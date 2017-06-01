The god of the rattles. Defender of the pythons. Seducer of the mambas. Lover of snake pepper soup. The cheifpriest of the python dancers. The one who is turned on by the mere sighting of a snake thread. The one who shaku-shaku to the hissing of the cobra. The president of the Snake Lovers Association of Nairaland (SLAN) At the mention of lalasticlala snakes trembles. Happy Birthday Lala.

This your cake made me laughed out loud. So na true you like snake? (just kidding though). Happy birthday man; May God Almighty God continue to make way for you, you won't know a better yesterday by God's grace (Amin)



Kindly help me to manage this special cake of yours. The real snake I'll use to do asun and kilishi for you is on the way. 7 Likes 1 Share