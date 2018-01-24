



Ighalo Jude, sometime last year was facing infidelity accusations from his wife choked with the insecurity of loosing her husband.



It was so tense that she went as far as calling a Married lady a bitch for wishing her husband successful in a football match.



Odion Ighalo has been dealing with this problem for some time... He can't help it when his female fans think he is single and they try to flirt with him when they get the chance.



The 28yrs old foot baller said the reason why he was mistaken for a single man was because he has refused to share or bring his family to the media but prior to what's emanating from doing so... The infidelity accusation from his wife... He has to try...





See his son below,





