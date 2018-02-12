₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by mantosa(m): 7:50am
After fulfilling the legal and other obligations required in starting and running a business, an entrepreneur must understand and foresee the future of his/her venture and also plan, lead, create and innovate in order to be able to avert/minimize impending failures.
The following are few ways to assess the potentials of your business and determine the best action plan(s) to adopt to forestall failure or achieve success:
Acceptance
When a product/service is widely accepted as solution to problem, the first hurdle in the business will be behind the entrepreneur. Sometimes a great deal of convincing needs to be done so as to help the potential client understand the propose value inherent in the offering and the importance compared to other existing product/service.
Revenue
When a business is able to generate revenue to break even and yield profit for its owner, there will be stability in its running and activities. Revenue also gives a business the opportunity of growth, expansion and also helps it compete favourably against others in its industry.
Feedbacks
When the opinions of your customers about what you offer are positive, you tend to work on sustenance and improvement but when they are otherwise, you have to improve in order to meet their expectations.
Future relevance
It is very important to visualize the future of your business, understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) surrounding the business. This will provide the insight for divestment and other decisions.
Structure
Assessment of the structural make up of a business reveals the placement of roles and responsibilities in whose hands and how these roles and responsibilities are being carried out with competence. With proper structuring, a business can achieve its goals easily and record great success
Competition
Assessing your competition and devising how to better your product/service and stay ahead is crucial to the survival of every business. Adopting efficiency, quality, location and strategic positioning as competitive styles can help a business gain more market share and customers loyalty.
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Yhelay(m): 11:25am
Thanks. It's really helpful!
FTC this Monday morning, a sign of God's favor and blessings.
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by ShitHead: 11:26am
I'll rather use the money and buy snake. That's the surest business now.
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Stethaine: 11:26am
Business can only grow base on the attitude and hard work you put into the business. You can sleep day and night and expect the business to grow over night. Now way.
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by ilsmiling(m): 11:26am
9ice
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by modelmike7(m): 11:26am
Good thread....
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by MrAdams11: 11:26am
Yeah Those are vital point made right there!
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by olatwo(m): 11:26am
Umm...
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Ghnaija(m): 11:27am
Cool
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by bennytrips27(m): 11:29am
OK. Thanks
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Oye4u(m): 11:29am
Good write up
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Ekiseme(m): 11:33am
Nice one
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by Webman007: 11:42am
Good points...
Your online compitiveness and relevance is also important...
|Re: 6 Ways To Assess The Potentials Of A Business by WHIZKIDEFE(m): 12:16pm
Thumbs up, Op.
-
Well outline, i place more attention on the SWOT analysis.
