|Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:14am
Here's a picture purportedly showing Nigerians using motorcycles to smuggle bags of foreign rice from Niger Republic into the country. Muhammad Murtala Musa, who works as a Customs Licensed clearing and forwarding agent - shared the photo on Facebook.
He wrote;
Nigerians using motorcycles to smuggle bags of foreign rice from Niger Republic to Nigeria thereby sabotaging our local initiatives and later blame the government. I wonder why Nigerians cannot obey a simple law.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nigerians-smuggle-bags-of-rice-from-niger-republic-with-motorcycles.html
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Nukilia: 8:17am
I now see the reason why this government wants to build a railway line to Niger. Its no so clear to people in the South why this government is trying to build refineries close to Niger. A government of saboteurs
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by PharmaGirl(f): 8:18am
What are customs there for?
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Turantula(m): 8:35am
I can't see any Nigerian there, all I can see is Almajiris and motorcycle
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Olalan(m): 8:44am
Can smuggling be eradicated when the customs and other agencies are filled with corrupt elements.
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 8:45am
Nigeria borders are so porous you can smuggle a mountain and two big lakes into the country
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by papoudaupolos: 8:46am
Another reason why we should take farming seriously .
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Lonestar124: 8:48am
Chai
Poverty in the land
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Opentokwowledge: 8:49am
Evidence Nigeria's border porous pass dat sand wey den dey
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 8:58am
Idiotic pigs of Biafra and smuggling
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by femicyrus(m): 9:03am
if Nigeria can produce a better quality rice less than N7000 per bag who will think of smuggling
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 9:07am
femicyrus:even Nigeria Govt it self its porous
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 9:18am
D country's northern borders are simply a sham... D customs and immigration offices over there are jus kieeping up appearances dats all... A visit to sokoto border will make U understand d folly of d whole Customs anti smuggling war which seems to b concentrated only on d western borders. More than half of d Ppl in d north are migrants from across d border who settle down in any of d states and claim residents..
buhariguy:
An idiotic pig is a whole lot saner, more sensible and useful dan U are
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by agabusta: 9:19am
Nukilia:
Engaging in joint venture with Niger republic to build a refinery at the border is of advantage to Nigeria and Niger. Stop being petty with your thinking.
Niger has crude, and as such, the refinery will have no need for Nigerian crude.
Moreover. It would discourage the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to Niger. The refinery will also provide the extreme parts of the Northern Nigeria with petroleum products and as such reduce the cost and logistics associated with moving petroleum products up those extreme North. Our roads will also be relieved of some fuel tankers.
A lot of the upheavals we are having in the downstream has to do with smuggling to neighbouring counties.
If JV with Niger will solve the smuggling problems up North, and Dangote refinery will flood the West African market, the fuel demand in Nigeria will decline to some extent and may be locally met if other players and the national refineries come on stream.
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Lipscomb: 9:40am
Ah almajiri aren't Nigerian.
Turantula:
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:48am
Imagine the fvckery.
Smuggling contrabands on a motorcycle.
They aren't even concealed yet Nigerian Customs won't apprehend them simply because they are Northerners.
But from Seme to Idiroko down to Ore and even Agbor, if you like hide half bag of smuggled foreign rice and rebag it in a cement sack and further plant it in a container hidden inside a MACK truck. Customs will catch you.
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:49am
Chai. See Okada hold up. It's well.
Chai. See Okada hold up. It's well.
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Maria100(f): 9:51am
lol.....upon all these, rice is still very costly lol.....
lol.....upon all these, rice is still very costly lol.....
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by phreakabit(m): 9:51am
Question: Where were all the custom officers and personnel?
Answer: THE SOUTH
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by BininKingdom: 9:51am
buhariguy:
Your useless mother na idiotic pig of Biafra
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 9:52am
Why didn't you arrest them?
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by pinnket: 9:52am
Hmmm... Hustle is real..
When there's really no much difference in price between the local and foreign rice, why won't smuggling continue, and why won't people keep going for the foreign brands since its known to have better quality than the local brands..
A lot is wrong with this country.!!
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Naijatask: 9:52am
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by sabama007(f): 9:53am
Turantula:
Smh
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by Olukokosir(m): 9:54am
buhariguy:
Onanism or condom from ur paternal syd wd v prevented you from spewing dz trash.
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 9:54am
femicyrus:I have been eating Nigeria made rice since the beginning of this year and its very nice.
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 9:57am
Buhari is a failure
|Re: Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) by yeyerolling: 10:02am
My pastors wife has a big cold room which houses cotonou chicken. Na we dey kill our selves
