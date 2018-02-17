₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by iGISTMORE: 7:05pm On Feb 16
Nollywood star, Alex Ekubo shared this pic of what his car looks like now after some customisation works. It used to be black but the actor decided to give it some remodeling.
See before and after photos below…
BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/alex-ekubo-shows-off-newly-customised-sports-car-photo
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Rapmaestro(m): 7:21pm On Feb 16
I saw this ride today and I was hypnotized.. Nice car.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by michlins: 7:56pm On Feb 16
Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.
Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by biacan(f): 9:09pm On Feb 16
A date with him won't be a bad idea
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by fifty5: 12:18am
biacan:a date with him will be a nightmare.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by TheHonourable: 2:06am
Nice
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by SIMPLYkush(m): 3:54am
After his career got dead he think he can gain peoples attention by showing us a borrowed car? the car is borrowed don't ask how
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by biacan(f): 5:10am
fifty5:Far from that he's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 5:31am
michlins:
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by bayocanny: 5:47am
Wicked ride
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by fifty5: 6:00am
biacan:bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by agohmamuda(m): 7:03am
Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 7:13am
I claim it.
It's the Lord's doing...
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:34am
Abandoned cars floating naija market like wildfire . If you see the interior of that poo you 'll choose 1994 golf
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Damarislopez: 9:13am
agohmamuda:so hustler get the car.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Martinez19(m): 11:42am
fifty5:This is bianca
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Martinez19(m): 11:42am
fifty5:This is bianca
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by amani63(m): 12:12pm
Amani63
I am coming back let me just find a word from dictionary to qualify this guy
Spending money unnecessary
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by slightlyMad(f): 12:13pm
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Asowari(m): 12:14pm
neat ride
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by slightlyMad(f): 12:14pm
michlins:
Read this post again and ask yourself if you should have been born.
Do you know what will kill you yet?
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by ScienceStudent1: 12:14pm
Confirm
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by IkpuMmadu: 12:15pm
Rapmaestro:
This is Chevrolet and it's not even customized
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 12:15pm
looks sweet
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Reeberry: 12:16pm
biacan:They go soon use this one do ritual because of material things.
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Armstrong34(m): 12:18pm
agohmamuda:...and so how has it contributed to make #1=$1
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by wike54: 12:18pm
michlins:Pepper Dem gang
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by TUBLEZ(m): 12:19pm
Make una read his post very well yeye bloggers.. He's been using that car for few years now he just did pimping.. The car color was formally black
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by cbrezy(m): 12:19pm
..
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 12:20pm
Chevy Camero! Wickedest!!!
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Pretty2265(f): 12:22pm
Nice ride... Gud fr him
|Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Onyinye15(f): 12:23pm
Jacob
