Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Islie: 9:12pm On Feb 14
-it was a mistake, Army


Posted By: Osagie Otabor, Benin



A member of vigilance group in Obadolovbiyeyi community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Efe Igbnovia, has been shot dead by soldiers.

The soldiers were said to have released some herdsmen who were nabbed for armed robbery.

Witnesses said the vigilance group had arrested some herdsmen for armed robbery along the Benin-Abraka expressway and late Igbinovia was asked to watched over the arrested herdsmen while went after other fleeing members of the gang.

The witness said a group of armed men in military uniforms arrived in a Honda car marked AP 641 KTN and fired at Igbinovia after which they set the arrested suspects free.

A member of the community, Mr. Henry Osemwengie, said that the vigilance group had earlier arrested about six herdsmen for robbery and took to the Ugbekun police station.

Osemwengie said, “Two of the herdsmen were caught. Igbinovia was asked to stay.

Before then, the police had been called to come and pick them (herdsmen) because that is what we normally do. Suddenly, a red Honda car with about four of them putting on military uniforms carrying AK47 rifles came and started shooting.

“Igbinovia shouted that he had been shot. When the other people (vigilantes) came back, they discovered that Igbinovia was already down. They (armed men) killed him and went away with two robbers. Robbers, most of whom are Hausa, usually operate there. They keep their cows by the side, block the road and start robbing.”

Cousin of the deceased, Mr Onaghise Willson said his late brother was allegedly shot by the men in military uniforms before taking some of the arrested armed herders to the hospital for treatment.

Members of the community however stormed the Benin Central hospital to mob some the arrested suspects but were by the police.

State commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Makinde Iskil said some persons have been arrested.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who confirmed the incident said, “The herdsmen were alleged to have blocked the expressway. Two of them are with the police undergoing interrogation.

On the alleged killing of the vigilante by armed men in military uniforms, Kokumo said, “That is an allegation we are investigating. Actually, one of the vigilance members died in the course of duty.”

Spokesperson for the 4 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, said troop deplored to Ologbo for pipeline protection received a tip off from locals closed to their location of suspected armed robbery activities.

He said the troop mobilised to the scene and engaged armed men at the scene but unfortunately one person who was later identified as member of the vigilante was killed.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vigilante group also response to a distress call on the robbery operation.

The vigilante started demonstration but the situation has been brought under control,”


http://thenationonlineng.net/soldiers-kill-local-vigilante-man-frees-robber-herdsmen/

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by SouthEastFacts: 9:42pm On Feb 14
Shithole country.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by simplemach(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
We know it was a mistake
A mistake that the presidency refused to act to curb the herdsmen menace
A mistake that the IGP is against Benue state gov't for initiating the anti grazing bill
A mistake that the agricultural minister said we have not done enough for the herdsmen
A mistake that all the northern elites are saying Nigeria belongs to the fulanis
A mistake that immediately the Benue state gov't ordered indigens to defend themselves, the president ordered clamp down on illegal arms peddlers
A mistake that the IGP said the fulani herdsmen terrorism is a mere comunal clash
A mistake that miyetti allah said they will continue attacking until the anti grazing bill is reversed
A mistake that the presidency ordered the immediate deployment of soldiers immediately fulani herdsmen were killed.

Karma never disappoints, that I'm sure of.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by aleeyus(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
Sometimes I hate Igbos cuz of their propaganda

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by tobtap: 9:45pm On Feb 14
naija is doomed

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by massinola(m): 9:45pm On Feb 14
Hmmm a mistake upon the innocent vigilante, but no mistakes upon the life of the killers herdsmen? Buha.. Will never go unpunished

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by chyckxx(m): 9:46pm On Feb 14
I feel pity for our dear country.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by careytommy7(m): 9:46pm On Feb 14
Your chief cowherdist bubu says fvck all y'all tongue

We warned you all about his antecedents but you said GEJ was the worst thing since IBB.

Continue to enjoy your self-inflicted change tongue

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by LasGidiOwner: 9:47pm On Feb 14
Northern Army are at it again. cheesy

Anyone that voted this illiterate cow herder in 2015 should be blamed for all these.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by potbelly(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Freeing the herdsmen was a mistake... shocked

Ewo! shocked

Na one chance we enter o cry cry

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Sirheny007(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
What is the difference between the Nigerian Army and Fulani herdsmen

Nothing.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Coitus(f): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Fulani Herdsmen, Nigerian Army and Boko haram

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by mayskit4luv(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
This country is a joke!

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Ok
Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by dingbang(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Buratai should be fired for this..


His incompetence is top notch

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ihitenansa: 9:47pm On Feb 14
haba.what kind of rubbish is this



anyways i trust edos

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Forzap(m): 9:47pm On Feb 14
Buhari is mad

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by EWAagoyin(m): 9:48pm On Feb 14
So vigilante catch thieves the next thing na for Nigeria army to come release them.... Its finished

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by georjay(m): 9:48pm On Feb 14
haba!!!

***the vigilante was killed but the robber herdsmen were spared***and the army claim it's a mistake...


why didn't they mistakenly take out the robber herdsmen too


abeg
This is not pure



nonsense

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by whatmoreng: 9:48pm On Feb 14
It is finished

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by priceaction: 9:49pm On Feb 14
Something is going on underneath that some smart people of the south needs to unravel. It is glaring. Bh own will be child's play. Southern people should brace up speedily. Have you ever asked why so called Fulani herdsmen have not been killing in mostly Muslim dominated part of the north? Why south, and middle belt. If you don't know, this is BH extension .

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by SadiqBabaSani: 9:49pm On Feb 14
shithole con3

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Pavore9: 9:49pm On Feb 14
Which kain mistake? angry

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ajibolabd(m): 9:49pm On Feb 14
God will surely judge

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by fishbone123(m): 9:49pm On Feb 14
hmnmmm... who is safe in these country?.... Respeck and avoid the Fulanis if u wanna live long in Nigeria

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Beremx(f): 9:50pm On Feb 14
aleeyus:
Sometimes I hate Igbos cuz of their propaganda
wetin consign igbos for this story?

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by ccollins(m): 9:50pm On Feb 14
What's wrong with these fulani herdsmen

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by GreatUniben: 9:50pm On Feb 14
Go and get ur PVC

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by Evablizin(f): 9:51pm On Feb 14
shocked
aleeyus:
Sometimes I hate Igbos cuz of their propaganda

RIP TO YOUR SENSE.

Re: Soldiers Kill Vigilante Man In Edo, Free Robber Herdsmen by johnbu: 9:51pm On Feb 14
I'm tired of this country

