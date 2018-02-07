₦airaland Forum

"Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Islie: 8:46pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 42-year old married man, Adewale Fajemiloye has landed in trouble after he was implicated by a 16-year old girl who told his wife that she had slept with him severally in their compound.

The incident happened at Unity Close, Eruwen area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The parents of the victim did not take the revelation lightly as they alleged that Fajemiloye had abused and defiled their daughter at a very tender age. The parents then reported the matter to the police and Fajemiloye was arrested.

P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Fajemiloye had lured the victim with gifts when his wife was not around and defiled her in 2016.

And since then, he had been sleeping with her until recently when his wife discovered and informed the victim’s parents about what had been happening.

It was then that the victim informed Fajemiloye’s wife what had transpired between her and her husband whom she accused of raping her and warned her not to reveal it to anyone.

He was charged before Ikeja Magistrates court for defilement.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi granted Fajemiloye bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 28 February, 2018.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that if the suspect was found guilty after trial, he may spend up to 10 years in prison for the alleged offence.


http://pmexpressng.com/slept-husband-teenager-tells-housewife/
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:49pm
Must be very humiliating.. A small girl telling a married woman how her husband bangs her...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 8:49pm
angry angry angry angry
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Epositive(m): 8:56pm
BruncleZuma:
angry angry angry angry
Even bros frown face for the first time shocked

1 Like

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 9:01pm
Epositive:

Even bros frown face for the first time shocked
Men the matter weak me.
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by YOUNGELDER1(m): 9:18pm
Shame shame shame .

1 Like

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by internationalman(m): 9:25pm
A boy of 16 years is still finding it difficult to woo a girl..
While a girl of 16 years can sleep with his father's age mate...
Girls gather mind oh

4 Likes

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Nebes: 9:31pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE!!!!!!
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by joystickextend1(m): 10:35pm
huh
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 10:36pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by nairavsdollars(f): 10:36pm
Why are some men so dirty?
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by dogstyle007(m): 10:37pm
I see
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:38pm
Madala
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Offpoint: 10:38pm
cool
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by quinSonia(f): 10:38pm
sum men sha
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by steppin: 10:40pm
Sath waste and raping eh!
Their men are always dipping hand inside the pot even after devouring the main meal.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Hotzone(m): 10:41pm
[color=#006600][/color] evil that men do!!!!
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by bobokeshington: 10:42pm
why can't konji reason for once
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Kokaine(m): 10:43pm
i doubt
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:43pm
Islie:








http://pmexpressng.com/slept-husband-teenager-tells-housewife/






""Adewale Fajemiloye""

""Ikorodu"".

3 Likes

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by chijindu34(m): 10:43pm
That doesn't concern me

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Pharaoh001(f): 10:43pm
lies.......

freaking news making headlines everyday....
i'm getting tired of NL FP self undecided

1 Like

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Tekzyflex(m): 10:43pm
E no easy to control this prick... It can put you in serious trouble if you don't control it.
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by nonut: 10:43pm
Sophisticated people again.

7 Likes

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by free2ryhme: 10:43pm
Islie:








http://pmexpressng.com/slept-husband-teenager-tells-housewife/


Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:44pm
Tajbol4splend:


He might be seduced


U seduce men?
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by publicenemy(m): 10:44pm
hgg
Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Factfinder1(f): 10:44pm
Something tells me this pmexpress people are liers and story fabricators why is it that it is only this kind of news that they carry always with no video or picture evidence.....

5 Likes

Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by publicenemy(m): 10:46pm
instead of waiting for just 2 years ...

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

