|Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by Treas006(f): 8:06am
Daniel Onwugbufor the General Overseer of God’s Favour Ministry, Iba, Lagos State, has been nabbed by the Ogun State Police Command , for alleged car snatching. .
The pastor was arrested on Thursday, February 1, 2018, along with one Israel Animashaun, by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said their arrests followed a series of car snatching reports which the command had been trying to unravel.
He said police efforts paid off when one of the snatched cars, a Lexus RX 330 Jeep, was tracked to the pastor’s residence at Iba. Oyeyemi explained that the pastor’s arrest led to the apprehension of Animashaun, an active member of a three-man gang which specialised in snatching exotic cars at gunpoint.
He said Animashaun confessed that his gang snatched the Lexus Jeep at gunpoint at Ajah, Lagos, and took it to the pastor, who used to help them in selling such items. .
The suspect also reportedly confessed that the pastor paid him N350,000 for the car and he (pastor) had used it for two weeks before transferring it to another accomplice in Onitsha, Anambra State. .
Oyeyemi said, “The pastor, who first denied knowing Animashaun to be an armed robber, later confessed when confronted by the said Animashaun. He blamed his action on the devil.
He (the pastor) informed the police that the snatched Jeep has been sent to his accomplice in Onitsha but promised to work with the police to get the said accomplice arrested."
http://www.wakawoman.com/pastor-arrested-car-snatching-blames-devil/
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by thesettingz(m): 8:15am
Hmmm
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by blues343(m): 8:28am
This us Serious. Some of Them Just Hide Under The Pastorial Umbrella .
God help Us
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by myariks(m): 9:45am
now, the pastor's enemy go be like
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by debolayinka(m): 11:26am
Why should you publicize the arrest when the accomplice is yet to be nabbed?
Shey that one no go pick race now?
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by davillian(m): 11:32am
After friday,saturday and Sunday rain in lagos.
The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka
Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom
Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun
Poom, poom, you don' know.
I tell her man's not hot.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by ycat: 11:33am
The developers have landed!
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by ShitHead: 11:33am
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by modelmike7(m): 11:33am
Soiling God's name. Foolish Men......
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by bumi10: 11:33am
Nde uka
See una life
Pastor pastor everywher
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by modelmike7(m): 11:33am
Soiling God's name. Foolish Men......
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by NotComplaining: 11:33am
No more tithe for youuuu!
If only all pastors could be this literal about their job description.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by jazinogold(m): 11:33am
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by crisycent: 11:33am
Devil be like me again?
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by BuhariKingdom(m): 11:33am
He must be from the east. The people that hate our Best President.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by AdiscoPele: 11:33am
Hmmmm. Man of God
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by hisgrace090: 11:33am
Evil days.
Too many bad people using church as a cover up this days.
One must be watchful before joining any church today.
I pray they keep on being disgraced.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by henrydadon(m): 11:34am
still not gonna stop his congregation from coming to church on Sunday to give him offering
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by jamace(m): 11:34am
Steal and call it God's favour........hmm
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by J2381: 11:34am
Using the name of religion to hide their shady deals. Hmmm
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by BIGTinfotech: 11:34am
Food for Freeeze
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by michaelbiz: 11:35am
When you are doing things that shame the word 'Christianity', you look for ways to re-assign the blame to the devil.
These days, the devil is looking more and more sincere oh. Naija GOs hmm i hail oh
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by beejayphako(m): 11:35am
Only God knows who serves HIM faothfully
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by Moreoffaith(m): 11:36am
devil don die for Nigerians hand oo.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by nairavsdollars(f): 11:36am
Most of these pastors especially in the penterascal churches dont bother investigating their members sources of income. All they care about is MONEY
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by ycat: 11:36am
The developer's landing!
I wish Nigeria can just divide tomorrow, so this people can take their many crimes back with them.
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by seyizma(m): 11:36am
Deverobbers at work. Doing what they do best
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by FrenchWay: 11:36am
Let us pray for him...
In Jesus name...
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by hubtiva: 11:37am
nawa for the people ooo, this one no be pastor
just check out this
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by rawtouch: 11:37am
religious criminal
|Re: Pastor Daniel Onwugbufor Arrested For Car Snatching Blames The Devil by jashar(f): 11:38am
Father forces his son into sex with mother / Police Covert Operation Yield To Arrest Of Ibadan Scam Artist(a.k.a Alhaji Ga.y) / Former Policeman Kills Indian Girlfriend
