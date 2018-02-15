₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Islie: 9:12pm On Feb 14
-it was a mistake, Army
Posted By: Osagie Otabor, Benin
http://thenationonlineng.net/soldiers-kill-local-vigilante-man-frees-robber-herdsmen/
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by SouthEastFacts: 9:42pm On Feb 14
Shithole country.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by simplemach(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
We know it was a mistake
A mistake that the presidency refused to act to curb the herdsmen menace
A mistake that the IGP is against Benue state gov't for initiating the anti grazing bill
A mistake that the agricultural minister said we have not done enough for the herdsmen
A mistake that all the northern elites are saying Nigeria belongs to the fulanis
A mistake that immediately the Benue state gov't ordered indigens to defend themselves, the president ordered clamp down on illegal arms peddlers
A mistake that the IGP said the fulani herdsmen terrorism is a mere comunal clash
A mistake that miyetti allah said they will continue attacking until the anti grazing bill is reversed
A mistake that the presidency ordered the immediate deployment of soldiers immediately fulani herdsmen were killed.
Karma never disappoints, that I'm sure of.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by aleeyus(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
Sometimes I hate Igbos cuz of their propaganda
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by tobtap: 9:45pm On Feb 14
naija is doomed
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by massinola(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
Hmmm a mistake upon the innocent vigilante, but no mistakes upon the life of the killers herdsmen? Buha.. Will never go unpunished
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by chyckxx(m): 9:46pm On Feb 14
I feel pity for our dear country.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by careytommy7(m): 9:46pm On Feb 14
Your chief cowherdist bubu says fvck all y'all
We warned you all about his antecedents but you said GEJ was the worst thing since IBB.
Continue to enjoy your self-inflicted change
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by LasGidiOwner: 9:47pm On Feb 14
Northern Army are at it again.
Anyone that voted this illiterate cow herder in 2015 should be blamed for all these.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by potbelly(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Freeing the herdsmen was a mistake...
Ewo!
Na one chance we enter o
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Sirheny007(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
What is the difference between the Nigerian Army and Fulani herdsmen
Nothing.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Coitus(f): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Fulani Herdsmen, Nigerian Army and Boko haram
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by mayskit4luv(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
This country is a joke!
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Ok
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by dingbang(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Buratai should be fired for this..
His incompetence is top notch
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ihitenansa: 9:47pm On Feb 14
haba.what kind of rubbish is this
anyways i trust edos
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Forzap(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Buhari is mad
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by EWAagoyin(m): 9:48pm On Feb 14
So vigilante catch thieves the next thing na for Nigeria army to come release them.... Its finished
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by georjay(m): 9:48pm On Feb 14
haba!!!
***the vigilante was killed but the robber herdsmen were spared***and the army claim it's a mistake...
why didn't they mistakenly take out the robber herdsmen too
abeg
This is not pure
nonsense
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by whatmoreng: 9:48pm On Feb 14
It is finished
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by priceaction: 9:49pm On Feb 14
Something is going on underneath that some smart people of the south needs to unravel. It is glaring. Bh own will be child's play. Southern people should brace up speedily. Have you ever asked why so called Fulani herdsmen have not been killing in mostly Muslim dominated part of the north? Why south, and middle belt. If you don't know, this is BH extension .
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by SadiqBabaSani: 9:49pm On Feb 14
shithole con3
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Pavore9: 9:49pm On Feb 14
Which kain mistake?
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ajibolabd(m): 9:49pm On Feb 14
God will surely judge
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by fishbone123(m): 9:49pm On Feb 14
hmnmmm... who is safe in these country?.... Respeck and avoid the Fulanis if u wanna live long in Nigeria
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Beremx(f): 9:50pm On Feb 14
aleeyus:wetin consign igbos for this story?
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ccollins(m): 9:50pm On Feb 14
What's wrong with these fulani herdsmen
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by GreatUniben: 9:50pm On Feb 14
Go and get ur PVC
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Evablizin(f): 9:51pm On Feb 14
aleeyus:
RIP TO YOUR SENSE.
|Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by johnbu: 9:51pm On Feb 14
I'm tired of this country
