|Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:02am
The man pictured below whose name is Lambert was caught with a small coffin in Umuchukwu,a community in the eastern part of Nigeria.Inside the coffin was a fowl crying.According to report, he tied a pregnant woman with the coffin and fowl. He was paraded with the coffin and banished from the community.
See photos below and watch the video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEgTX9s9Skw
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/nigerian-man-banished-from-his.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:03am
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:03am
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by tayebest(m): 7:09am
Somebody cannot practice his religion in peace again?
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by SOFTENGR: 7:13am
tayebest:Religion of tying a pregnant woman...?
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by hisgrace090: 7:14am
Is he a native doctor?
Is the woman against his action?
What of if the woman payed him to do that?
Pls I need to know.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by DankemzI(m): 7:23am
What a wicked world! The pregnant woman will be in labour for hours or days not knowing somebody is tying her down somewhere. May we not be tied down in this 2018
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Homeboiy: 7:28am
And he can't tie buhari
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Evablizin(f): 7:38am
Chaiii,they should have tied him with the same coffin and fowl for complete 7 market days on a tree before they banished him.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Evablizin(f): 7:40am
SOFTENGR:Asin ehn.... This one made me weak.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by internationalman(m): 7:48am
Witches ideas like these are what the white men turn into technology.
Actually science is the witch while technology is the coffin and fowl..
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:25am
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by fajob: 9:28am
tayebest:
Religion ?hmmmmm
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Aldebaran(m): 10:54am
A F R I C A N S
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by moscobabs(m): 10:55am
Africans with Mumusm and Gullibility
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by modelmike7(m): 10:55am
EVERYTHING ABOUT HIM LOOK SO EVIL.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by purem(m): 10:56am
Such wickedness from a guy that luks pitiable
Like play like play ehn, this guy go jst mess up one pregnant woman and nobody go kno d cause...
Na wa for d way wey humans take dey wish death on dia fellow human
No evil plan of our enemies shall cum near our household in Jesus name!
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by prinsam30(m): 10:58am
and where the hell is the pregnant woman.....
abeg make una free the young man jor, Na buhari cause all these misplaced priority
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:58am
This kind young boy don begin dey do this kind wickedness.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Okoyeebos: 10:59am
Na wa. Igbos sha!
Education can cure the illiteracy of the almajiris but education cannot cure the inbred illiteracy of the flatheaded almajiris from the potopoto republic.
They're supposedly educated yet they're worse than almajiris.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by fastloan: 10:59am
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by EarthXmetahuman: 11:00am
SOFTENGR:your own religion doesn't frown at people praying that their enemy should die.
Why is he been paraded like a thief for using what he knows to fight his enemy?
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Asowari(m): 11:00am
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by leckzid: 11:00am
pls can anyone show me the pregnant woman Africa hmm no be pregnant woman nah pregnant boy.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by Jaydear: 11:00am
tayebest:Isaiah 7:7 coming to pass
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by mema900: 11:01am
Like for Duke, share for buhari
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by nonut: 11:02am
One thing I like about South East. If you're into juju, make sure no one finds out.
If someone does, your name na sorry.
|Re: Man Who 'Tied Pregnant Woman With Coffin & Fowl' Paraded In Anambra (Pic, Video) by SOFTENGR: 11:03am
EarthXmetahuman:Anybody praying like that is wicked. That's not my way of praying. I pray they change for good.
