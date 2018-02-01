By Taiwo Jimoh





A yet-to-be-identified lady has disappeared after drugging a rider and stealing his tricycle at Mowe in Ofada Mokolokin Local Council Development Area of Ogun State.



The lady was said to have drugged the tricycle rider, identified simply as Amos by lacing his yoghurt and pepper soup with sleeping pills.



The incident occurred on Friday on Owode-Ofada Road, after the lady approached Amos at their park, close to Mowe bus stop and asked him to take her to a house agent office in the area.

The lady was said to have promised to pay Amos N4,000 for his services. She later instructed him to take her to where she could get a house agent in the community.



Amos was said to have taken the lady to Orunkole, Shimolowo and Arigbabuwo communities to see some agents and check out some houses. But she rejected every house she was taken to, insisting they were beneath her standard.



Amos narrated: “After we have visited three areas in search of a better accommodation, we went to another place. It was there she saw a house, which she said she liked.



She promised to return on Saturday to pay the landlord the house rent. Unfortunately, there was gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It was because of the traffic, she said she wouldn’t be able to go home. She said that I should take her to a hotel, where she could spend the night.



“When we got to the hotel, she paid and checked in; she later came out and said I should take her to a restaurant where she could eat. But on our away to the restaurant, she stopped me and said she wanted to take beer, that I should take her to a beer parlour.



“When we got there, she requested for a bottle of beer and pepper soup. I also ordered pepper soup and beer. While I was eating my pepper soup fish, she brought out yoghurt from her bag and poured some into my beer.



“I didn’t suspect any foul play. After I drank the beer and the yoghurt, nothing happened. I was the person that rode my tricycle. But suddenly, I became unconscious. Before I knew what was happening, it was some of my colleagues, passing by that saw me where I was sleeping by the roadside and woke me.



“Even after they woke me up, I was still drowsy. We went straight to report the matter at Mowe Police Division. It was at the station that I was referred to a private hospital at Olowotedo community for proper medical examination.”

Amos’s wife, who also does not want her name mentioned, thanked God her husband didn’t die in the process.



She said: “On that fateful day, when it was nightfall and I didn’t see my husband, I was not bothered. I thought he was working at the Redemption Camp; whenever the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has programme, the tricycle riders usually close late.



“I was at home when I received a phone call from his friends that I should quickly come to the bus stop. When I got there, I was told what happened. I’m appealing to the police to recover my husband’s tricycle because that is our only source of income. My husband is our bread winner.”



Another rider, who gave his name simply as Adedotun, said: “What happened to Amos is an eye-opener to every one of us. I see no reason why a passenger would just come and said he wants to give me drink for free. We have had some cases like that before; the unfortunate part of the matter was that Amos’ money, phone and some other things were removed from his pocket.”





https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/02/lady-drugs-rider-steals-tricycle/