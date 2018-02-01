₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|[video] Patoranking – "Available" by Muckross1122(m): 7:15pm
Nigerian Reggae/Dancehall act Patoranking finally releases the music video to his latest single Titled "Available".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PCqv_BmF6s
Download Video Below:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-patoranking-available.html
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by osumak2: 10:25pm
ftc oooooo
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by dogstyle007(m): 10:26pm
Hope it will make sense sha
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by Yewandequeen(f): 10:27pm
I laugh in swahili
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by dogstyle007(m): 10:30pm
osumak2:See ya YansH
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by tino22(m): 10:32pm
Nice pato.. Am Available
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by lettruthprevail: 10:32pm
Illuminati 3 fingers. Hmm! May I not deny you because of money or worldly riches, in Jesus Name, Amen
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by Jetwealthspace: 10:33pm
Hmmm
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by XX01(f): 10:34pm
Didn't know he was the one that sang it.
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by thirdi(m): 10:37pm
Cool video
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by TechPanda(m): 10:42pm
Now you do.
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by wagazala: 10:43pm
Nice video no content.
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by YoungFr(m): 10:48pm
Yesterday someone was shouting Warri more than a thousand times, today another is shouting Olololo, if you guys have nothing meaningful please shut us and let us hear
Muckross1122:
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:11pm
Nice video but the song is average
Good one
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by momodub: 11:22pm
Beats Sounds like Jacob bobrisky
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by dljbd1(m): 11:42pm
I must say...there is creativity in this video...but sadly no content.
|Re: [video] Patoranking – "Available" by seglius(m): 11:52pm
Muckross1122:
he tried.
