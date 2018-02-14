₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by pzphoto(m): 8:24am
Controversial actress Moyo Lawal who compare herself with Kim Kardashian yesterday is at it again.
She shared this photo taken in a casket and caption it Mortuary selfie. Her fans quickly react to the photo she posted. See screenshots below
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by pzphoto(m): 8:24am
Lobatan
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by olasaad(f): 8:26am
hmmm orisirisi from our yeyebrity
3 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by kelvinhilton(m): 8:26am
She just can't wait to be with her ancestors.
20 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Loyalblak007(f): 8:28am
No comment please
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by adadike281(f): 8:33am
We know that death is inevitable, but don't die too soon.
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by dollarcoolcat(m): 9:20am
Indeed speechless
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Larrey(f): 9:23am
Na she sabi
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Funnas(f): 9:33am
which kain thing be dis
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by ogbeniolola: 9:34am
A ritualist pretending to be a celebrity!
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by emperor94(m): 11:13am
Nnah, what is wrong with these people,bikonu if someone tells her they saw her in a casket in a dream, she will start cursing them.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Giddymoney(m): 11:13am
She don dey practice the way she go act when she die wake up cum see herself for hell fire
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by MhizAJ(f): 11:14am
Does she have sense
Empty skull like her
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by castrol180(m): 11:14am
That's a ritual to elongate her life, and may it not have effect on the watchers...
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by cosmatika(m): 11:15am
Celebrity burial rice is about to be served on d mofo's head.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Mryacks(m): 11:15am
dey there and be doing dangerous play you hear...
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Asowari(m): 11:16am
how is it there business, too much joblessness I became buhari 4 this
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Litblogger(f): 11:16am
Soon headlines will read "ACTRESS DIES FEW DAYS AFTER POSTING SELFIE IN A COFFIN"
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Shortyy(f): 11:17am
She's acting ffs! Nigerians sef.
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:17am
Sorry for her, her village people has gotten her pin code
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Austinoiz(m): 11:17am
Well, she has her exclusive right to post poo on IG but ...I reserve my comment.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Enemyofpeace: 11:18am
Death don dey hungry am be dat
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Enemyofpeace: 11:19am
Litblogger:we are meeting tonight at our coven to discuss and pick the date of her death before this year runs out
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by YINKS89(m): 11:19am
Is she alright?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by 007author(m): 11:19am
RIP to her
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by ManFromJos: 11:20am
Na the latest selfie game be this? no more toilet mirror ne? ur friend car nko?
ok oo.. sheY na film abi? no worry, the coffin go fit u well sef.. just continue dy play 2 odd with reality
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:20am
Baby brain
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Jrevelation(m): 11:20am
Who is she?
To be sincere i dont know her
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by Mznaett(f): 11:20am
Hmm
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by ADRIAN88(m): 11:21am
MhizAJ:
Izz like dem born u inside abattoir.. Why all this beef??
|Re: Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React by princeking2(m): 11:21am
It's good.
At least She predicted her own death. So no pastor should come and say he saw this and that before the event.
1 Like
