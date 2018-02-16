Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React (2327 Views)

"A date with Cee C or N10,000 which one will you choose?"

See The comments of Nigerian IG users... What do you think? Will you choose Cee C over N10,000??







I mean she's just doing what every lady does when in a relationship.....which is what wise girls do







Question: Dinner with Cee c or N1, 500 Airtel Credit.









Me: Do you have the airtime here with you? 5 Likes 1 Share

Gimme my 2500 please.

Tallesty1:

. U are a savaginus.... Lol . U are a savaginus.... Lol 1 Like 1 Share

PcNnews:

biacan:

You no well. Keep dreaming You no well. Keep dreaming

Give me the 10k 2 Likes

10thousand of course 2 Likes

Who's Cee C?

Is that the snake that swallowed Jamb 36million?



If the answer is yes, then I will say yes to a date.



If otherwise, then it's otherwise. 1 Like

hahahaha





Abeg give me 10k make I take do business ni What is cee c? Is it a name of a companyAbeg give me 10k make I take do business ni

Give me the 10k Keep decieving yourself take TBOSS for an example

She is now a celebrity either we like it or not.Its just a matter of time you'd jump the fence to see her Keep decieving yourselftake TBOSS for an exampleShe is now a celebrity either we like it or not.Its just a matter of time you'd jump the fence to see her

Guess she is Gifty of this house. Haven't read any positive review about her online

She's the least favorite housemate so I'll go with 10 thousand 1 Like



The first bbn thread that is not derailed, who else noticed



Gimme 10k biko lemi use it to play 10 odds LolThe first bbn thread that is not derailed, who else noticedGimme 10k biko lemi use it to play 10 odds

Just give me 100 naira to buy gala, and kunnu.

J



Spits Cee-c = ajo nwa...Spits

Nigerian women na dem comment pass..d way girls hate demselves ehhhn tufiakwa

Can i have the 10k please?



Who is Cee C?

What is Cee C? Is it the name of the snake that swallowed 36 million?

joblessness in the land, we need to boycott these shows

1000

I dey craze?





I'm definitely going to pick 1.5 GB MTN data plan over this glorified porn star

Just give me #100 recharge card is OK for me.

I know 10k but I don't knw CCtv abi wat s that name so I go wit wat I knw