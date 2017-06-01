₦airaland Forum

Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by cyberaddict: 5:54am
May your days be long in the land of the living.

6 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by bankyblue(m): 5:55am
Lala.....happy born day,

How re u and the snake doing?

8 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by nero2face: 5:58am
HBD Lala grin grin grin

33 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by anibirelawal(m): 6:07am
HAPPY BIRTH DAY LALASTICALA, May you witness many more years in joy, happines and prosperity.
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Nogodye(m): 6:09am
Happy Birthday Mr Snake...May all your dreams come through.Blessing fall on you.
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by psalmson001: 6:09am
The god of the rattles.

Defender of the pythons.

Seducer of the mambas.

Lover of snake pepper soup.

The cheifpriest of the python dancers.

The one who is turned on by the mere sighting of a snake thread.

The one who shaku-shaku to the hissing of the cobra.

The president of the Snake Lovers Association of Nairaland (SLAN)

At the mention of lalasticlala snakes trembles.

Happy Birthday Lala.

77 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by tayebest(m): 6:36am
HBD sir! cool

...but help us make today a ban free day! grin grin grin

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by SpareNo1: 6:37am
Happy birthday son
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by 9jaBloke: 6:38am
Happy Beerday Lala

May you never get tired of moving......... topics to the Front Page. wink

LLnP
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Maychang(f): 7:38am
Awwwnnn.. My Sweetest Mod's day. Happy birthday dear....

You need a birthday Massage- DM me Baby! kiss
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by MostBanned: 8:02am
nero2face:
HBD Lala grin grin grin

Lalasticlala at the mere sight of that sumptuous meal you posted for him grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Raydans: 8:20am
PICTURE OF LALASTICLALA OR I DON'T BELIEVE IT

2 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by sekxyqueen(f): 8:20am
happy birthday lala
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by RuthDaniels(f): 9:22am
Happy Birthday smiley
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:30am
Thanks everyone, I appreciate

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:32am
Time to cut the cake... Who is gonna join me?

89 Likes 15 Shares

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by IsYou: 9:33am
lalasticlala:
Thanks, I appreciate
Uncle Lala happy happy happy birthday!!! Hip hip hurray!! Oyah,i want snake cake.gringringrin


Modified: Thanks i've seen the cake,yummy.

1 Like

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by CastedAyo: 9:34am
lalasticlala:
Time to cut the cake... Who is gonna join me?

grin grin

I wan join cheesy
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by lalasticlala(m): 9:36am
CastedAyo:


grin grin

I wan join cheesy

Hope you get liver grin

4 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by CastedAyo: 9:39am
lalasticlala:

Hope you get liver grin
shocked
That, I can say lipsrsealed
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Plolly(f): 9:40am
hbd Mr snake
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by faorex(m): 9:55am
Happy Birthday man... Stay strong and blessed..
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by obafemee80(m): 9:59am
grin

I actually filmed this without lalasticlala's consent grin

So lala seun and mynd44 fit dance like this grin

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Untainted007: 10:00am
This your cake made me laughed out loud. So na true you like snake? (just kidding though). Happy birthday man; May God Almighty God continue to make way for you, you won't know a better yesterday by God's grace (Amin)

Kindly help me to manage this special cake of yours. The real snake I'll use to do asun and kilishi for you is on the way.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Aldebaran(m): 10:15am
obafemee80:
grin

I actually filmed this without lalasticlala's consent grin

So lala seun and mynd44 fit dance like this grin


Lol grin

See lalasticlala head like... grin

3 Likes

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Timajohn(m): 10:54am
HBD bro.may u live lng to eat the snake meal.
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by GrandMufti: 11:45am
Ok
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by Somebodydaddy01: 11:46am
Happy birthday lalasticlala ....oya come chop snake
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by estolaB(f): 11:46am
Happy birthday lala
LLNP
enough snake pepper soup for u today
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by 1shortblackboy: 11:46am
Lala d snake whisperer happy birthday

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by talk2saintify(m): 11:46am
HBD TO THE SNAKE MASTER
Re: Happy Birthday Lalasticlala by mccoy47(m): 11:46am
Wow so Lala is a Feb born? Nice.
February born rocks joor

