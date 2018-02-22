Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 (14254 Views)

Oestersunds FK Vs Arsenal: Europa League (0 - 3) On 16th February 2018 / FA cup Sutton vs Arsenal Feb 20 8:45pm / Quarter Final Europa Cup : Borrusia Dortmund Vs Liverpool Today At 8:05pm (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

I don't know who cooked the bitter leaf soup wenger and his boys ate but i think the UCL RO16 curse wants to surface if not now hopefully in the nxt round.

Cadec007:

hey!! can't you comment without mentioning man utd?

gerrat jare gerrat jare

I know this will happen when i see d 1st eleven squad...No Ozil, No Aubameyang...nonsense wenger

butterflyl1on:





This is the management of DJ Cuppy and on her behalf we roundly reject that offer and we pass the offer to Tekno.

Tekno will wreck the club. Pasuma Wonder will be good if he can acquire the club. Tekno will wreck the club. Pasuma Wonder will be good if he can acquire the club.



u didn't give Aŕsenal Europa league past questions I blame United for all thisu didn't give Aŕsenal Europa league past questions 6 Likes

butterflyl1on:





This is the management of DJ Cuppy and on her behalf we roundly reject that offer and we pass the offer to Tekno. Euouae:

DJ Cuppy should just buy Arsenal.



Arenal will be better managed under her managements. This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor. This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor. 1 Like

issyeddy1:

I know this will happen when i see d 1st eleven squad...No Ozil, No Aubameyang...nonsense wenger overconfidence!!! overconfidence!!!

Only in Arsenal could such fantastically average, poor clowns such as Elneny, Welbeck, Chambers, Holding, Iwobi, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, and others be seen as playing football. They do not even deserve to be ball boys!



And as a Nigerian, I am ashamed Alex Iwobi. The Iwobi who plays for Nigerian Super Eagles must have been a ghost! The Iwobi that turns up for Arsenal is too daft to be called anything! Pathetic on all fronts! The commentator said that he (Iwobi) had scored only one goal in his last 20 games! And he claims to be a midfield player!



Only an Arsene Wenger would play these daft clowns in his team! They can’t start games at Brighton or Hull City! 6 Likes

halfbloodprince:

I blame United for all this



u didn't give Aŕsenal Europa league past questions kikikikikikiki my belle o kikikikikikiki my belle o 4 Likes

RoyalBlak007:









You're right bud!



But I think ManUtd is more uselesser



yes o wit deir negative style of football yes o wit deir negative style of football

Arsenal fans after seeing how they conceded 2goals in 2mins after thinking the match would be a stroll in the park 10 Likes



The moment I saw the useless team he fielded, I knew we were in trouble. The same team that could not defeat Nottingham Forest in FA cup is now what he wants to use to play in an important competition. This Arsene Wenger plays too much. Still, I'm positive that 2nd half will be muck better than first You guys should clear off my mentions jorThe moment I saw the useless team he fielded, I knew we were in trouble. The same team that could not defeat Nottingham Forest in FA cup is now what he wants to use to play in an important competition. This Arsene Wenger plays too much. Still, I'm positive that 2nd half will be muck better than first

Euouae:

DJ Cuppy should just buy Arsenal.



Arenal will be better managed under her managements. butterflyl1on:





This is the management of DJ Cuppy and on her behalf we roundly reject that offer and we pass the offer to Tekno. This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor. This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor.

I weep for my beloved Arsenal! So we can't rely on our second eleven again. 5 Likes

mukina2:

another goal

2 goals in a minute

damn arsenal will not kill persin

Only Arsenal can make Östersunds look like Barcelona and potentially losing 3goals lead to a team I cant even pronounce it's name. Hopefully we'll qualify. 1 Like

Arsenal is a gonner

such mediocre performances so far from this modicum bunch of fringed players. *spit* 1 Like

Wetin Arsenal play for First Leg?

Arsene Wenger should admit he has lost touch with modern football. He will use his hands to completely destroy the legacy he created at Arsenal. 1 Like

If u like beef Gunners... we still play the sexiest football in the whole of England

sexdoll:

Well done boys



Arsenal must go down tonite..



Very rubbish club with equally rubbish fans. You can insult the Club, but not the Fans. You're taking it to extremes. GGMU You can insult the Club, but not the Fans. You're taking it to extremes. GGMU 1 Like

Siki355:





oga mind ur words...



Park well joor.



Arsenal is the most useless club in the whole of Europe.



Ostersunds abeg two more goals biko Park well joor.Arsenal is the most useless club in the whole of Europe.Ostersunds abeg two more goals biko

GOOAL!!! 1 Like

It's better this way. Arsenal will still win the game. GGMU

hablink:



This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor. Africa's richest man was dying to buy Dis same club, u are ridiculing... Small doctor , Tekno and Dj cuppy are all ur mates, can u acquire Sunshine babes self... Africa's richest man was dying to buy Dis same club, u are ridiculing... Small doctor , Tekno and Dj cuppy are all ur mates, can u acquire Sunshine babes self... 1 Like

Even clubs that are not know will be trashing arsenal up and down

menwongo:



Strong question Liverpool has fans in Nigeria since Liverpool has fans in Nigeria since 1 Like

up arsenal