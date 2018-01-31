₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The continues to the most anticipated event taking centre stage at Orchid Hotel, Asaba on Friday, 23rd February, 2018. The glitz and glamour of Face of Jasmine Africa Magazine and Africa's Achievers award is expected to attract high profile personalities, headline celebrities and beauty queens across the country for maiden edition of the ceremony put together for the head strategist of the brand, Queen Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, a diligent and focussed business lady and veteran young media practitioner.
See the male and female contestants of the 2018 Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine.
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:24am
Mmmmmmmmmmsssssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwwww rubbbiiissshhhh
See Jennifer face when de represent Zimbabwe
Naaaa full winch
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:25am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:30am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by yanabasee(m): 9:41am
The ONUIGBO JENNIFER won't go pass the first stage!!!...... She's my definition of ugly things!!!
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 10:55am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 10:59am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 11:06am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by wildchild02: 11:44am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 11:44am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by xclusiveguy4(m): 11:45am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by simplemach(m): 11:45am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:46am
Not a fan of fake beauties.
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by kabe10: 11:47am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by Vivos(f): 11:49am
This our representative ehh.... I tire oh, it's not by makeup Ohhh, the makeup is too much. Haba!!!
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by Born2Breed(f): 11:49am
Nepotism!!!
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by ConcernedNL: 11:50am
is it an igbo award or magazine? 99% are easterners and why are nigerians representing libya and all that stuff
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by sunsewa16: 11:51am
they get time,.
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by JohnieWalker12(m): 11:53am
The Egyptian girl is the most beautiful contestant
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by dermony: 11:55am
|Re: Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 11:56am
that Jenifer should be used to act the next episode of planet of apes
