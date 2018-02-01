₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by danphy6x: 9:22pm
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
A Uniosun lecturer, Known as Mr Sesan Was seen flogging 200 Level English Department students at the Ikire campus.
A source even said he gave them two strokes of cane each. Is this even allowed in a University?
Please share until something is done to this matter!
Watch Below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Be3fPijhzyG/?taken-by=instablog9ja
Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2018/02/uniosun-lecturer-sesan-seen-flogging.html
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by oyetunder(m): 9:43pm
what!
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by jdluv(f): 9:44pm
lol.....He is carryin out fatherly duty
2 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by pennywys: 10:33pm
Are they above to receive cane?
Most of this children don't even have proper home training
Meanwhile this not supposed to be in crimes section
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Offpoint: 10:52pm
One word...... "Shîthôlê"
in a sentence..... "it can only happen in shîthôle country, practice by shîthôleans lecturers and tolerated by shîthôle students in a shîthôle school"
7 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by owomida1: 10:52pm
And he is still alive.
And he is still alive.
https://jokerstip.blogspot.com.ng
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by omocalabar(m): 10:52pm
Useless lecturer useless student
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by 9jayes: 10:53pm
Offpoint:
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by ThisTrend(f): 10:53pm
Whatever
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by tola9ja: 10:54pm
WORLD RECORD
RECORD BREAKED IN AFRICA NIGERIA OSUN STATE
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Oluhills007: 10:54pm
Some students stupid tho
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by akeentech(m): 10:54pm
[quote author=9jayes post=64850460][/quote]
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by fanaby(m): 10:54pm
pennywys:Are you that daft or simply stupid? In this 21st century
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by helphelp: 10:55pm
Hope una gather beat the goat
2 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by MrMcJay(m): 10:55pm
pennywys:
It is not every post you see that you must comment.
Look at how you just disgraced yourself online and exposed your ridiculous reasoning.
10 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by tdayof(m): 10:55pm
Bullshit. What sort of rubbish is this?
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by mikebrown92: 10:56pm
Ehn?
200l student turned to primary 2 student
Only in 9ja they have the mentality of beating someone instead of speaking the person out of the bad deed.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Jamie23(m): 10:57pm
Nobody is above discipline na...
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by jbreezy: 10:57pm
If na me d lecturer beat...i go ambush him pikin for road...and tatoo him yansh wit koboko
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by TIDDOLL(m): 10:58pm
That school Mehnnn....
OP, no b so Dem flog u self for 100L dat year.
Only in the shithole
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by joshrare(m): 10:58pm
Oluhills007:100% stupid
2 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by jojothegreat(m): 10:58pm
Smh. Naija
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by HolarQD(m): 10:59pm
pennywys:
Just negodu bros.....try to use your head at times please
4 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by naijaking1: 10:59pm
Students pay high school fees so that a brutal and illiterate teacher can flog them whenever he wants.
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by RighteousI: 11:01pm
spare the rod and spoil the child
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by heckymaicon(m): 11:04pm
This is one of the features of third world countries
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by EmmaLege: 11:04pm
Nonsense
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by adehadex(m): 11:06pm
I am not understanding Wetin him carry cane enter class in the first place.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Olanrefront3355(m): 11:06pm
pennywys:
Are they above to?
5 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Exponental(m): 11:08pm
SMH.... State of Aregbe! No salary, yet effort looks wasted. Na frustration cause am!
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Macdav(m): 11:11pm
|Re: UNIOSUN Lecturer, Sesan, Seen Flogging 200 Level English Department Students by Macdav(m): 11:12pm
Why naun
