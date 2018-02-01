₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Johnnyessence: 10:08am
Lautech’s Agric. Econs lecturer punishes students by telling them to raise up their hands. see more pictures below: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/02/lautechs-agric-econs-lecturer-punishes.html?m=1
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Johnnyessence: 10:11am
but we are no more kids in university again. nawaooooo.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by dafemnet: 10:13am
He could have told them to leave the class if they were disturbing. Well maybe he loves them.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by alienation(m): 10:22am
this is insane
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by 12submarine(m): 10:24am
Some of these lecturers are power drunk scumbags. You can't blame the students for obeying because their academic careers will be at stake and if they protest, na OYO things. So many things are wrong in most of our systems. Which correction will an adult take by ordering him to raise his hands as a punishment? Are they kids?
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by apesinola001(m): 11:58am
LAUTECH again
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Xda59: 11:58am
Well what do you expect when our universities have become glorified secondary schools.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Forceup(f): 11:58am
That year in sec school
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by EverestdeBliu(m): 11:58am
Say what?!
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by enimooko: 11:59am
Some will say it's GEJ's fault
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by handsomeyinka(m): 11:59am
Even if the lecturer was stupid,does that mean the purnised students are also daft?
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by ipobarecriminals: 11:59am
hiw many tym we go see dis pinsure.Gud for dem
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by marvin904(m): 11:59am
see classroom..
see as e b like mechanic workshop
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by yesloaded: 12:00pm
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by kreniblink(m): 12:00pm
when the classroom looks like a market place wish many seats. why won't they be punished?
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by 99foxxy(f): 12:02pm
Later they will claim is acting.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Kobicove(m): 12:03pm
He can punish them anyhow he likes so long as he does not abuse or molest them physically
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by imhotep: 12:03pm
Johnnyessence:were they speaking Yoruba in class ?
cc lzaa
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by RealGucci: 12:04pm
i don graj since
i guess its under 18 dat r now in uni these days
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Desyner: 12:04pm
Glorified . . .
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by brevise: 12:04pm
apesinola001:
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by ani4purity(m): 12:04pm
High school maps this days
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by LZAA: 12:05pm
imhotep:
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by castrol180(m): 12:05pm
...and where are the more pictures? Mumu bloggers everywhere!
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Y0ruba: 12:06pm
Johnnyessence:.
I don’t understand the emboldened.
Can you raise something down?
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by careytommy7(m): 12:06pm
Small small the virus is spreading. One day I will wake up and hear Harvard students were made to frog jump
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Kingluqman89(m): 12:07pm
Ajimobi and Aregbe must hear this...
Punished Students: E better pass make we go on strike again.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by careytommy7(m): 12:08pm
Just see the lecture hall sef, like asylum
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Johnnyessence: 12:10pm
Y0ruba:lol you funny no be small.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by Puffydon1(m): 12:10pm
I don't give a Bleep about what I see on Nairaland.
|Re: LAUTECH Lecturer Tells Students To Raise Up Their Hands As Punishment by hrykanu231(m): 12:11pm
Prof Abara, did this to my set over a decade ago. Because he asked a question and no one could answer.
After the punishment I felt embarrassed and had to sit up, from that day till today I have left the "no idea" group.
