Lautech’s Agric. Econs lecturer punishes students by telling them to raise up their hands. see more pictures below: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/02/lautechs-agric-econs-lecturer-punishes.html?m=1 1 Share

but we are no more kids in university again. nawaooooo.

He could have told them to leave the class if they were disturbing. Well maybe he loves them.

this is insane

Some of these lecturers are power drunk scumbags. You can't blame the students for obeying because their academic careers will be at stake and if they protest, na OYO things. So many things are wrong in most of our systems. Which correction will an adult take by ordering him to raise his hands as a punishment? Are they kids? 10 Likes 2 Shares

LAUTECH again

Well what do you expect when our universities have become glorified secondary schools.

That year in sec school

Say what?!

Some will say it's GEJ's fault 1 Like 1 Share

Even if the lecturer was stupid,does that mean the purnised students are also daft?

see as e b like mechanic workshop see classroom..see as e b like mechanic workshop

when the classroom looks like a market place wish many seats. why won't they be punished?

Later they will claim is acting.

He can punish them anyhow he likes so long as he does not abuse or molest them physically

i don graj since

i guess its under 18 dat r now in uni these days

Glorified . . .

High school maps this days

...and where are the more pictures? Mumu bloggers everywhere!

Can you raise something down? I don’t understand the emboldened.Can you raise something down?





Small small the virus is spreading. One day I will wake up and hear Harvard students were made to frog jump Small small the virus is spreading. One day I will wake up and hear Harvard students were made to frog jump 1 Like 1 Share

Ajimobi and Aregbe must hear this...





Punished Students: E better pass make we go on strike again. 1 Like 1 Share

Just see the lecture hall sef, like asylum 1 Like 1 Share

Can you raise something down? lol you funny no be small. lol you funny no be small.

