Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV (18651 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Meet Flight Lieutenant Ofodile Nkemdilim of the Nigerian Air Force.







She is the only female in the team of NAF's aerospace engineers who designed the Tsaigumi UAV, Nigeria's first indigenous operational remotely piloted aircraft commissioned by President Buhari on Thursday, February 15







http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-ofodile-nkemdilim-only-female.html PHOTOS: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAVMeet Flight Lieutenant Ofodile Nkemdilim of the Nigerian Air Force.She is the only female in the team of NAF's aerospace engineers who designed the Tsaigumi UAV, Nigeria's first indigenous operational remotely piloted aircraft commissioned by President Buhari on Thursday, February 15 10 Likes 2 Shares

Cool 2 Likes

Cool � 1 Like

the celebration of females on nairaland is excessive 6 Likes

These people deserve commendation. It will be interesting to know the names of other members of the crew 5 Likes

Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV



The one commissioned in 2013 or the one commissioned in 2018 34 Likes





Just check out the choice of phrase used in the writeup.



OceanmorganTrix:

Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV



The one commissioned in 2013 or the one commissioned in 2018 Don't mind them. It's just their usual tribal baiting and propaganda. They probably felt that igbos were the one bursting their burble about the drone being made in 2013. So this is likely a deliberate attempt to shut the nay saying igbos up.Just check out the choice of phrase used in the writeup. 6 Likes 1 Share

Even without opening the thread to check the name, i knew it must be an Igbo girl.



Continue doing us proud pretty Nwa Biafra.



Jisike Nkemdilim nwa mama! 25 Likes 1 Share

Wander in.....



ok



Wander outta thread

OceanmorganTrix:

Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV



The one commissioned in 2013 or the one commissioned in 2018



Help me ask them oo. Help me ask them oo. 6 Likes

These are the kind of people we should be celebrating in this country, not some unrepentant criminals... 1 Like

OK o



GEJ commissioned rails, APC told us they don't exist only to recommission months later.



GEJ commissioned drone, Buhari is recommissioning it.



When will Buhari recommission the N87 fuel price?



Na that one worry me pass.



Meanwhile these nnabros keep leading the way in Naija 25 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Baby science. The technology behind the drone is too simple, too crass that trying to project it as something extraordinary smacks of high level retardation. There's nothing significant in constructing a drone. It's baby science. I'm saying this because of some mummified minds who'd consider it a giant stride and the tribalists who think it's an edge. This is baby science. 18 Likes 5 Shares

Beauty with brain

? Dat doesn't sounds indigenous Tsaigumi UAV? Dat doesn't sounds indigenous 4 Likes

I want her tribe

PHOTOS: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV

Beautiful woman



More On This

Study In USA For Free - International Scholarships At Rowan University, 2018

http://schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-usa-for-free-international_26.html Beautiful womanMore On This

talk about beauty and brains all in one package...

Nkem...Our own...Nigerian 2 Likes

She don turn to a guy

It can only be an Anambra babe.



Congrats dear 1 Like

Tf

babasolution:

the celebration of females on nairaland is excessive 4 Likes

Tsaigumi...is that name from any Nigerian tribe?

Nice one

Buhari is a bastard 3 Likes 2 Shares