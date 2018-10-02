Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show: Eniola Badmus Up For Eviction (17337 Views)

Trying to be herself in front of the Camera, doing all that needs to be done in order to win was as a result of her Experience in the movie industry and TV presenter.



Pls vote for Eniola Badmus via Celebrityhousemates.tv





person wey fat like that go they mess any how eviction abi deportationperson wey fat like that go they mess any how 2 Likes

Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch 1 Like 1 Share

Haggui:

Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch What about u An Ugly Looking Bitch right,mumu person What about u An Ugly Looking Bitch right,mumu person 16 Likes

Are we okay on this part of this world?





What is this? 24 Likes















She don baff?



Abeg, who get fuel? 2 Likes

Haggui:

My sis is a ugly fat bitch

Lwad



Really? LwadReally? 2 Likes

Which channels is this aired?

Booked

Idleness is a disease.

8 Likes

Mamagee is there?

Hope Chioma Chuwuka no dey too?

Them go clash o!

Mtchew

It's obvious these are jobless celebrities . Imagine serious celebrity like Don jazzy n falz are locked up in house . It's not even popular sef



Till they start doing shukushuku n panashuku too

Don't know what Bleep!n show is about. But I support Funky Malam 1 Like

Zirah:

Which channels is this aired?

Follow JoelsBlog YouTube Channel for their latest updates Follow JoelsBlog YouTube Channel for their latest updates

All these kyn shows self.. Make I go buy plasma

where is d show showing 1 Like

Which one is this again

BEENUEL:

Are we okay on this part of this world?





What is this?

We are not @ all We are not @ all 1 Like

Haggui:

Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch





Not your business

She is comfortable in her own skin

Gbeborun Not your businessShe is comfortable in her own skinGbeborun 2 Likes 1 Share

have not heard of this celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show....

Haggui:

Abeg make dem evict the ugly fat bitch Fasten your seatbelt bro, this journey is going to be a rough one.









Dem go finish you today. mofo Fasten your seatbelt bro, this journey is going to be a rough one.Dem go finish you today.mofo 1 Like

Ok

BEENUEL:

Are we okay on this part of this world?





What is this?

You sharp bro....I thought I was the only one that saw in the party....that guy mind has gone farrrrrrr You sharp bro....I thought I was the only one that saw in the party....that guy mind has gone farrrrrrr 1 Like

If seun na correct guy man shebi we for get Nairaland house mates reality show,but based on who him be hin no go wan share money for outside projects.i for use that opportunity fvck NL barnies rabaraba

abeg which show be dis one again dem dey show am for dstv too??



So it is reality show now.



No sensible and reasonable show to sponsor again one is bbnaija the other one is celebrity show....nonsense

ok

juanjo2:

eviction abi deportation she go like to they eat ewedu like mad



so what's the big deal in her eating ewedu? is that not her native soup?





u know dey eat ur tasteless oha soup and banga soup wey look like a day sheet? u people splitting abt ewedu are too daft to know is our native food? should Yoruba abandoned their soup for u confuse human being? so what's the big deal in her eating ewedu? is that not her native soup?u know dey eat ur tasteless oha soup and banga soup wey look like a day sheet? u people splitting abt ewedu are too daft to know is our native food? should Yoruba abandoned their soup for u confuse human being? 2 Likes