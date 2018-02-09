₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by praizblog: 7:49am
It seems warri is at it again….this is found in warri….
Warri no dey carry last.
Gist from Praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/photo-of-k-brule-bbnaija-2018-found-at-the-body-of-keke-napep-in-warri/
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by praizblog: 7:50am
Oya now
see more funny posters of K Brule here http://www.praizeupdates.com/photo-of-k-brule-bbnaija-2018-found-at-the-body-of-keke-napep-in-warri/
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by biacan(f): 8:15am
praizblog:Is the guy from warri
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by ikemesit4477: 8:29am
praizblog:not these time, it shouldn't be only warrior!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 10:33am
These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.
21 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 10:34am
Still have a long way to go.
Make them chill first, na wash
Percin wey go soon go house
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Odunsco01(m): 10:34am
I doubt if them them dey watch bbn gan
maybe they just heard one warri guy is there again
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 10:35am
Seeing the state of the KEKE is a clear call that K Burule is up for eviction soon. The KEKE looks like Lawma Dumping ground
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by mondob2k(m): 10:35am
W a r r i!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by iyke926(m): 10:35am
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 10:36am
Afam4eva:True
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 10:36am
Beans on fire
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by dogstyle007(m): 10:36am
Hmmm
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by kikiwendy(f): 10:36am
Warri!!
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by freeman95(m): 10:36am
Rubbish
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:36am
Dude looks like miyonse. I saw Miyonse pounding yam in one dead advert like that.... Chai!
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 10:36am
hmmm warri don come again oo
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by drtwist: 10:36am
The matter be say EFE even dull to rep warri talk less of this guy! Abeeg!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 10:39am
Another Warri scam.
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by harmbhrosz(m): 10:40am
Afam4eva:and what is bad in them showing support for their own? You people will always see negativity in anything
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Oshapranpran: 10:40am
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by NLMODERATOR101: 10:42am
BLOGGERS CAN LIE
THEY DELIBERATELY PASTED THAT AMANARCH ON THAT kekE AND THEN TOOK A SHOT AND POSTED ONLINE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by maballack(m): 10:43am
photoshop. if you know you know
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by seun0225(m): 10:44am
Na home boy tin. Warri people i hail you o
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Queenext: 10:47am
One rich man among thousands poor is the king of poor
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by scaramucci: 10:48am
Afam4eva:
Efe was even seen more as a JTown rep, Just like Rico, a Yoruba boy repping JTown today.
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by cruzita(f): 10:49am
IF THE GUY NO DO WELL,HIM NO GO WIN EVEN IF U POST HIM POSTER FOR BUHARI DINNING TABLE
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by coreze: 10:49am
Na lie
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Ttipsy(m): 10:51am
bihari is constructing a rail way from Kaduna to Matadi Niger republic
nawa oo
|Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by scarletkinq(m): 10:51am
Stupid show stupid fans stupid op stupid mod
