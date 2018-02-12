

The pastor was arrested on Thursday, February 1, 2018, along with one Israel Animashaun, by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said their arrests followed a series of car snatching reports which the command had been trying to unravel.



He said police efforts paid off when one of the snatched cars, a Lexus RX 330 Jeep, was tracked to the pastor’s residence at Iba. Oyeyemi explained that the pastor’s arrest led to the apprehension of Animashaun, an active member of a three-man gang which specialised in snatching exotic cars at gunpoint.



He said Animashaun confessed that his gang snatched the Lexus Jeep at gunpoint at Ajah, Lagos, and took it to the pastor, who used to help them in selling such items. .



The suspect also reportedly confessed that the pastor paid him N350,000 for the car and he (pastor) had used it for two weeks before transferring it to another accomplice in Onitsha, Anambra State. .



Oyeyemi said, “The pastor, who first denied knowing Animashaun to be an armed robber, later confessed when confronted by the said Animashaun. He blamed his action on the devil.



He (the pastor) informed the police that the snatched Jeep has been sent to his accomplice in Onitsha but promised to work with the police to get the said accomplice arrested."



