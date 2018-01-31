Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Contestants Of Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine 2018 (Photos) (1467 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the male and female contestants of the 2018 Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine. ‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2018/02/colourful-see-male-female-contestants.html?m=0 The continues to the most anticipated event taking centre stage at Orchid Hotel, Asaba on Friday, 23rd February, 2018. The glitz and glamour of Face of Jasmine Africa Magazine and Africa's Achievers award is expected to attract high profile personalities, headline celebrities and beauty queens across the country for maiden edition of the ceremony put together for the head strategist of the brand, Queen Jasmine Nkem Mbonu, a diligent and focussed business lady and veteran young media practitioner.See the male and female contestants of the 2018 Face Of Jasmine Africa Magazine. ‎ 1 Like













See Jennifer face when de represent Zimbabwe



Naaaa full winch Mmmmmmmmmmsssssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwwww rubbbiiissshhhhSee Jennifer face when de represent ZimbabweNaaaa full winch

@alexreports

More

The ONUIGBO JENNIFER won't go pass the first stage!!!...... She's my definition of ugly things!!! 1 Like

More here

Continue

See here

Cool

Glory glory Man united





I'm Just imagining the outcome of Chelsea Vs Barça And this is a news,I'm Just imagining the outcome of Chelsea Vs Barça

Ok





Need a WEBSITE design? Get started with no advanced payments. Check this out



https://www.validprofits.com/affordable-website-design-in-nigeria/ Not a fan of fake beauties.Need a WEBSITE design? Get started with no advanced payments. Check this out

nice









Selling On Your Site Made Easy.



Lets Build Your Ecommerce Website, Lets Build Your Dream



With Payment Gateway Integrated



for N69,999

Your E-commerce Website development can’t afford to be handled by 'Web-Quacks’



Contact Now on O81 - (8742) 83.39

This our representative ehh.... I tire oh, it's not by makeup Ohhh, the makeup is too much. Haba!!!

Nepotism!!!

is it an igbo award or magazine? 99% are easterners and why are nigerians representing libya and all that stuff

they get time,.

The Egyptian girl is the most beautiful contestant

sunsewa16:

they get time,.