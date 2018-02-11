₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by HungerBAD: 10:57am
By Eno-Abasi Sunday, Iyabo Lawal (Lagos) and Kanayo Umeh (Abuja)
JAMB Not Ready To Extend UTME Validity Beyond One Year
As gaining admission into tertiary institutions in the country becomes an arduous task, data obtained from some schools around the country by The Guardian, sharply contradicts claims by the Joint Admission and Matriculations that over 75 per cent of the total number of qualified candidates that applied for admission were admitted into institutions of their choice for the 2017/2018 academic session.
In fact, figures from only seven schools sampled by The Guardian, indicated that 46, 950 candidates (barely 20 per cent) were admitted from a pool of 244, 000, who were successful in the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (POST-UTME).
The JAMB, which recently claimed that more than 90 per cent of institutions in the country complied with the deadline to end their 2017/2018 admissions by January 25, also said that the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) by the board was to ensure a seamless admission processing.
A breakdown of data from the sampled institutions showed that of the 104, 000 candidates that qualified for admission to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), only 11, 000 were eventually admitted. In the case of the University of Ibadan (UI), 27, 000 candidates scaled the hurdle, but only 3, 750 got placements. Of the 20, 000 candidates that the Lagos State University deemed qualified after the post-UTME, only 4, 000 were lucky. Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, squeezed in 8, 000 candidates from the 15, 000 that were qualified, and the University of Benin managed to absorb 10, 000 out of the 21, 000 that scaled through at the post-UTME stage. The University of Port Harcourt gave admission to only 6, 700 candidates out of the 37, 000 that recorded success in the post-UTME, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State created space for a paltry 3, 500 out of the 20, 000 successful candidates from its post-UTME.
JAMB’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with The Guardian maintained that the few schools that couldn’t adhere to the admission directive were those institutions with peculiar challenges.He said: “More than 90 per cent of the admissions have been completed by institutions as at the stipulated deadline. The few that couldn’t meet up were those institutions with peculiar challenges, some with accreditation status that are not clearly defined and need regulatory authorisation; and some who are just taking off and need what we call sourcing of candidates. This level of compliance is encouraging and by next exercise, we should be talking about total adherence.”
Asked what becomes of the thousands of candidates rolled over into 2018/2019 session, who have to start the fight anew in view of the one-year validity of the UTME results, the JAMB image maker said, “It was not within the powers of the board to determine what happens to a candidate not admitted into any institution. Besides, we don’t roll over candidates. It is the right of candidates to apply. However, what we have succeeded in doing is to monitor admission closely, a development that has led to more candidates being admitted this year.”
On calls by parents and candidates for the extension of the validity of UTME result to three years as proposed by lawmakers, Benjamin said that; “The three-year validity is not at the root of any admission challenge. The inability of candidates to secure admissions are strictly the choices we make as candidates, parents and some of the regulatory policies. We are doing everything possible to address these challenges, as we recently secured the approval of one of the regulatory agencies to waive some subject combination for UTME.
As the admission crisis festers, some affected institutions are urging the Federal Government to give priority attention to university education by increasing its allocation to the sub-sector, and addressing salient factors exacerbating the access challenge, which include shortage of facilities for teaching and learning; shortage of academic staff; inadequate number of universities; inconsistencies in admission criteria across universities, and limitations in national admissions policy.
According to Public Relations Officer, University of Port Harcourt, Williams Wodi, instead of government considering the establishment of new universities to cater for the teeming admission seekers, it should expand the capacities of existing institutions.Wodi, who noted out that of the 1.7 million that wrote the last UTME, the totality of all the nation’s universities cannot take more than 570, 000 stressed that, “this is a very big problem, already, lecturers are overburdened. The NUC said we need about 32,000 Ph. D holders to teach in our universities, where do we get that?”
While also harping on the need for the government to strengthen existing colleges of education and polytechnics by upgrading them to degree-awarding institutions, he urged the government to revamp polytechnic education; make its products globally relevant and competitive, and put in place uniform entry requirements for all tertiary institutions. Media aide to the vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Mr. Sunday Saanu, also stressed the need for government to expand existing facilities for improved access.
http://guardian.ng/features/education/197050-qualified-candidates-denied-admission-in-seven-universities/
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by BARRIKADE: 11:24am
Even Harvard no dey turn down this many people..... which way na?
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Xbee007(m): 11:37am
Yeah, my sister had 239 in jamb, aced her WAEC and still wasn't given admission. Terrible!
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by ZaraGift: 11:37am
Nigeria will be great when they start doing thing by merit
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by congo4ka: 11:38am
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by josef1(m): 11:39am
Na wa o
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by tochyano2: 11:39am
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Galantis(m): 11:40am
Unijos don dey do me shege since 2014, to the extend wey school no dey hungry me. Na investment things now ooooo.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Cromcruach91: 11:40am
Simple reason is
Not enough universities
People looking down on vocational and technical education.
