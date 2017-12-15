Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared (12568 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The abducted chief Nemi Adoki was eventually released on payment of 9million Naira ransom on 04/01/18 after 21 days of captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.



Between 15/01/18 and 5/2/18 Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port-Harcourt by IGP Idris Ibrahim during unrelenting follow up arrested six (6) members of the kidnapping gang from different locations In Rivers and Bayelsa states. Suspects arrested and roles played are;



1. Justice Timothy 'm' 22 deadly gang leader, uses the AK47 and responsible for the death of Mikano Abudullahi. He was in charge of negotiations. His share from the Ransom was 1.8million Naira.



2. Akpos Livinus 'm' 33, coordinator of the gang's operations, he arranged the weapons used and the location of the stronghold in the creeks. His share was 1.2milion Naira.



3. Daniel Allen 'm' 27. Participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom. His share is 1million Naira.



4. Kelvin Alpheus 'm' 30yrs Was tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang & hostages. His share was 400k Naira.



5. David Abak 'm' 29. The driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap his share was 800k Naira.



6. Tekena Silva 26yrs Sacked Driver Of The Victim Chief Nemi Adoki, He Brought the kidnapping job to the group and got 1 million Naira share from the Ransom. Serious efforts towards arresting the only One gang member Remaining at large is in Progress.



Source; Police operatives have arrested six deadly kidnappers who abducted one Chief Nemi Adoki, 61, the CEO of Menakeb Limited on 15/12/17 and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi at No.129 Victoria Street in Port-Harcourt which led to the recovery of 2 Pump Action rifles.The abducted chief Nemi Adoki was eventually released on payment of 9million Naira ransom on 04/01/18 after 21 days of captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.Between 15/01/18 and 5/2/18 Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port-Harcourt by IGP Idris Ibrahim during unrelenting follow up arrested six (6) members of the kidnapping gang from different locations In Rivers and Bayelsa states. Suspects arrested and roles played are;1. Justice Timothy 'm' 22 deadly gang leader, uses the AK47 and responsible for the death of Mikano Abudullahi. He was in charge of negotiations. His share from the Ransom was 1.8million Naira.2. Akpos Livinus 'm' 33, coordinator of the gang's operations, he arranged the weapons used and the location of the stronghold in the creeks. His share was 1.2milion Naira.3. Daniel Allen 'm' 27. Participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom. His share is 1million Naira.4. Kelvin Alpheus 'm' 30yrs Was tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang & hostages. His share was 400k Naira.5. David Abak 'm' 29. The driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap his share was 800k Naira.6. Tekena Silva 26yrs Sacked Driver Of The Victim Chief Nemi Adoki, He Brought the kidnapping job to the group and got 1 million Naira share from the Ransom. Serious efforts towards arresting the only One gang member Remaining at large is in Progress.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/kidnappers-abducted-businessman-port-harcourt-arrested-see-much-shared.html

cc; lalasticlala

Karma. 1 Like

Waste them already. 2 Likes

Goodnews.

the country is hard, these ugly mofos are making it harder with their laziness.



all those muscles and yet our farms aren't ploughed, Biko get them hoes, cutlasses and diggers. we need plenty yams by year's end. don't forget to wear them a prison uniform before they are pushed into our farms.



we must become self sustaining in food production and we have people with energy to plow the land. tenk 2 Likes











Why now

















Must you always come first in crime....



















Biko make una change now Igbo people!!!Why nowMust you always come first in crime....Biko make una change now 3 Likes

dainformant:

Police operatives have arrested six deadly kidnappers who abducted one Chief Nemi Adoki, 61, the CEO of Menakeb Limited on 15/12/17 and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi at No.129 Victoria Street in Port-Harcourt which led to the recovery of 2 Pump Action rifles.



The abducted chief Nemi Adoki was eventually released on payment of 9million Naira ransom on 04/01/18 after 21 days of captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.



Between 15/01/18 and 5/2/18 Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port-Harcourt by IGP Idris Ibrahim during unrelenting follow up arrested six (6) members of the kidnapping gang from different locations In Rivers and Bayelsa states. Suspects arrested and roles played are;



1. Justice Timothy 'm' 22 deadly gang leader, uses the AK47 and responsible for the death of Mikano Abudullahi. He was in charge of negotiations. His share from the Ransom was 1.8million Naira.



2. Akpos Livinus 'm' 33, coordinator of the gang's operations, he arranged the weapons used and the location of the stronghold in the creeks. His share was 1.2milion Naira.



3. Daniel Allen 'm' 27. Participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom. His share is 1million Naira.



4. Kelvin Alpheus 'm' 30yrs Was tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang & hostages. His share was 400k Naira.



5. David Abak 'm' 29. The driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap his share was 800k Naira.



6. Tekena Silva 26yrs Sacked Driver Of The Victim Chief Nemi Adoki, He Brought the kidnapping job to the group and got 1 million Naira share from the Ransom. Serious efforts towards arresting the only One gang member Remaining at large is in Progress.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/kidnappers-abducted-businessman-port-harcourt-arrested-see-much-shared.html



useless idiots useless idiots 1 Like

Good riddance

Haa.



These herdsmen are bad o.

Blame Bubu



(Pun intended)

One still at large, how Una wan catch am as Una don let him know say bus dey look for am

Jgg

This Bastarrd making illegal money and making legit guys look useless...



Kidnappers shouldn't be tried.... JJ should be administered

sonsomegrigbo:

Igbo people!!!











Why now



















Must you always come first in crime....





















Biko make una change now

BUHARI induced hunger don format this one brain. Abeg someone should help feed a brother in need. BUHARI induced hunger don format this one brain. Abeg someone should help feed a brother in need. 3 Likes

nowadays yweet. Break their legs nowadays yweet. Break their legs

Give them 5mins to make peace with God, then waste them with 9 bullets for the 9million.

A

Kúdos to the nigerian Police.

Who has noticed that it will be easy for the North to rig 2019 elections in favor of Buhari or his 'Protege'?



The Security Chiefs are MOSTLY Northerners, hence with the influence, they can win again!



Something SHOULD URGENTLY be done to correct the Federal Character Principle in Public Office Appointment (especially Security Chiefs) or else... (Remember Benue!)



Kindly reshare TILL it is fixed

The Money No Complete Oh !



9m - 5.4 M = 3.6m



Police Don Collect The Remaing 3.6m The Money No Complete Oh !9m - 5.4 M = 3.6mPolice Don Collect The Remaing 3.6m 2 Likes

Evablizin:

Goodnews. lol....seems like you've been waiting for this news. Is the victim related to you? lol....seems like you've been waiting for this news. Is the victim related to you?

sonsomegrigbo:

Igbo people!!!











Why now



















Must you always come first in crime....





















Biko make una change now

Wetin we born?



Pikin Wetin we born?Pikin 2 Likes

Space booked

So a 22 year old man will be telling his seniors to do...only for the seniors to also get caught.

Mehn, the shame wey go catch me if I ever were in their shoes eh...

Kruxify dem 1 Like

They are not very different from those who looted all the money in our treasury 1 Like 1 Share

.

This guys wnt to tel me now that with that their muscle, to kidnap is the best option for them.

G