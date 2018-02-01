Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / [video] Patoranking – "Available" (1542 Views)

Watch The Video Below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PCqv_BmF6s



Download Video Below:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-patoranking-available.html



Cc Lalasticlala

Nigerian Reggae/Dancehall act Patoranking finally releases the music video to his latest single Titled "Available".

Hope it will make sense sha





Nice pato.. Am Available 1 Like

Illuminati 3 fingers. Hmm! May I not deny you because of money or worldly riches, in Jesus Name, Amen

Didn't know he was the one that sang it.

Cool video

Now you do.



Nice video no content.



Yesterday someone was shouting Warri more than a thousand times, today another is shouting Olololo, if you guys have nothing meaningful please shut us and let us hear

Nice video but the song is average









Good one

Beats Sounds like Jacob bobrisky

I must say...there is creativity in this video...but sadly no content.