|Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by cyberaddict: 5:54am
May your days be long in the land of the living.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by bankyblue(m): 5:55am
Lala.....happy born day,
How re u and the snake doing?
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by nero2face: 5:58am
HBD Lala
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by anibirelawal(m): 6:07am
HAPPY BIRTH DAY LALASTICALA, May you witness many more years in joy, happines and prosperity.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Nogodye(m): 6:09am
Happy Birthday Mr Snake...May all your dreams come through.Blessing fall on you.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by psalmson001: 6:09am
The god of the rattles.
Defender of the pythons.
Seducer of the mambas.
Lover of snake pepper soup.
The cheifpriest of the python dancers.
The one who is turned on by the mere sighting of a snake thread.
The one who shaku-shaku to the hissing of the cobra.
The president of the Snake Lovers Association of Nairaland (SLAN)
At the mention of lalasticlala snakes trembles.
Happy Birthday Lala.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by tayebest(m): 6:36am
HBD sir!
...but help us make today a ban free day!
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by SpareNo1: 6:37am
Happy birthday son
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by 9jaBloke: 6:38am
Happy Beerday Lala
May you never get tired of moving......... topics to the Front Page.
LLnP
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Maychang(f): 7:38am
Awwwnnn.. My Sweetest Mod's day. Happy birthday dear....
You need a birthday Massage- DM me Baby!
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by MostBanned: 8:02am
nero2face:
Lalasticlala at the mere sight of that sumptuous meal you posted for him
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Raydans: 8:20am
PICTURE OF LALASTICLALA OR I DON'T BELIEVE IT
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by sekxyqueen(f): 8:20am
happy birthday lala
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by RuthDaniels(f): 9:22am
Happy Birthday
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:30am
Thanks everyone, I appreciate
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:32am
Time to cut the cake... Who is gonna join me?
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by IsYou: 9:33am
lalasticlala:Uncle Lala happy happy happy birthday!!! Hip hip hurray!! Oyah,i want snake cake.
Modified: Thanks i've seen the cake,yummy.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by CastedAyo: 9:34am
lalasticlala:
I wan join
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:36am
CastedAyo:
Hope you get liver
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by CastedAyo: 9:39am
lalasticlala:
That, I can say
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Plolly(f): 9:40am
hbd Mr snake
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by faorex(m): 9:55am
Happy Birthday man... Stay strong and blessed..
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by obafemee80(m): 9:59am
I actually filmed this without lalasticlala's consent
So lala seun and mynd44 fit dance like this
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Untainted007: 10:00am
This your cake made me laughed out loud. So na true you like snake? (just kidding though). Happy birthday man; May God Almighty God continue to make way for you, you won't know a better yesterday by God's grace (Amin)
Kindly help me to manage this special cake of yours. The real snake I'll use to do asun and kilishi for you is on the way.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Aldebaran(m): 10:15am
obafemee80:
Lol
See lalasticlala head like...
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Timajohn(m): 10:54am
HBD bro.may u live lng to eat the snake meal.
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by GrandMufti: 11:45am
Ok
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Somebodydaddy01: 11:46am
Happy birthday lalasticlala ....oya come chop snake
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by estolaB(f): 11:46am
Happy birthday lala
LLNP
enough snake pepper soup for u today
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by 1shortblackboy: 11:46am
Lala d snake whisperer happy birthday
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by talk2saintify(m): 11:46am
HBD TO THE SNAKE MASTER
|Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by mccoy47(m): 11:46am
Wow so Lala is a Feb born? Nice.
February born rocks joor
