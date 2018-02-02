₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,143 members, 4,088,304 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018 at 12:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live (10063 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by stifej: 9:35pm On Feb 16
Chelsea coasting home, William on Fire
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Himmler: 9:36pm On Feb 16
Mods dey do meeting with seun abi wetin?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 9:36pm On Feb 16
My boys are back. Don't score too much. We need to reserve the goals against Barcelona. It seems this mod is sleeping.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:37pm On Feb 16
Make Una update scores na!!! Enemies of progress, the score is 3:0
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by donshaddow(m): 9:37pm On Feb 16
0-0 I think the mod is on a strong Kush!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:38pm On Feb 16
clems88:how market?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by kollinpowel(m): 9:39pm On Feb 16
OP don go throw way poo.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by IYANGBALI: 9:40pm On Feb 16
Himmler:so you never even baff since morning, no wonder the whole place dey stink like dead body
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by itzjorju(m): 9:41pm On Feb 16
Blues all the way.....haters keep kwayet
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by kollinpowel(m): 9:41pm On Feb 16
clems88:guy if you be pastor ehen you go dey separate marriage because you no dey see anything.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by LesbianBoy(m): 9:43pm On Feb 16
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Mukina2 baby daddy eyaff finally scored for chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Sommyroy10: 9:43pm On Feb 16
4-0 Giroud
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by ajoyeleke(m): 9:43pm On Feb 16
Nairaland useless 3-0
And Nairaland still carry 0-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by hablink: 9:43pm On Feb 16
clems88:
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by abimbawealth(f): 9:43pm On Feb 16
Giroud don score ooo
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by BiGVEEN58(m): 9:44pm On Feb 16
See now.. We don dey win now. They won't update score. Enemy of progress.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Ekaka1(m): 9:45pm On Feb 16
Na so o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Ekaka1(m): 9:46pm On Feb 16
Mod wetin nah ..abi snake done swallow una updating button?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by itzjorju(m): 9:46pm On Feb 16
4-0 and nairaland is still 0-0....wia OP den watch dis match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by DannyJ19(m): 9:47pm On Feb 16
But if we been dey lose this mods for don update..wehdone
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Christipsy: 9:47pm On Feb 16
Hw I wish they can play like this with Barcelona,it will make sence
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by hablink: 9:48pm On Feb 16
mods right now
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Willexmania: 9:52pm On Feb 16
So, Baby Daddy Got 2 Assists And 1 Goal Under 40 Minutes.
Who Dah Heck Is Morata ? ! ! !
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Willexmania: 9:55pm On Feb 16
clems88:
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by Ogbenimax(m): 9:58pm On Feb 16
am sure lala is a baca fan
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by emmykendo(m): 9:58pm On Feb 16
chai ticket don burst oooooooooooooo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by kollinpowel(m): 9:59pm On Feb 16
Abeg make them bring in I Buy Pepper (Morata) make he come try him luck too .
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by mrMeen(m): 10:00pm On Feb 16
this mods are enemies of progress
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by SuperSuave(m): 10:02pm On Feb 16
kinibigdeal:what's a Liverpool?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by mukina2: 10:03pm On Feb 16
LesbianBoy:
I can't beleive I missed his first goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live by clems88(m): 10:03pm On Feb 16
[quote author=hablink post=65127665][/quote]
John Terry Found Guilty Of Racial Abuse & Given Four Match Ban / Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 / Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace (2 - 0) On 21st May 2017
Viewing this topic: bobby86(m), Freshpage(m), LEOVOLUTION(m), Fajemz001, MuttleyLaff, skimasks(m), timtunday, ajmahmad033, BHARYOR(m), SHNAYAJO and 19 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15