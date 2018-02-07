CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A 42-year old married man, Adewale Fajemiloye has landed in trouble after he was implicated by a 16-year old girl who told his wife that she had slept with him severally in their compound.



The incident happened at Unity Close, Eruwen area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.



The parents of the victim did not take the revelation lightly as they alleged that Fajemiloye had abused and defiled their daughter at a very tender age. The parents then reported the matter to the police and Fajemiloye was arrested.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Fajemiloye had lured the victim with gifts when his wife was not around and defiled her in 2016.



And since then, he had been sleeping with her until recently when his wife discovered and informed the victim’s parents about what had been happening.



It was then that the victim informed Fajemiloye’s wife what had transpired between her and her husband whom she accused of raping her and warned her not to reveal it to anyone.



He was charged before Ikeja Magistrates court for defilement.



He pleaded not guilty.



The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi granted Fajemiloye bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 28 February, 2018.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that if the suspect was found guilty after trial, he may spend up to 10 years in prison for the alleged offence.



http://pmexpressng.com/slept-husband-teenager-tells-housewife/