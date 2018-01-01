₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by CeoNewshelm(m): 7:34pm On Feb 16
PHOTOS: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV
Meet Flight Lieutenant Ofodile Nkemdilim of the Nigerian Air Force.
She is the only female in the team of NAF's aerospace engineers who designed the Tsaigumi UAV, Nigeria's first indigenous operational remotely piloted aircraft commissioned by President Buhari on Thursday, February 15
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by babalonshee(m): 7:36pm On Feb 16
Cool
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by babalonshee(m): 7:37pm On Feb 16
Cool �
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by babasolution: 8:13pm On Feb 16
the celebration of females on nairaland is excessive
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by deji17: 8:17pm On Feb 16
These people deserve commendation. It will be interesting to know the names of other members of the crew
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by OceanmorganTrix: 8:24pm On Feb 16
The one commissioned in 2013 or the one commissioned in 2018
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by KratosCorp: 8:32pm On Feb 16
Don't mind them. It's just their usual tribal baiting and propaganda. They probably felt that igbos were the one bursting their burble about the drone being made in 2013. So this is likely a deliberate attempt to shut the nay saying igbos up.
Just check out the choice of phrase used in the writeup.
OceanmorganTrix:
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by lonelydora(m): 9:52pm On Feb 16
Even without opening the thread to check the name, i knew it must be an Igbo girl.
Continue doing us proud pretty Nwa Biafra.
Jisike Nkemdilim nwa mama!
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by yomibelle(f): 9:52pm On Feb 16
Wander in.....
ok
Wander outta thread
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Atiku2019: 9:53pm On Feb 16
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by luvinhubby(m): 9:53pm On Feb 16
OceanmorganTrix:
Help me ask them oo.
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Geoxplorer: 9:53pm On Feb 16
These are the kind of people we should be celebrating in this country, not some unrepentant criminals...
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by NaijaFutbol: 9:53pm On Feb 16
OK o
GEJ commissioned rails, APC told us they don't exist only to recommission months later.
GEJ commissioned drone, Buhari is recommissioning it.
When will Buhari recommission the N87 fuel price?
Na that one worry me pass.
Meanwhile these nnabros keep leading the way in Naija
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by hobermener: 9:53pm On Feb 16
Ok
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:54pm On Feb 16
Baby science. The technology behind the drone is too simple, too crass that trying to project it as something extraordinary smacks of high level retardation. There's nothing significant in constructing a drone. It's baby science. I'm saying this because of some mummified minds who'd consider it a giant stride and the tribalists who think it's an edge. This is baby science.
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by spikeknight(m): 9:54pm On Feb 16
Beauty with brain
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by fotadmowmend(m): 9:54pm On Feb 16
Tsaigumi UAV? Dat doesn't sounds indigenous
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by amani63(m): 9:54pm On Feb 16
I want her tribe
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Schoolingtips: 9:55pm On Feb 16
Beautiful woman
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by okedoyinolabisi(f): 9:55pm On Feb 16
talk about beauty and brains all in one package...
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by sirusX(m): 9:56pm On Feb 16
Nkem...Our own...Nigerian
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by LovethCoded: 9:56pm On Feb 16
She don turn to a guy
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by LasGidiOwner: 9:56pm On Feb 16
It can only be an Anambra babe.
Congrats dear
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Newbiee: 9:57pm On Feb 16
Tf
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by biacan(f): 9:57pm On Feb 16
babasolution:
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by BeeDee007: 9:58pm On Feb 16
Tsaigumi...is that name from any Nigerian tribe?
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by IMASTEX: 9:58pm On Feb 16
Nice one
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Soulless: 9:58pm On Feb 16
Buhari is a bastard
|Re: Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV by Newpride(m): 9:59pm On Feb 16
Ofodile Nkemdilim, The Only Female Air Force Team That Designed Tsaigumi UAV[/b]
The one commissioned in 2013 or the one commissioned in 2018
Keep kwayet, which one did ur father commission in 2013. Try to appreciate good things done by this government so that good things won't be far from u.
