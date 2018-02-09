Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) (11117 Views)

Warri no dey carry last.





Gist from Praizeupdates





News source :: It seems warri is at it again….this is found in warri….Warri no dey carry last.













see more funny posters of K Brule here

Oya now Is the guy from warri Is the guy from warri 3 Likes

Cc lalasticlala fynestboi not these time, it shouldn't be only warrior! not these time, it shouldn't be only warrior! 1 Like

These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him. 21 Likes

Still have a long way to go.



Make them chill first, na wash

Percin wey go soon go house 2 Likes

I doubt if them them dey watch bbn gan



maybe they just heard one warri guy is there again 1 Like

Seeing the state of the KEKE is a clear call that K Burule is up for eviction soon. The KEKE looks like Lawma Dumping ground 9 Likes 2 Shares

W a r r i!!!

These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him. True True

Beans on fire

Hmmm

Warri!!

Rubbish

Dude looks like miyonse. I saw Miyonse pounding yam in one dead advert like that.... Chai!

hmmm warri don come again oo

The matter be say EFE even dull to rep warri talk less of this guy! Abeeg! 2 Likes

Another Warri scam.

These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him. and what is bad in them showing support for their own? You people will always see negativity in anything and what is bad in them showing support for their own? You people will always see negativity in anything 5 Likes

BLOGGERS CAN LIE



THEY DELIBERATELY PASTED THAT AMANARCH ON THAT kekE AND THEN TOOK A SHOT AND POSTED ONLINE 1 Like 1 Share

photoshop. if you know you know

Na home boy tin. Warri people i hail you o

One rich man among thousands poor is the king of poor

These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.

Efe was even seen more as a JTown rep, Just like Rico, a Yoruba boy repping JTown today. Efe was even seen more as a JTown rep, Just like Rico, a Yoruba boy repping JTown today.

IF THE GUY NO DO WELL,HIM NO GO WIN EVEN IF U POST HIM POSTER FOR BUHARI DINNING TABLE

Na lie 1 Share

nawa oo