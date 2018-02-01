₦airaland Forum

Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle - Crime

Crime / Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle

Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by dre11(m): 9:36pm On Feb 16
By Taiwo Jimoh


A yet-to-be-identified lady has disappeared after drugging a rider and stealing his tricycle at Mowe in Ofada Mokolokin Local Council Development Area of Ogun State.

The lady was said to have drugged the tricycle rider, identified simply as Amos by lacing his yoghurt and pepper soup with sleeping pills.

The incident occurred on Friday on Owode-Ofada Road, after the lady approached Amos at their park, close to Mowe bus stop and asked him to take her to a house agent office in the area.
The lady was said to have promised to pay Amos N4,000 for his services. She later instructed him to take her to where she could get a house agent in the community.

Amos was said to have taken the lady to Orunkole, Shimolowo and Arigbabuwo communities to see some agents and check out some houses. But she rejected every house she was taken to, insisting they were beneath her standard.

Amos narrated: “After we have visited three areas in search of a better accommodation, we went to another place. It was there she saw a house, which she said she liked.

She promised to return on Saturday to pay the landlord the house rent. Unfortunately, there was gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It was because of the traffic, she said she wouldn’t be able to go home. She said that I should take her to a hotel, where she could spend the night.

“When we got to the hotel, she paid and checked in; she later came out and said I should take her to a restaurant where she could eat. But on our away to the restaurant, she stopped me and said she wanted to take beer, that I should take her to a beer parlour.

“When we got there, she requested for a bottle of beer and pepper soup. I also ordered pepper soup and beer. While I was eating my pepper soup fish, she brought out yoghurt from her bag and poured some into my beer.

“I didn’t suspect any foul play. After I drank the beer and the yoghurt, nothing happened. I was the person that rode my tricycle. But suddenly, I became unconscious. Before I knew what was happening, it was some of my colleagues, passing by that saw me where I was sleeping by the roadside and woke me.

“Even after they woke me up, I was still drowsy. We went straight to report the matter at Mowe Police Division. It was at the station that I was referred to a private hospital at Olowotedo community for proper medical examination.”
Amos’s wife, who also does not want her name mentioned, thanked God her husband didn’t die in the process.

She said: “On that fateful day, when it was nightfall and I didn’t see my husband, I was not bothered. I thought he was working at the Redemption Camp; whenever the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has programme, the tricycle riders usually close late.

“I was at home when I received a phone call from his friends that I should quickly come to the bus stop. When I got there, I was told what happened. I’m appealing to the police to recover my husband’s tricycle because that is our only source of income. My husband is our bread winner.”

Another rider, who gave his name simply as Adedotun, said: “What happened to Amos is an eye-opener to every one of us. I see no reason why a passenger would just come and said he wants to give me drink for free. We have had some cases like that before; the unfortunate part of the matter was that Amos’ money, phone and some other things were removed from his pocket.”



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/02/lady-drugs-rider-steals-tricycle/

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Ishilove: 10:20pm On Feb 16
There is no free lunch anywhere. Amos paid for his beer and peppersoup with his keke

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by dkam: 10:33pm On Feb 16
Haaaaa...

Emo wolu

Enire lo

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Doctorfitz(m): 10:34pm On Feb 16
Fapo.fapson




What if??

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Franzinni: 10:34pm On Feb 16
This keke rider should start writing Nollywood films.... The mumu carry olosho go pay hotel room then decided to dirty eye first before he enter the place( in 2baba voice). But he drink pass him Junction... He come enter hotel fire one shot.... And as he discharge... Sleep no need invitation letter... now we all know if you carry olosho, all your valuables must be hidden or locked away somewhere safe because when you sleep they won't.... ( please note. I no dey carry dem o) so the mumu wake up to find his keke done VOOM! He called his friend and they cooked up a good story as to how the keke take VOOM!!!

In all this, the bottom line is.... Wetin be my business self. cool

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by LZAA: 10:34pm On Feb 16
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by depeminishi(m): 10:35pm On Feb 16
Eyyah..
. Girls Na devil agent Na

So am not surprised

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by afbstrategies: 10:36pm On Feb 16
He is lucky she didn't use him for rituals. Bad people everywhere undecided
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm On Feb 16
He's very lucky that his head did not get missing grin





Ogun state

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by NaijaMutant(f): 10:36pm On Feb 16
Ishilove:
There is no free lunch anywhere. Amos aid for his beer and peppersoup with his keke

Really undecided

Makes me wonder what you've been paying with undecided
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by jesicajonna(f): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Hahaha grin..mumu
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by planetx13: 10:37pm On Feb 16
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Beedude(m): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Amos 3 : 3 .Chai
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by heckymaicon(m): 10:37pm On Feb 16
Oga maruwa awoof dey turn belle lol
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by updateacademics: 10:37pm On Feb 16
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by pennywys: 10:40pm On Feb 16
Great news from the brown roof entity
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by mayskit4luv(m): 10:40pm On Feb 16
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:43pm On Feb 16
but dude would have made over 4k doing d normal lift and drop
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by ibori1(m): 10:45pm On Feb 16
him feel say d gel go give him free punany.

good for him

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by biacan(f): 10:45pm On Feb 16
cheesy cheesy Awon slay queen keep slaying sis cheesy cheesy

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Lomprico2: 10:55pm On Feb 16
Thank God she did not mine him. lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by ipobarecriminals: 10:55pm On Feb 16
angry sad long neck nearly kee this one
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by nextstep(m): 10:56pm On Feb 16
Franzinni:
This keke rider should start writing Nollywood films.... The mumu carry olosho go pay hotel room then decided to dirty eye first before he enter the place( in 2baba voice). But he drink pass him Junction... He come enter hotel fire one shot.... And as he discharge... Sleep no need invitation letter... now we all know if you carry olosho, all your valuables must be hidden or locked away somewhere safe because when you sleep they won't.... ( please note. I no dey carry dem o) so the mumu wake up to find his keke done VOOM! He called his friend and they cooked up a good story as to how the keke take VOOM!!!

In all this, the bottom line is.... Wetin be my business self. cool

I like your summary. It makes much more sense than the deke driver's yarn... grin

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Coitus(f): 11:00pm On Feb 16
The girl will have enough money for amala and pepper spray grin grin grin
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by gayman99: 11:02pm On Feb 16
Beedude:
Amos 3 : 3 .Chai

Can two walk together unless they agree?
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by RZArecta2(m): 11:03pm On Feb 16
yoghurt and pepper soup ke ? The keke man na heavy longer throat grin
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Tjohnnay: 11:19pm On Feb 16
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by PETUK(m): 11:33pm On Feb 16
End time lady,
Anyways what a man can do
Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by Zionista(m): 12:05am
Amos, this story no complete. Maybe she tantalized you small and you come lose guard.

Any semblance of olosho around my pad, I hide every hand-carry valuables and end up forgetting where I hid them

Re: Lady Drugs Keke Operator In Ogun, Steals His Tricycle by youngshegoal(m): 12:26am
mumu








man

