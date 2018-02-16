₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:41am
Why is it that Nigerians are bittered at the mention of Cee C's name? As on JoelsBlog IG page,

"A date with Cee C or N10,000 which one will you choose?"

See The comments of Nigerian IG users... What do you think? Will you choose Cee C over N10,000??



Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:41am
Which kyn yeye Cee C, that bitch will empty my Atm card... I can't take such risk... I go for my 10k in New speed...


Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by biacan(f): 11:44am
This lady has done nothing wrong to be treated this way why so much hate..... embarassed
I mean she's just doing what every lady does when in a relationship.....which is what wise girls do wink



My boyfriend go hear am for my hand if I catch am with another lady cool

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Tallesty1(m): 11:44am
Question: Dinner with Cee c or N1, 500 Airtel Credit.




Me: Do you have the airtime here with you?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by AntiWailer: 11:46am
Gimme my 2500 please.
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MichaelRJ(m): 11:47am
AntiWailer:
Gimme my 2500 please.

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:49am
Tallesty1:
Question: Dinner with Cee c or N1, 500 Airtel Credit.





Me: Do you have the airtime here with you?



. U are a savaginus.... Lol

1 Like 1 Share

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MichaelRJ(m): 11:56am
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by ekensi01(m): 12:18pm
biacan:
This lady has done nothing wrong for this hate..... embarassed
I mean she's just doing what every lady does when in a relationship.....which is what wise girls do wink



My boyfriend go hear am for my hand if I catch am with another lady cool

You no well. Keep dreaming
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MiaB(f): 12:24pm
Give me the 10k

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by FruitCakes(f): 12:25pm
10thousand of course

2 Likes

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by foliman(m): 12:25pm
Who's Cee C?
Is that the snake that swallowed Jamb 36million?

If the answer is yes, then I will say yes to a date.

If otherwise, then it's otherwise.

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by ifeanyibxt: 12:25pm
hahahaha
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by micrimix5885: 12:26pm

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Primusinterpares(m): 12:27pm
What is cee c? Is it a name of a company

Abeg give me 10k make I take do business ni
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by bettercreature(m): 12:27pm
MiaB:
Give me the 10k
Keep decieving yourself grin grin grin grin grin take TBOSS for an example
She is now a celebrity either we like it or not.Its just a matter of time you'd jump the fence to see her
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by obaataaokpaewu: 12:27pm
Guess she is Gifty of this house. Haven't read any positive review about her online
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by xoxocandy(f): 12:27pm
She's the least favorite housemate so I'll go with 10 thousand

1 Like

Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Etihadstore: 12:27pm
Lol
The first bbn thread that is not derailed, who else noticed grin

Gimme 10k biko lemi use it to play 10 odds cheesy
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Mologi(m): 12:28pm
Just give me 100 naira to buy gala, and kunnu.
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by careytommy7(m): 12:28pm
J
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by sandrahnaub(f): 12:28pm
Cee-c = ajo nwa... angry
Spits undecided
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by DREAMZZZ(m): 12:28pm
Nigerian women na dem comment pass..d way girls hate demselves ehhhn tufiakwa grin
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by deebrain(m): 12:29pm
Can i have the 10k please?

Who is Cee C?
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by publicenemy(m): 12:29pm
What is Cee C? Is it the name of the snake that swallowed 36 million?
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by tivta(m): 12:29pm
joblessness in the land, we need to boycott these shows
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by sexdoll: 12:29pm
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Slikbae: 12:29pm
1000
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by tosyne2much(m): 12:30pm
I dey craze?


I'm definitely going to pick 1.5 GB MTN data plan over this glorified porn star
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by idu1(m): 12:30pm
Just give me #100 recharge card is OK for me.
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by guywitzerogal(m): 12:32pm
I know 10k but I don't knw CCtv abi wat s that name so I go wit wat I knw
Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PETUK(m): 12:32pm
If i want to go date with a witch i will go with my grandma definitely not with Cee c

