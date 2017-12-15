₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by dainformant(m): 8:35pm On Feb 08
Police operatives have arrested six deadly kidnappers who abducted one Chief Nemi Adoki, 61, the CEO of Menakeb Limited on 15/12/17 and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi at No.129 Victoria Street in Port-Harcourt which led to the recovery of 2 Pump Action rifles.
The abducted chief Nemi Adoki was eventually released on payment of 9million Naira ransom on 04/01/18 after 21 days of captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.
Between 15/01/18 and 5/2/18 Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port-Harcourt by IGP Idris Ibrahim during unrelenting follow up arrested six (6) members of the kidnapping gang from different locations In Rivers and Bayelsa states. Suspects arrested and roles played are;
1. Justice Timothy 'm' 22 deadly gang leader, uses the AK47 and responsible for the death of Mikano Abudullahi. He was in charge of negotiations. His share from the Ransom was 1.8million Naira.
2. Akpos Livinus 'm' 33, coordinator of the gang's operations, he arranged the weapons used and the location of the stronghold in the creeks. His share was 1.2milion Naira.
3. Daniel Allen 'm' 27. Participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom. His share is 1million Naira.
4. Kelvin Alpheus 'm' 30yrs Was tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang & hostages. His share was 400k Naira.
5. David Abak 'm' 29. The driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap his share was 800k Naira.
6. Tekena Silva 26yrs Sacked Driver Of The Victim Chief Nemi Adoki, He Brought the kidnapping job to the group and got 1 million Naira share from the Ransom. Serious efforts towards arresting the only One gang member Remaining at large is in Progress.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by dainformant(m): 8:36pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by olureignforever: 8:39pm On Feb 08
Karma.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by mekaboy(m): 8:41pm On Feb 08
Waste them already.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Evablizin(f): 8:51pm On Feb 08
Goodnews.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Gourdoinc(m): 9:22pm On Feb 08
the country is hard, these ugly mofos are making it harder with their laziness.
all those muscles and yet our farms aren't ploughed, Biko get them hoes, cutlasses and diggers. we need plenty yams by year's end. don't forget to wear them a prison uniform before they are pushed into our farms.
we must become self sustaining in food production and we have people with energy to plow the land. tenk
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by sonsomegrigbo: 9:34pm On Feb 08
Igbo people!!!
Why now
Must you always come first in crime....
Biko make una change now
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by free2ryhme: 9:52pm On Feb 08
dainformant:
useless idiots
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by BruncleZuma: 9:54pm On Feb 08
Good riddance
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by deji17: 9:54pm On Feb 08
Haa.
These herdsmen are bad o.
Blame Bubu
(Pun intended)
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by loomer: 9:55pm On Feb 08
One still at large, how Una wan catch am as Una don let him know say bus dey look for am
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by humbllesmith(m): 9:55pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Offpoint: 9:56pm On Feb 08
This Bastarrd making illegal money and making legit guys look useless...
Kidnappers shouldn't be tried.... JJ should be administered
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Ejiphill09(m): 9:57pm On Feb 08
sonsomegrigbo:
BUHARI induced hunger don format this one brain. Abeg someone should help feed a brother in need.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by ipobarecriminals: 9:58pm On Feb 08
nowadays yweet. Break their legs
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by princeking2(m): 9:58pm On Feb 08
Give them 5mins to make peace with God, then waste them with 9 bullets for the 9million.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by thesicilian: 9:58pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by publicenemy(m): 9:59pm On Feb 08
Kúdos to the nigerian Police.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by soberdrunk(m): 9:59pm On Feb 08
Who has noticed that it will be easy for the North to rig 2019 elections in favor of Buhari or his 'Protege'?
The Security Chiefs are MOSTLY Northerners, hence with the influence, they can win again!
Something SHOULD URGENTLY be done to correct the Federal Character Principle in Public Office Appointment (especially Security Chiefs) or else... (Remember Benue!)
Kindly reshare TILL it is fixed
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:01pm On Feb 08
The Money No Complete Oh !
9m - 5.4 M = 3.6m
Police Don Collect The Remaing 3.6m
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by princeking2(m): 10:03pm On Feb 08
Evablizin:lol....seems like you've been waiting for this news. Is the victim related to you?
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:04pm On Feb 08
sonsomegrigbo:
Wetin we born?
Pikin
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by pennywys: 10:05pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Xionez(m): 10:05pm On Feb 08
So a 22 year old man will be telling his seniors to do...only for the seniors to also get caught.
Mehn, the shame wey go catch me if I ever were in their shoes eh...
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by SIRmanjar(m): 10:09pm On Feb 08
Kruxify dem
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by brojoshua: 10:12pm On Feb 08
They are not very different from those who looted all the money in our treasury
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by sweerychick(f): 10:12pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by Hespee93(m): 10:15pm On Feb 08
This guys wnt to tel me now that with that their muscle, to kidnap is the best option for them.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by ManFromJos: 10:15pm On Feb 08
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted Businessman In Rivers Arrested. See How Much They Shared by bewla(m): 10:31pm On Feb 08
mekaboy:yahoo plus
