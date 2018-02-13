₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Automotive1(m): 7:48pm On Feb 12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnkUO4EDhbw
Embark, a San Francisco start-up just demonstrated what it could be capable of in a big way.It drove from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida, in a test drive, covering around 2,400 miles without relying on a human driver on the freeway.The all journey took five days, making regular stops to allow the safety driver rest breaks.
Since early October, autonomous trucks operated by Embark have been carrying Frigidaire refrigerators 650 miles along I-10 freeway, from a warehouse in El Paso, Texas, to a distribution center in Palm Springs, California.
Embark doesn't manufacture its own vehicles, but instead created a self-driving system that was integrated into 5 Peterbilt trucks, and possibly other vehicles. Embark plans to acquire 40 more semis within the year for further testing and long-haul deliveries.
Unlike other tech ventures working on self-driving vehicles, including Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, Embark uses machine learning software and data from the sensors on-board its trucks to map its surroundings in real-time and avoid obstacles. Others "pre-map" their routes, and use data from the sensors on-board to augment their maps.
The "sensor suite" in an Embark truck is comprised of five cameras, three long-range radars and at least two lidars (light detection and ranging sensors).
In its test drive, the Embark truck (dubbed "Big Blue") operated with professional safety drivers inside, ready to take over the wheel if needed. In the long-term, the start-up aims to produce autonomous trucks that can drive themselves on freeways, but would require a human to get on and off the exits, and to navigate around cities or small towns.
This concept would make it possible for truckers to keep their jobs but cover long routes and make more deliveries in less time.
Do you think self-driving trucks, with a momentum of 25 Honda Accords, would replace Nigerian truck drivers in the face of confusing road hazards, poor surface conditions, and unpredictable car drivers?
Source https://autojosh.com/embarks-truck-completes-2400-mile-trip-los-angeles-florida-without-driver/
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by goingape1: 10:25pm On Feb 12
Wow!
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Narldon(f): 10:25pm On Feb 12
Embark-Truck should Come and Try Nigerian Roads.. Let's watch and see
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by sakalisis(m): 10:25pm On Feb 12
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by NwaNimo1(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Bad news for drivers.......
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Ok
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Satansadvocate(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Na so Buhari go take go,straight from Abuja to Daura,Kastina state without any supervision but running strictly on his zombiefied mindset straight to his ranch.
#BuhariMustGo
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by lonlytroy: 10:26pm On Feb 12
Which way Nigeria
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by DTalented(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Buhari sef
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by stewatt(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Na me oooooo the real huncho
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by makdcash(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Am porting to oyibo land....wonderful!
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by solpat(m): 10:26pm On Feb 12
Good one
Which Naija Kolewerk
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by bobokeshington: 10:26pm On Feb 12
for where these oyinbos be deyn get their brain sef
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Ayodele1987(m): 10:27pm On Feb 12
nice one
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by simongonner(m): 10:27pm On Feb 12
wow.. nice
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by dammiedot(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Nice one, but okada and keke will not allow it drive safely in Lagos
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by amendara1: 10:28pm On Feb 12
When will naija leaders think straight?
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by biacan(f): 10:28pm On Feb 12
I just remember that I'm still in Nigeria
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by statrboiTolu(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Mayb the person below me has smtin to say.....passes mic''
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Come try am for Sagamu to Ikorodu road Abi Arochukwu Ohafia road. You go hear am. Good one though by the Americans
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Rick9(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
See achievement, but here we are still trying to manufacture pencils in 2020
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by boolet(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Ovoko!!! Are these people trying to make people lose their jobs?
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by MiyettiAllah: 10:31pm On Feb 12
Xx
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Kobicove(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
African countries have no hope of catching up with the western world
We're still busy waiting for miracles instead of getting down to do the work that will lead us to greatness
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by helphelp: 10:31pm On Feb 12
And we still dey struggle to register sim cards
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by symbianDON(m): 10:33pm On Feb 12
if the truck enter naija roads e go miss road
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Samogbo1(m): 10:34pm On Feb 12
Science
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by GoodFaith: 10:34pm On Feb 12
Automotive1:Guess Lot of more people will have not job
soon or later
The price of technology
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by eleko1: 10:34pm On Feb 12
good one But for here ,dem go kidnapp am sharp sharp
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by fishbone123(m): 10:37pm On Feb 12
biacan:
stop crying dear... I love u. I'm still in Nigeria with u..jus give me a call and give orders. u know I love u
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by Raiyell: 10:48pm On Feb 12
Read the story well: there was a driver in the vehicle who did not navigate but kept an eye on things.
|Re: Embark’s Truck Completes 2400mi Trip From LosAngeles To Florida Without A Driver by OvieNeo(m): 10:58pm On Feb 12
chaiiiiii, buhari sef
