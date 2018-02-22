₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Cadec007(m): 9:57pm On Feb 22
I don't know who cooked the bitter leaf soup wenger and his boys ate but i think the UCL RO16 curse wants to surface if not now hopefully in the nxt round.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Neimar: 9:57pm On Feb 22
Cadec007:
gerrat jare
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by issyeddy1: 9:57pm On Feb 22
I know this will happen when i see d 1st eleven squad...No Ozil, No Aubameyang...nonsense wenger
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Euouae: 9:58pm On Feb 22
butterflyl1on:
Tekno will wreck the club. Pasuma Wonder will be good if he can acquire the club.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by halfbloodprince(m): 9:58pm On Feb 22
I blame United for all this
u didn't give Aŕsenal Europa league past questions
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by hablink: 9:59pm On Feb 22
butterflyl1on:
Euouae:This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Cadec007(m): 9:59pm On Feb 22
issyeddy1:overconfidence!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by DTaj: 9:59pm On Feb 22
Only in Arsenal could such fantastically average, poor clowns such as Elneny, Welbeck, Chambers, Holding, Iwobi, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, and others be seen as playing football. They do not even deserve to be ball boys!
And as a Nigerian, I am ashamed Alex Iwobi. The Iwobi who plays for Nigerian Super Eagles must have been a ghost! The Iwobi that turns up for Arsenal is too daft to be called anything! Pathetic on all fronts! The commentator said that he (Iwobi) had scored only one goal in his last 20 games! And he claims to be a midfield player!
Only an Arsene Wenger would play these daft clowns in his team! They can’t start games at Brighton or Hull City!
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Cadec007(m): 10:00pm On Feb 22
halfbloodprince:kikikikikikiki my belle o
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Neimar: 10:01pm On Feb 22
RoyalBlak007:
yes o wit deir negative style of football
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by SuperSuave(m): 10:01pm On Feb 22
Arsenal fans after seeing how they conceded 2goals in 2mins after thinking the match would be a stroll in the park
10 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by dominique(f): 10:02pm On Feb 22
You guys should clear off my mentions jor
The moment I saw the useless team he fielded, I knew we were in trouble. The same team that could not defeat Nottingham Forest in FA cup is now what he wants to use to play in an important competition. This Arsene Wenger plays too much. Still, I'm positive that 2nd half will be muck better than first
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by hablink: 10:02pm On Feb 22
Euouae:
butterflyl1on:This is the management of Tekno and on his behalf we vehemently refute this gratuitous offer, we gladly pass the offer to Small Doctor.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Puffydon1(m): 10:03pm On Feb 22
I weep for my beloved Arsenal! So we can't rely on our second eleven again.
5 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:03pm On Feb 22
mukina2:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:04pm On Feb 22
Only Arsenal can make Östersunds look like Barcelona and potentially losing 3goals lead to a team I cant even pronounce it's name. Hopefully we'll qualify.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Smooyis(m): 10:04pm On Feb 22
Arsenal is a gonner
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by sarafa68: 10:05pm On Feb 22
such mediocre performances so far from this modicum bunch of fringed players. *spit*
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Mancity26(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
Wetin Arsenal play for First Leg?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by bakynes(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
Arsene Wenger should admit he has lost touch with modern football. He will use his hands to completely destroy the legacy he created at Arsenal.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Joshmodest(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
If u like beef Gunners... we still play the sexiest football in the whole of England
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by ekhai(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
sexdoll:You can insult the Club, but not the Fans. You're taking it to extremes. GGMU
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by sexdoll: 10:07pm On Feb 22
Siki355:
Park well joor.
Arsenal is the most useless club in the whole of Europe.
Ostersunds abeg two more goals biko
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by mukina2: 10:09pm On Feb 22
GOOAL!!!
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by ekhai(m): 10:09pm On Feb 22
It's better this way. Arsenal will still win the game. GGMU
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by Joshmodest(m): 10:10pm On Feb 22
hablink:Africa's richest man was dying to buy Dis same club, u are ridiculing... Small doctor , Tekno and Dj cuppy are all ur mates, can u acquire Sunshine babes self...
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by swagdopey: 10:13pm On Feb 22
Even clubs that are not know will be trashing arsenal up and down
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by purplekayc(m): 10:13pm On Feb 22
menwongo:Liverpool has fans in Nigeria since
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by caabb55(m): 10:13pm On Feb 22
up arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Oestersunds FK: Europa League (1 - 2) On 22nd February 2018 by hablink: 10:13pm On Feb 22
Joshmodest:bro chill now, I am not responsible for your frustrations. We just catching cruise here ojere
1 Like
