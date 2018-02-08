Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) (11904 Views)

See photos below and watch the video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEgTX9s9Skw





Source: The man pictured below whose name is Lambert was caught with a small coffin in Umuchukwu,a community in the eastern part of Nigeria.Inside the coffin was a fowl crying.According to report, he tied a pregnant woman with the coffin and fowl. He was paraded with the coffin and banished from the community.See photos below and watch the video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/nigerian-man-banished-from-his.html?m=1

Somebody cannot practice his religion in peace again? 8 Likes 3 Shares

Somebody cannot practice his religion in peace again? Religion of tying a pregnant woman... ? Religion of tying a pregnant woman... 14 Likes

Is he a native doctor?



Is the woman against his action?



What of if the woman payed him to do that?



Pls I need to know.

The pregnant woman will be in labour for hours or days not knowing somebody is tying her down somewhere. May we not be tied down in this 2018 What a wicked world!The pregnant woman will be in labour for hours or days not knowing somebody is tying her down somewhere. May we not be tied down in this 2018 9 Likes 1 Share

And he can't tie buhari 10 Likes 1 Share

Chaiii,they should have tied him with the same coffin and fowl for complete 7 market days on a tree before they banished him.

Religion of tying a pregnant woman... ? Asin ehn.... This one made me weak. Asin ehn.... This one made me weak. 2 Likes

Witches ideas like these are what the white men turn into technology.

Actually science is the witch while technology is the coffin and fowl.. 1 Like

Somebody cannot practice his religion in peace again?

Religion ?hmmmmm



A F R I C A N S HmmmA F R I C A N S 1 Like





Africans with Mumusm and Gullibility Africans with Mumusm and Gullibility

EVERYTHING ABOUT HIM LOOK SO EVIL.

Such wickedness from a guy that luks pitiable







Like play like play ehn, this guy go jst mess up one pregnant woman and nobody go kno d cause...







Na wa for d way wey humans take dey wish death on dia fellow human









No evil plan of our enemies shall cum near our household in Jesus name!









abeg make una free the young man jor, Na buhari cause all these misplaced priority and where the hell is the pregnant woman.....abeg make una free the young man jor, Na buhari cause all these misplaced priority

This kind young boy don begin dey do this kind wickedness.

Na wa. Igbos sha!



Education can cure the illiteracy of the almajiris but education cannot cure the inbred illiteracy of the flatheaded almajiris from the potopoto republic.



They're supposedly educated yet they're worse than almajiris. 1 Like

wonder sha never end

Religion of tying a pregnant woman... ?

your own religion doesn't frown at people praying that their enemy should die.



Why is he been paraded like a thief for using what he knows to fight his enemy? your own religion doesn't frown at people praying that their enemy should die.Why is he been paraded like a thief for using what he knows to fight his enemy? 1 Like 1 Share

Omg

pls can anyone show me the pregnant woman Africa hmm no be pregnant woman nah pregnant boy.

Somebody cannot practice his religion in peace again? Isaiah 7:7 coming to pass Isaiah 7:7 coming to pass

Like for Duke, share for buhari 11 Likes 1 Share

One thing I like about South East. If you're into juju, make sure no one finds out.

If someone does, your name na sorry.