Refusal to increase fees , which is preventing expansion of facilities and building new ones
Refusal to develop an industrial economy which is restricting the number of jobs to be created for secondary school leavers.
Not enough lecturers.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by PossibleUN(m): 11:41am
After all their effort to pass Jamb. Corruption in education system
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Narldon(f): 11:42am
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Umartins1(m): 11:42am
ZaraGift:.
I believe merit still exists no matter how little, especially in federal universities. If you read well and beat the cut off mark, a federal university has no choice but to admit you.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by seenter84: 11:45am
Jamb should be scrapped.
If not scrapped.
Only people that want scholarships should write it.
If you want admission just walk into any university and get the admission.
If after a year you cannot meet up standard.
You quit and learn a skill.
Make dem no use jamb day dull many shining stars.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Umartins1(m): 11:45am
Galantis:
Do not give up, bro. I wrote JAMB five times
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Chikita66(f): 11:45am
Everybody wan go school, God please help my lil bro get admission this year.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Pharaoh001(f): 11:45am
Nigeria Universities are in Crisis
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by lordsharks(m): 11:45am
Pass with high grade and improve your chance
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by lordsharks(m): 11:47am
Umartins1:A lot of schools still admit on merit
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 11:48am
Galantis:
Maybe you should try another university.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by omofranyoung: 11:48am
Too much emphasis on university education...... We should learn from China experience and system of education.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by mfm04622: 11:49am
PossibleUN:
This is not about corruption, it is about demand being more than available spaces
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by chr123: 11:51am
U no go too blame them na. The ones we dem get dem never finish with them
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by omoola007(m): 11:53am
Cromcruach91:
You are so on point. There is clearly not enough schools. Forget good schools sef.
Ideally they need to establish community colleges. (2 year schools) that teach the prerequisites and then you can transfer on merit to get your B.sc etc.
The cost versus price of education is not commensurate. How can you pay 100,000 a year and expect good education. That about the same price as secondary school. Not even the really good ones. Make students work for their education. Have them take care of facilities. Teach in the community colleges and secondary schools as part of their tuition. Have schools open businesses that sustain and develop skills ... Bakeries, assembly factory, student will learn real skills.
Education has shifted from traditional four walls and four years to skill and ability based. The. Pool of u employed allows for an employer to choose the best of 1,000 for one position of course he is at an advantage.
Schools in 2018 should teach how to fish and not teach student to be fed by employers after graduation. There nit not enough jobs but there are plenty problems that need solution.
That being said. I am looking to employ a qualified candidate ( graduate or not while can help run a recycling plant in IKORODU). The person must be hard working and visionary. I want an intrapreneur, not a worker bee. Email recycleworksng@gmail.com with CV.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by congorasta: 11:54am
there was a country
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by MRAKBEE(m): 11:55am
Need admission? Come to the North and get it after the first attempt
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by bumi10: 11:57am
Any need to go school again this days?
Look at me now, everytime for nairaland
No work -/people wey dey work self, dem dey sack dem anyhow.
Handwork rocks
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Sheelz(f): 11:57am
Stories of corruption.
My sister got 275 and also aced her WAEC and NECO but Unilorin did not admit her. Just last week she met someone who scored less than her admitted into the same medicine. She requested for a transfer with a transcript of all A's but the story is people that will process that are on strike and by the time they resume it may be too late. This country is simply a mess and the people in power are blind to it.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by dumodust(m): 11:58am
we are just a mass production with no quality nation. why are people clamouring for more universities to accommodate the teeming number of fraudulent youths that cant compete or are poorly educated ab nitio. the truth is, not everyone can or should go through a university and be a graduate to succeed. this is why agriculture and all other sectors are dying or have no operational standards or training because of death of polytechnics or vocational schools.
let them continue... go and create another poorly run primary school, call it a university then start churning out the people we see in NYSC camps that cant even speak english or communicate
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by freemanbubble: 11:59am
ok
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Ghostmode2two(m): 12:01pm
I feel very said when we have cut off. marks of 150 to 180 for JAMB.
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by Highbhee(m): 12:01pm
Did 3 Exams consecutively..
Staged with..
System failure years back
Unstable admission policies..
Never scored below 200 bfr...
Had 280 ds year...;246 admitted into d same dpt..
(2017)
And D's people say No under-table admission...
Wish God could Just exterminate Those making such statement..
|Re: 197,050 Qualified Candidates Denied Admission In Seven Universities by neveryou: 12:03pm
Sx
