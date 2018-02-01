₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by dre11(m): 9:36pm On Feb 16
By Taiwo Jimoh
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/02/lady-drugs-rider-steals-tricycle/
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Ishilove: 10:20pm On Feb 16
There is no free lunch anywhere. Amos paid for his beer and peppersoup with his keke
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by dkam: 10:33pm On Feb 16
Haaaaa...
Emo wolu
Enire lo
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Doctorfitz(m): 10:34pm On Feb 16
Fapo.fapson
What if??
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Franzinni: 10:34pm On Feb 16
This keke rider should start writing Nollywood films.... The mumu carry olosho go pay hotel room then decided to dirty eye first before he enter the place( in 2baba voice). But he drink pass him Junction... He come enter hotel fire one shot.... And as he discharge... Sleep no need invitation letter... now we all know if you carry olosho, all your valuables must be hidden or locked away somewhere safe because when you sleep they won't.... ( please note. I no dey carry dem o) so the mumu wake up to find his keke done VOOM! He called his friend and they cooked up a good story as to how the keke take VOOM!!!
In all this, the bottom line is.... Wetin be my business self.
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by LZAA: 10:34pm On Feb 16
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by depeminishi(m): 10:35pm On Feb 16
Eyyah..
. Girls Na devil agent Na
So am not surprised
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by afbstrategies: 10:36pm On Feb 16
He is lucky she didn't use him for rituals. Bad people everywhere
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm On Feb 16
He's very lucky that his head did not get missing
Ogun state
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm On Feb 16
Ishilove:
Really
Makes me wonder what you've been paying with
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by jesicajonna(f): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Hahaha ..mumu
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by planetx13: 10:37pm On Feb 16
4 a
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Beedude(m): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Amos 3 : 3 .Chai
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by heckymaicon(m): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Oga maruwa awoof dey turn belle lol
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by updateacademics: 10:37pm On Feb 16
nA WOAA
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by pennywys: 10:40pm On Feb 16
Great news from the brown roof entity
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by mayskit4luv(m): 10:40pm On Feb 16
Ok
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:43pm On Feb 16
but dude would have made over 4k doing d normal lift and drop
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by ibori1(m): 10:45pm On Feb 16
him feel say d gel go give him free punany.
good for him
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by biacan(f): 10:45pm On Feb 16
Awon slay queen keep slaying sis
1 Like
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Lomprico2: 10:55pm On Feb 16
Thank God she did not mine him.
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by ipobarecriminals: 10:55pm On Feb 16
long neck nearly kee this one
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by nextstep(m): 10:56pm On Feb 16
Franzinni:
I like your summary. It makes much more sense than the deke driver's yarn...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Coitus(f): 11:00pm On Feb 16
The girl will have enough money for amala and pepper spray
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by gayman99: 11:02pm On Feb 16
Beedude:
Can two walk together unless they agree?
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by RZArecta2(m): 11:03pm On Feb 16
yoghurt and pepper soup ke ? The keke man na heavy longer throat
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Tjohnnay: 11:19pm On Feb 16
Ok
See ur life?
Bcus of yogurt and pepper soup oo
D man wn chop life
Na d gal later chop him life
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by PETUK(m): 11:33pm On Feb 16
End time lady,
Anyways what a man can do
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Zionista(m): 12:05am
Amos, this story no complete. Maybe she tantalized you small and you come lose guard.
Any semblance of olosho around my pad, I hide every hand-carry valuables and end up forgetting where I hid them
|Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by youngshegoal(m): 12:26am
mumu
man
