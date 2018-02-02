Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Hull City: FA Cup (4 - 0)- Live (10063 Views)

Chelsea coasting home, William on Fire

Mods dey do meeting with seun abi wetin?

My boys are back. Don't score too much. We need to reserve the goals against Barcelona. It seems this mod is sleeping.

Make Una update scores na!!! Enemies of progress, the score is 3:0 2 Likes

0-0 I think the mod is on a strong Kush!

Chelsea to loose. I saw it in a trans

OP don go throw way poo.

My boys are already kicking ass, make I rush go baff come back

Blues all the way.....haters keep kwayet

Chelsea to loose. I saw it in a trans





Mukina2 baby daddy eyaff finally scored for chelsea



GoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalMukina2 baby daddy eyaff finally scored for chelsea 1 Like

4-0 Giroud 1 Like

Nairaland useless 3-0

And Nairaland still carry 0-0

Chelsea to loose. I saw it in a trans

Giroud don score ooo 1 Like

See now.. We don dey win now. They won't update score. Enemy of progress.

Na so o

Mod wetin nah ..abi snake done swallow una updating button?

4-0 and nairaland is still 0-0....wia OP den watch dis match

But if we been dey lose this mods for don update..wehdone 1 Like

Hw I wish they can play like this with Barcelona,it will make sence 1 Like

mods right now 3 Likes

So, Baby Daddy Got 2 Assists And 1 Goal Under 40 Minutes.



Who Dah Heck Is Morata ? ! ! ! 2 Likes

Chelsea to loose. I saw it in a trans

am sure lala is a baca fan

chai ticket don burst oooooooooooooo

Abeg make them bring in I Buy Pepper (Morata) make he come try him luck too .

this mods are enemies of progress

But the Mod wont push any liverpool games to the frontpage. The jealousy is rea

Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal



Mukina2 baby daddy eyaff finally scored for chelsea





I can't beleive I missed his first goal