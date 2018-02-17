₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo)

Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by iGISTMORE: 7:05pm On Feb 16
GistMore.com

Nollywood star, Alex Ekubo shared this pic of what his car looks like now after some customisation works. It used to be black but the actor decided to give it some remodeling.

See before and after photos below…

BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/alex-ekubo-shows-off-newly-customised-sports-car-photo

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Rapmaestro(m): 7:21pm On Feb 16
I saw this ride today and I was hypnotized.. Nice car.

2 Likes

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by michlins: 7:56pm On Feb 16
Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.
Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride

7 Likes

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by biacan(f): 9:09pm On Feb 16
A date with him won't be a bad idea cool
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by fifty5: 12:18am
biacan:
A date with him won't be a bad idea cool
a date with him will be a nightmare.

1 Like

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by TheHonourable: 2:06am
Nice
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by SIMPLYkush(m): 3:54am
After his career got dead he think he can gain peoples attention by showing us a borrowed car? the car is borrowed don't ask how
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by biacan(f): 5:10am
fifty5:
a date with him will be a nightmare.
Far from that sad he's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything tongue
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 5:31am
michlins:
Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.
Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride
angry angry
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by bayocanny: 5:47am
Wicked ride
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by fifty5: 6:00am
biacan:
Far from that sad he's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything tongue
bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem.

3 Likes

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by agohmamuda(m): 7:03am
Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Partnerbiz: 7:13am
I claim it.

It's the Lord's doing...
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:34am
Abandoned cars floating naija market like wildfire . If you see the interior of that poo you 'll choose 1994 golf

1 Like

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Damarislopez: 9:13am
agohmamuda:
Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.
so hustler get the car.
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Martinez19(m): 11:42am
fifty5:
bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem.
This is bianca grin

6 Likes

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Martinez19(m): 11:42am
fifty5:
bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem.
This is bianca grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by amani63(m): 12:12pm
Amani63

I am coming back let me just find a word from dictionary to qualify this guy

Spending money unnecessary
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by slightlyMad(f): 12:13pm
angry
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Asowari(m): 12:14pm
neat ride cool
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by slightlyMad(f): 12:14pm
michlins:
Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.
Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride

Read this post again and ask yourself if you should have been born.
Do you know what will kill you yet?
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by ScienceStudent1: 12:14pm
Confirm
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by IkpuMmadu: 12:15pm
Rapmaestro:
I saw this ride today and I was hypnotized.. Nice car.

This is Chevrolet and it's not even customized
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by lordsharks(m): 12:15pm
looks sweet
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Reeberry: 12:16pm
biacan:
A date with him won't be a bad idea cool
They go soon use this one do ritual because of material things.
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Armstrong34(m): 12:18pm
agohmamuda:
Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.
...and so how has it contributed to make #1=$1

Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by wike54: 12:18pm
michlins:
Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.
Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride
Pepper Dem gang
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by TUBLEZ(m): 12:19pm
Make una read his post very well yeye bloggers.. He's been using that car for few years now he just did pimping.. The car color was formally black
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by cbrezy(m): 12:19pm
..
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 12:20pm
Chevy Camero! Wickedest!!!
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Pretty2265(f): 12:22pm
Nice ride... Gud fr him cool
Re: Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) by Onyinye15(f): 12:23pm
Jacob grin

Genevieve Nnaji's Place In Nollywood History by Sola Osofisan of naijarules / Kim Kardashian Shudders In Pain After Clumsy Bodyguard Accidentally Steps On Her / Singer D’banj’s Secret Affair With Celebrated Politician Ita Giwa

