Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by williamsjaysblog(m): 8:20pm On Feb 10
Eniola Badmus has been nominated for Possible Eviction in the Celebrity House Mates Reality TV show, according to her in a n Instagram post she said the reason why she is always nominated for Eviction every week was because the House Mates where Scared of Her and they feel she is a threat in the house.

Trying to be herself in front of the Camera, doing all that needs to be done in order to win was as a result of her Experience in the movie industry and TV presenter.

Pls vote for Eniola Badmus via Celebrityhousemates.tv


News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/eniola-badmus-up-for-possible-eviction-on-the-celebrity-house-mates-reality-tv-show/

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by juanjo2: 8:32pm On Feb 10
eviction abi deportation person wey fat like that go they mess any how

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Haggui: 8:57pm On Feb 10
Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by HORLADSTAR(m): 9:22pm On Feb 10
Haggui:
Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch
What about u An Ugly Looking Bitch right,mumu person

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by BEENUEL: 9:49pm On Feb 10
Are we okay on this part of this world?


What is this?

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by BIGTinfotech: 9:49pm On Feb 10
Okay. If It's not BBN...it cannor be like BBN. tongue






Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by olaolulazio(m): 9:49pm On Feb 10
She don baff?

Abeg, who get fuel?

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by BEENUEL: 9:50pm On Feb 10
Haggui:
My sis is a ugly fat bitch

Lwad

Really?

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Zirah: 9:50pm On Feb 10
Which channels is this aired?
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by TribesNG: 9:51pm On Feb 10
Booked
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by AishaBuhari: 9:51pm On Feb 10
Idleness is a disease.

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by AntiBrutus: 9:51pm On Feb 10
Mamagee is there?
Hope Chioma Chuwuka no dey too?
Them go clash o!
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by koladebrainiac(m): 9:51pm On Feb 10
Mtchew
It's obvious these are jobless celebrities . Imagine serious celebrity like Don jazzy n falz are locked up in house . It's not even popular sef

Till they start doing shukushuku n panashuku too
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Zonacom(m): 9:51pm On Feb 10
Don't know what Bleep!n show is about. But I support Funky Malam

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by williamsjaysblog(m): 9:53pm On Feb 10
Zirah:
Which channels is this aired?

Follow JoelsBlog YouTube Channel for their latest updates
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by dingbang(m): 9:53pm On Feb 10
All these kyn shows self.. Make I go buy plasma
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by clefstone(m): 9:53pm On Feb 10
where is d show showing

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Cherrycandy: 9:53pm On Feb 10
Which one is this again
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by phetto(m): 9:53pm On Feb 10
BEENUEL:
Are we okay on this part of this world?


What is this?

We are not @ all

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by labake1(f): 9:53pm On Feb 10
Haggui:
Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch



Not your business
She is comfortable in her own skin
Gbeborun

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by RagnarBankz(m): 9:53pm On Feb 10
have not heard of this celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show....
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Epositive(m): 9:54pm On Feb 10
Haggui:
Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch
Fasten your seatbelt bro, this journey is going to be a rough one.




Dem go finish you today. grin grin mofo

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by money121(m): 9:54pm On Feb 10
Ok
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by alfredo4u(m): 9:55pm On Feb 10
BEENUEL:
Are we okay on this part of this world?


What is this?

You sharp bro....I thought I was the only one that saw in the party....that guy mind has gone farrrrrrr

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by softprick: 9:56pm On Feb 10
If seun na correct guy man shebi we for get Nairaland house mates reality show,but based on who him be hin no go wan share money for outside projects.i for use that opportunity fvck NL barnies rabaraba
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by olusayeroyagi(m): 9:56pm On Feb 10
abeg which show be dis one again dem dey show am for dstv too??
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Teewhy2: 10:02pm On Feb 10
If people don see say na one thing dey reign everyone go start that thing.
So it is reality show now.

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by toyinjimoh(m): 10:02pm On Feb 10
No sensible and reasonable show to sponsor again one is bbnaija the other one is celebrity show....nonsense
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Krafty006: 10:14pm On Feb 10
ok
Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Adebowale89(m): 10:24pm On Feb 10
juanjo2:
eviction abi deportation she go like to they eat ewedu like mad


so what's the big deal in her eating ewedu? is that not her native soup?


u know dey eat ur tasteless oha soup and banga soup wey look like a day sheet? u people splitting abt ewedu are too daft to know is our native food? should Yoruba abandoned their soup for u confuse human being?

Re: Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction by Larrey(f): 10:26pm On Feb 10
BEENUEL:


Lwad

Really?
I saw it too grin

