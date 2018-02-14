Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moyo Lawal Pictured In A Casket, Fans React (11664 Views)

http://www.nairaland.com/4344963/actress-moyo-lawal-compares-self



She shared this photo taken in a casket and caption it Mortuary selfie. Her fans quickly react to the photo she posted. See screenshots below





hmmm orisirisi from our yeyebrity 3 Likes

She just can't wait to be with her ancestors. 20 Likes

No comment please 1 Like

We know that death is inevitable, but don't die too soon. 1 Like

Indeed speechless

Na she sabi

which kain thing be dis 1 Like

A ritualist pretending to be a celebrity!

Nnah, what is wrong with these people,bikonu if someone tells her they saw her in a casket in a dream, she will start cursing them.

She don dey practice the way she go act when she die wake up cum see herself for hell fire



Empty skull like her Does she have senseEmpty skull like her

That's a ritual to elongate her life, and may it not have effect on the watchers...

Celebrity burial rice is about to be served on d mofo's head.

dey there and be doing dangerous play you hear...

how is it there business, too much joblessness I became buhari 4 this

Soon headlines will read "ACTRESS DIES FEW DAYS AFTER POSTING SELFIE IN A COFFIN" 2 Likes

She's acting ffs! Nigerians sef. 1 Like

Sorry for her, her village people has gotten her pin code

Well, she has her exclusive right to post poo on IG but ...I reserve my comment.

Death don dey hungry am be dat

Litblogger:

Soon headlines will read "ACTRESS DIES FEW DAYS AFTER POSTING SELFIE IN A COFFIN" we are meeting tonight at our coven to discuss and pick the date of her death before this year runs out we are meeting tonight at our coven to discuss and pick the date of her death before this year runs out

Is she alright?

RIP to her 1 Like

Na the latest selfie game be this? no more toilet mirror ne? ur friend car nko?

ok oo.. sheY na film abi? no worry, the coffin go fit u well sef.. just continue dy play 2 odd with reality

Baby brain 1 Like

Who is she?



To be sincere i dont know her 1 Like

Hmm

MhizAJ:

Does she have sense

Empty skull like her

Izz like dem born u inside abattoir.. Why all this beef?? Izz like dem born u inside abattoir.. Why all this beef??