₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,584 members, 4,082,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man (14541 Views)
"Why Masturbation Was The Biggest Sin For Me To Overcome" / "Female Medical Student Delivered From Stealing & Masturbation By TB Joshua" / 'I Know It's A Sin, Yet I Fall Into It Everytime' (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by markode777: 7:11pm On Feb 12
KINGSLEY IWU
Here is a man, Frederick Beuchi who was addicted to masturbation and pornography, even as a church leader, he wrote;
SOURCE: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.sde.co.ke/amp/article/2001269441/i-was-a-church-leader-addicted-to-pornography-frederick-beuchi-s-battle-with-masturbation
7 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by GloriaNinja(f): 7:17pm On Feb 12
ADDICTION CAN BE DESTRUCTIVE, WHEN YOU JUMP PASS AN ADDICTION THEN IT'S GOD'S DOING. PLUS DEDICATION AND PRAYER
25 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by modelmike7(m): 7:19pm On Feb 12
This is so deep.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by biacan(f): 7:21pm On Feb 12
97% of Nigerian men are suffering from masturbation mostly young men...... It takes the grace of the creator for one to overcome lust....
Modify
For all those masturbators quoting me please that's not my hand writing
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by penisilin(m): 8:11pm On Feb 12
This is serious and applaudable. Many young men and women are currently going through this monster problem. It is well
10 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by olayinex(m): 9:08pm On Feb 12
Chai dis matter again...97% of dis day are going Tru dis stuff, you just need to b determine nd focus, it like a war Dat u must fight nd if u want to win u need time, I mean time..
Firstly u need to stop d issue of watching porn nd other adult materials just to build ur self and always b playful then strt challenging yourself like u will not do it, strt from weeks to months then months just to improve in your life
1 Like
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Samogbo1(m): 10:20pm On Feb 13
...Ur village ppl strong gan!
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Nwodosis(m): 10:20pm On Feb 13
Have you ever wondered why you can't tickle yourself to stimulate laughter but you can stimulate your sexual organs and they will come alive?
It goes to show that nature is in support of masturbation.
12 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by OboOlora(f): 10:21pm On Feb 13
biacan:
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by millionboi2: 10:21pm On Feb 13
Totally ur business
1 Like
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Simeony007(m): 10:21pm On Feb 13
Y
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by BlackAdam55(m): 10:22pm On Feb 13
u are not alone the devil is just too strong
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Sweetcollins: 10:22pm On Feb 13
Hmmmm
O di egwu
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Slikbae: 10:23pm On Feb 13
Lol
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by exlinkleads(f): 10:24pm On Feb 13
good for u
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by sirusX(m): 10:24pm On Feb 13
As expected...when you get addicted it’s hard to leave
It’s always best to substitute a habit for another one
1 Like
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by thesicilian: 10:24pm On Feb 13
biacan:I'm sure your husband or boyfriend is one of them
4 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by amani63(m): 10:25pm On Feb 13
biacan:
2 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by amani63(m): 10:25pm On Feb 13
Well done sir
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by lloyds(m): 10:25pm On Feb 13
biacan:
It is a lie. I have never thought of it, not to talk doing it.
97% is too high bro.
2 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by akeentech(m): 10:26pm On Feb 13
exlinkleads:Good for body
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by JamaicanLove(f): 10:26pm On Feb 13
My ex was a chronic masturbator(dunno if im correct). This guy fit spend hours for bathroom dey watch porn and dey masturbate too. Him go use every fibre for him body stroke him dhick. Na only God been fit deliver me from him.. my Toto been hear am sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Imomeetsondo: 10:27pm On Feb 13
Thank God for his life
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Imomeetsondo: 10:27pm On Feb 13
JamaicanLove:Olosho����
9 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by hopefulLandlord: 10:28pm On Feb 13
Hmmm
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by amani63(m): 10:28pm On Feb 13
JamaicanLove:you can't blow by talking nonsense about your boyfriend
And you are still underage to have boyfriend by now
6 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Einl(m): 10:28pm On Feb 13
You gotta be strong.
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by Edopesin(m): 10:29pm On Feb 13
biacan:Trash
4 Likes
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by kokomilala(m): 10:30pm On Feb 13
@biacan,Many Nigerian women too masturbate , including teenagers, married women, single women. But they pretend too much. In fact, according to research 90% of Christians masturbate.But in this part of the world, the hypocrisy, particularly from women hides their addiction to masturbation.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by profolaolu: 10:30pm On Feb 13
It is not everyone that goes to to Church or hold high post or position is a Christian some are just Church goer and bench warmers
1 Like
|Re: "After Prayers, I Would Go Back To Masturbation & Watch Blue Film" - Kenyan Man by watchindelta(m): 10:31pm On Feb 13
biacan:why cant u help us out atleast 20 of us a day not bad
1 Like 1 Share
THE SPIRITUALITIE OF THE SNAKE / 10 Must-know Reasons To Forgive As A Christian / FROM FAITH TO Facts:collection Of My Thoughts, Experience & Sojourn In Religion
Viewing this topic: olamiide327(m), shegra58, lovelyadeola(m), se0un(m), Chicallisto, mecusbosco(m), skimarvel, onyeezeigbo, SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), Investordaves, andyanders, RubyE(m), JoshBlack(m), Franzee(m), kennydee05(m), NaijaYahooBoy, zikclassiq(m), jajaofafrica, Follygunners, geeboy, bomee(m), Amabiafran(m), yinkus204(m), fizzyboss(m), techbloga, Jemc(m), yunggreat(m), 0wen2017, pyyxxaro, alumaa(m), Bamidele539, deriod(m), fire4fire, JustCurious, Kahlchrysler(m), Brains1990(m), Ekite, xoGrace, Alamala1, damoneyman007, Dronedude(m), ScamKiller, ketty007(m), legaci, Olobaba01(m), Blinking44, tianshie(m), mediatorboy(m), hardeywhale2, Harddiskng(m), EbukaLive(m), Tobi4ariyo, mrpayne(m), Raiyell, Ivix(m), Gabriella1710(f), YhungCE0(m), laweenu(m), BamideleOJ, IamZod(m), biacan(f), femie21(m), dynb, spella, AuntyAmope, Giofresh1(m), jufee007(m), phr33man(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7