 Likes

SMH.... State of Aregbe! No salary, yet effort looks wasted. Na frustration cause am! 1 Like