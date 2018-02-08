₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Dailyhappenings: 8:57am
This stuff just busted my head! Completely!
See video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frq46-5XzIM
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 9:26am
Wonderful... but that singer fall my hand. The money when go carry one time, you kon dey sluggish like this... abi this current economic hullabaloo no affect you ni?
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by iHart(m): 12:02pm
OK na
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lovingyouhun: 12:02pm
Too much money
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by cosmatika(m): 12:02pm
Ok
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Donshemzy1234: 12:02pm
No mb to watch faa. I will still use the old way. Lol no money to spray self.
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 12:02pm
NA WA O.
THOUGHT this was banned years back?!
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Alejoas(f): 12:03pm
After all my hardwork.....
i no fit o o....will rather give to many beggars!!!
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by thunderbabs: 12:03pm
Lol... See levels
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by tobdee: 12:03pm
Igberaga 101 (Ego)
the musician dey pity am, i go just pack the money once
he go go sitdan by force...
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Forceup(f): 12:03pm
Sexy
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Toscarel: 12:03pm
No be here
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by deebee13(f): 12:03pm
See dulling. Just one touch and all that money is gone!
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by purem(m): 12:03pm
How can someone that doesn't have money think of spraying one
Obviously this thread and the video wasn't for me
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:03pm
J
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lomaxx: 12:04pm
LMAO. what's this?
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by oshe11(m): 12:04pm
What abt new ways of PICKING sprayed MONEY
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Jubilancy(f): 12:04pm
I nor watch d video but this people wey first dey comment self una nor wan hear at all
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 12:05pm
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lovingyouhun: 12:05pm
Too much money, oya take as you like Of you take too much ,THUNDER
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Emmylyon(m): 12:05pm
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Boss13: 12:06pm
modelmike7:
Spraying on the floor. This is the same as collecting
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Dusoft: 12:06pm
People get money sha for this country
|Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Kotodoctor: 12:06pm
Soviet poeple. Nothing new. Every generation always fill that they are starting a trend that has never been done before.
We wore rugged jeans tire, women robe pancake and Tiro tire before ( weda you call it Mary k or.. blah..na the thing we de talk)
All this things are just been recycled with new and toooch ed names that's all.
