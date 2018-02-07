₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Islie: 8:46pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/slept-husband-teenager-tells-housewife/
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by dingbang(m): 8:49pm
Must be very humiliating.. A small girl telling a married woman how her husband bangs her...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 8:49pm
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Epositive(m): 8:56pm
BruncleZuma:Even bros frown face for the first time
1 Like
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 9:01pm
Epositive:Men the matter weak me.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by YOUNGELDER1(m): 9:18pm
Shame shame shame .
1 Like
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by internationalman(m): 9:25pm
A boy of 16 years is still finding it difficult to woo a girl..
While a girl of 16 years can sleep with his father's age mate...
Girls gather mind oh
4 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Nebes: 9:31pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE!!!!!!
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by joystickextend1(m): 10:35pm
huh
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 10:36pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by nairavsdollars(f): 10:36pm
Why are some men so dirty?
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by dogstyle007(m): 10:37pm
I see
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:38pm
Madala
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Offpoint: 10:38pm
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by quinSonia(f): 10:38pm
sum men sha
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by steppin: 10:40pm
Sath waste and raping eh!
Their men are always dipping hand inside the pot even after devouring the main meal.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Hotzone(m): 10:41pm
[color=#006600][/color] evil that men do!!!!
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by bobokeshington: 10:42pm
why can't konji reason for once
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Kokaine(m): 10:43pm
i doubt
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:43pm
Islie:
""Adewale Fajemiloye""
""Ikorodu"".
3 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by chijindu34(m): 10:43pm
That doesn't concern me
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Pharaoh001(f): 10:43pm
lies.......
freaking news making headlines everyday....
i'm getting tired of NL FP self
1 Like
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Tekzyflex(m): 10:43pm
E no easy to control this prick... It can put you in serious trouble if you don't control it.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by nonut: 10:43pm
Sophisticated people again.
7 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by free2ryhme: 10:43pm
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by PrecisionFx(m): 10:44pm
Tajbol4splend:
U seduce men?
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by publicenemy(m): 10:44pm
hgg
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by Factfinder1(f): 10:44pm
Something tells me this pmexpress people are liers and story fabricators why is it that it is only this kind of news that they carry always with no video or picture evidence.....
5 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Raping Me" - 16-Year-Old Tells Housewife In Lagos by publicenemy(m): 10:46pm
instead of waiting for just 2 years ...
1 Like
