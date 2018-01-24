₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Joelsblog(m): 8:38am
Nigerian London based Footballer, Odion Ighalo Jude is quiet excited as his first son, Samuel Ighalo turn 7yrs old today,the father of 3 took to Instagram to share new photos of his son.
Ighalo Jude, sometime last year was facing infidelity accusations from his wife choked with the insecurity of loosing her husband.
It was so tense that she went as far as calling a Married lady a bitch for wishing her husband successful in a football match.
Odion Ighalo has been dealing with this problem for some time... He can't help it when his female fans think he is single and they try to flirt with him when they get the chance.
The 28yrs old foot baller said the reason why he was mistaken for a single man was because he has refused to share or bring his family to the media but prior to what's emanating from doing so... The infidelity accusation from his wife... He has to try...
See his son below,
News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-footballer-odion-ighalo-jude-celebrates-his-first-son-with-new-photos/
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by friendlyadvice: 8:40am
why u come dey tell us
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Slikbae: 11:43am
My Lord. Beautiful family
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Riversides2003(m): 11:43am
HBD Little man. Grow and Shine in Grace.
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Nltaliban(m): 11:43am
Beautiful
God, please bless me with this kind of beautiful family.. I want the children Paired though
Twins
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Etihadstore: 11:43am
The tailor that sowed his cloth did a bad job
Meanwhile happy birthday to the Lil champ.....
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by FrenchWay: 11:44am
Such a failure.
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by modelmike7(m): 11:45am
Happy birthday handsome bobo
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by kpaofame: 11:45am
nice one
Wishing the lil lad all the best...Thanks Goodness he wouldnt taste half as much struggles His Dad had to face in the ghetto while growing up...
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by robosky02(m): 11:45am
and he was someones ex?
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Austinoiz(m): 11:45am
Chinese boy.
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Stethaine: 11:45am
7 days. Happy birthday boy.
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by stane007: 11:46am
adorable!
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by IamFisherman(m): 11:46am
Na this kind pikin dy make person double his hustle.
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by chinex276(m): 11:47am
who else saw the "london based"??
yeye bloogers
even when him dey england, him no dey London abi London dey China?
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by philo04(m): 11:47am
he done plenty like this? he is 27 abi?
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by debbyrise: 11:47am
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by huss421(m): 11:48am
Mtchw, who e ep
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by blessedmeme: 11:48am
Happy birthday Son, God bless your new age
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by prettyzee11(f): 11:51am
So cute. Happy birthday dear
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by lozanni(m): 11:52am
Handsome boy He looks so much like his Dad.
Beautiful family, I wish them well
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by obioko: 11:58am
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by Ifebaby16(m): 11:59am
So he got married at 21?
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by davidif: 12:05pm
Joelsblog:
Odion is that you?
|Re: Samuel Ighalo Celebrates His 7th Birthday, As Odion Ighalo Celebrates First Son by pozamz: 12:12pm
Austinoiz:
