₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,216 members, 4,074,251 topics. Date: Friday, 09 February 2018 at 12:08 PM

BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) (11117 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by praizblog: 7:49am
It seems warri is at it again….this is found in warri….

Warri no dey carry last.


Gist from Praizeupdates


News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/photo-of-k-brule-bbnaija-2018-found-at-the-body-of-keke-napep-in-warri/

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by praizblog: 7:50am
Oya now





see more funny posters of K Brule here http://www.praizeupdates.com/photo-of-k-brule-bbnaija-2018-found-at-the-body-of-keke-napep-in-warri/
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by biacan(f): 8:15am
praizblog:
Oya now
Is the guy from warri undecided

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by ikemesit4477: 8:29am
praizblog:
It seems warri is at it again….this is found in warri….

Warri no dey carry last.


Gist from Praizeupdates


News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/photo-of-k-brule-bbnaija-2018-found-at-the-body-of-keke-napep-in-warri/

Cc lalasticlala fynestboi
not these time, it shouldn't be only warrior!

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 10:33am
These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.

21 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 10:34am
Still have a long way to go.

Make them chill first, na wash
Percin wey go soon go house

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Odunsco01(m): 10:34am
I doubt if them them dey watch bbn gan

maybe they just heard one warri guy is there again

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 10:35am
Seeing the state of the KEKE is a clear call that K Burule is up for eviction soon. The KEKE looks like Lawma Dumping ground

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by mondob2k(m): 10:35am
W a r r i!!!
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by iyke926(m): 10:35am
sad
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 10:36am
Afam4eva:
These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.
True
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by AishaBuhari: 10:36am
Beans on fire
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by dogstyle007(m): 10:36am
Hmmm
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by kikiwendy(f): 10:36am
Warri!!
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by freeman95(m): 10:36am
Rubbish
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:36am
Dude looks like miyonse. I saw Miyonse pounding yam in one dead advert like that.... Chai!
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 10:36am
hmmm warri don come again oo
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by drtwist: 10:36am
The matter be say EFE even dull to rep warri talk less of this guy! Abeeg!

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 10:39am
Another Warri scam.
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by harmbhrosz(m): 10:40am
Afam4eva:
These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.
and what is bad in them showing support for their own? You people will always see negativity in anything

5 Likes

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Oshapranpran: 10:40am
grin
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by NLMODERATOR101: 10:42am
BLOGGERS CAN LIE

THEY DELIBERATELY PASTED THAT AMANARCH ON THAT kekE AND THEN TOOK A SHOT AND POSTED ONLINE

1 Like 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by maballack(m): 10:43am
photoshop. if you know you know
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by seun0225(m): 10:44am
Na home boy tin. Warri people i hail you o
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Queenext: 10:47am
One rich man among thousands poor is the king of poor
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by scaramucci: 10:48am
Afam4eva:
These Warri people are overestimating their importance. Do they think Efe won because it was warri people that supported him? He won because Nigerians supported him.

Efe was even seen more as a JTown rep, Just like Rico, a Yoruba boy repping JTown today.
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by cruzita(f): 10:49am
IF THE GUY NO DO WELL,HIM NO GO WIN EVEN IF U POST HIM POSTER FOR BUHARI DINNING TABLE
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by coreze: 10:49am
Na lie

1 Share

Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by Ttipsy(m): 10:51am
bihari is constructing a rail way from Kaduna to Matadi Niger republic

nawa oo
Re: BBNaija: Poster Of K.Brule On Keke In Warri (Photo) by scarletkinq(m): 10:51am
Stupid show stupid fans stupid op stupid mod

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nollywood To Start Producing Ijaw Films / ***whispers From Behind - A Short Story By Dyoungstar*** / American Idol

Viewing this topic: Nashoji(m), Hydy(m), bunmila(f), ifechez, john4aguero, dechar(m), sexyjuly(f), Sankabson(m), iPrevail(m), sammie2525(m), Shawnnn01, Judias(m), Ugosample(m), hephedollarpoh(f), beeveepee, cnwamo(m), delana(m), Tunks2017, adekennis(m), Youngherry(m), reesedor, hillsnValley1(f), lokostar1(m), Simplestone(f), doyinisaac(m), Khonvicted(m), sirfolabi(m), neekemi, twoofakind(m), StCapital, mrdcai, adexdebo17, Mister2, bootstrap(m), yehmy(m) and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.