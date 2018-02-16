₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:41am
Why is it that Nigerians are bittered at the mention of Cee C's name? As on JoelsBlog IG page,
"A date with Cee C or N10,000 which one will you choose?"
See The comments of Nigerian IG users... What do you think? Will you choose Cee C over N10,000??
[b]NEWS BY JOELSBLOG: [/b]https://joelsblog.com.ng/bbnaija2018-a-date-with-cee-c-or-n10-000-nigerians-react/
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:41am
Which kyn yeye Cee C, that bitch will empty my Atm card... I can't take such risk... I go for my 10k in New speed...
See more Savage response here: https://joelsblog.com.ng/bbnaija2018-a-date-with-cee-c-or-n10-000-nigerians-react/
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by biacan(f): 11:44am
This lady has done nothing wrong to be treated this way why so much hate.....
I mean she's just doing what every lady does when in a relationship.....which is what wise girls do
My boyfriend go hear am for my hand if I catch am with another lady
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Tallesty1(m): 11:44am
Question: Dinner with Cee c or N1, 500 Airtel Credit.
Me: Do you have the airtime here with you?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by AntiWailer: 11:46am
Gimme my 2500 please.
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MichaelRJ(m): 11:47am
AntiWailer:
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PcNnews(m): 11:49am
Tallesty1:
. U are a savaginus.... Lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MichaelRJ(m): 11:56am
PcNnews:
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by ekensi01(m): 12:18pm
biacan:
You no well. Keep dreaming
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by MiaB(f): 12:24pm
Give me the 10k
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by FruitCakes(f): 12:25pm
10thousand of course
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by foliman(m): 12:25pm
Who's Cee C?
Is that the snake that swallowed Jamb 36million?
If the answer is yes, then I will say yes to a date.
If otherwise, then it's otherwise.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by ifeanyibxt: 12:25pm
hahahaha
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by micrimix5885: 12:26pm
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Primusinterpares(m): 12:27pm
What is cee c? Is it a name of a company
Abeg give me 10k make I take do business ni
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by bettercreature(m): 12:27pm
MiaB:Keep decieving yourself take TBOSS for an example
She is now a celebrity either we like it or not.Its just a matter of time you'd jump the fence to see her
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by obaataaokpaewu: 12:27pm
Guess she is Gifty of this house. Haven't read any positive review about her online
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by xoxocandy(f): 12:27pm
She's the least favorite housemate so I'll go with 10 thousand
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Etihadstore: 12:27pm
Lol
The first bbn thread that is not derailed, who else noticed
Gimme 10k biko lemi use it to play 10 odds
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Mologi(m): 12:28pm
Just give me 100 naira to buy gala, and kunnu.
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by careytommy7(m): 12:28pm
J
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by sandrahnaub(f): 12:28pm
Cee-c = ajo nwa...
Spits
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by DREAMZZZ(m): 12:28pm
Nigerian women na dem comment pass..d way girls hate demselves ehhhn tufiakwa
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by deebrain(m): 12:29pm
Can i have the 10k please?
Who is Cee C?
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by publicenemy(m): 12:29pm
What is Cee C? Is it the name of the snake that swallowed 36 million?
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by tivta(m): 12:29pm
joblessness in the land, we need to boycott these shows
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by sexdoll: 12:29pm
Pogba has totally fallen out with mourinho all because of Sanchez.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by Slikbae: 12:29pm
1000
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by tosyne2much(m): 12:30pm
I dey craze?
I'm definitely going to pick 1.5 GB MTN data plan over this glorified porn star
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by idu1(m): 12:30pm
Just give me #100 recharge card is OK for me.
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by guywitzerogal(m): 12:32pm
I know 10k but I don't knw CCtv abi wat s that name so I go wit wat I knw
|Re: BBNaija: A Date With Cee C Or N10,000? Nigerians React by PETUK(m): 12:32pm
If i want to go date with a witch i will go with my grandma definitely not with Cee c
