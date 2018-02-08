₦airaland Forum

New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Dailyhappenings: 8:57am
This stuff just busted my head! Completely!

See video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frq46-5XzIM



Cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 9:26am
Wonderful... but that singer fall my hand. The money when go carry one time, you kon dey sluggish like this... abi this current economic hullabaloo no affect you ni? grin
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by iHart(m): 12:02pm
OK na
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lovingyouhun: 12:02pm
Too much money
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by cosmatika(m): 12:02pm
Ok
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Donshemzy1234: 12:02pm
No mb to watch faa. I will still use the old way. Lol no money to spray self.

Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 12:02pm
NA WA O.
THOUGHT this was banned years back?!
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Alejoas(f): 12:03pm
After all my hardwork.....



i no fit o o....will rather give to many beggars!!!
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by thunderbabs: 12:03pm
Lol... See levels cheesy
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by tobdee: 12:03pm
Igberaga 101 (Ego)
the musician dey pity am, i go just pack the money once
he go go sitdan by force... grin grin grin
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Forceup(f): 12:03pm
Sexy kiss kiss
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Toscarel: 12:03pm
No be here
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by deebee13(f): 12:03pm
See dulling. Just one touch and all that money is gone!
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by purem(m): 12:03pm
How can someone that doesn't have money think of spraying one

Obviously this thread and the video wasn't for me undecided
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:03pm
J
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lomaxx: 12:04pm
LMAO. what's this?
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by oshe11(m): 12:04pm
What abt new ways of PICKING sprayed MONEYgrin
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Jubilancy(f): 12:04pm
I nor watch d video but this people wey first dey comment self una nor wan hear at all
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Fukafuka: 12:05pm
grin
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by lovingyouhun: 12:05pm
Too much money, oya take as you like grin grin grin Of you take too much ,THUNDER
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Emmylyon(m): 12:05pm
angry
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Boss13: 12:06pm
modelmike7:
NA WA O.

THOUGHT this was banned years back?!

Spraying on the floor. This is the same as collecting
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Dusoft: 12:06pm
People get money sha for this country
Re: New Way Of Spraying Money In Nigeria by Kotodoctor: 12:06pm
Soviet poeple. Nothing new. Every generation always fill that they are starting a trend that has never been done before.

We wore rugged jeans tire, women robe pancake and Tiro tire before ( weda you call it Mary k or.. blah..na the thing we de talk)

All this things are just been recycled with new and toooch ed names that's all.

(0) (Reply)

