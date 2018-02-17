Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alexx Ekubo's Customized Sports Car (Photo) (5753 Views)

Alex Ekubo Likens Yomi Casual To A Goat In This Disturbing Picture / "You Must Blow By Force" Wizkid To Ahmed, His Newly Signed Starboy Act (Video) / Alexx Ekubo Stranded With His Electric Car (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



Nollywood star, Alex Ekubo shared this pic of what his car looks like now after some customisation works. It used to be black but the actor decided to give it some remodeling.



See before and after photos below…



BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/alex-ekubo-shows-off-newly-customised-sports-car-photo



Nollywood star, Alex Ekubo shared this pic of what his car looks like now after some customisation works. It used to be black but the actor decided to give it some remodeling.See before and after photos below…BY

I saw this ride today and I was hypnotized.. Nice car. 2 Likes

Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.

Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride 7 Likes

A date with him won't be a bad idea

biacan:

A date with him won't be a bad idea a date with him will be a nightmare. a date with him will be a nightmare. 1 Like

Nice

After his career got dead he think he can gain peoples attention by showing us a borrowed car? the car is borrowed don't ask how

fifty5:

a date with him will be a nightmare. Far from that he's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything Far from thathe's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything

michlins:

Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.

Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride

Wicked ride

biacan:

Far from that he's a caring young man that knows what he wants..... he do treat ladies nicely..... so a date with him won't be a bad idea because that car is everything bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem. bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem. 3 Likes

Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.

I claim it.



It's the Lord's doing...

Abandoned cars floating naija market like wildfire . If you see the interior of that poo you 'll choose 1994 golf 1 Like

agohmamuda:

Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.

so hustler get the car. so hustler get the car.

fifty5:

bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem. This is bianca This is bianca 6 Likes

fifty5:

bianca! Bianca! Bianca! How many times did i call you? How do you know all those things for a fact? my sister you and materialism ehn. my sister, that car is not worth your self esteem. This is bianca This is bianca 1 Like 1 Share

Amani63



I am coming back let me just find a word from dictionary to qualify this guy



Spending money unnecessary

neat ride

michlins:

Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.

Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride

Read this post again and ask yourself if you should have been born.

Do you know what will kill you yet? Read this post again and ask yourself if you should have been born.Do you know what will kill you yet?

Confirm

Rapmaestro:

I saw this ride today and I was hypnotized.. Nice car.

This is Chevrolet and it's not even customized This is Chevrolet and it's not even customized

looks sweet

biacan:

A date with him won't be a bad idea They go soon use this one do ritual because of material things. They go soon use this one do ritual because of material things.

agohmamuda:

Thats a Chevrolet Camaro with a suicide doors. Muscle car. Turbo charged engine. 500+ Horse Power.

...and so how has it contributed to make #1=$1 ...and sohow has it contributed to make #1=$1

michlins:

Save money for kidney disease cause it's major killer of you guys. Make e no be tomorrow you go begin complain about being neglected.

Having said that, I must say it's a beautiful ride Pepper Dem gang Pepper Dem gang

Make una read his post very well yeye bloggers.. He's been using that car for few years now he just did pimping.. The car color was formally black

..

Chevy Camero! Wickedest!!!

Nice ride... Gud fr him