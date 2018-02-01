Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerians Smuggling Bags Of Rice From Niger Republic With Motorcycles (Photos) (18628 Views)

He wrote;



Nigerians using motorcycles to smuggle bags of foreign rice from Niger Republic to Nigeria thereby sabotaging our local initiatives and later blame the government. I wonder why Nigerians cannot obey a simple law.



Source; Here's a picture purportedly showing Nigerians using motorcycles to smuggle bags of foreign rice from Niger Republic into the country. Muhammad Murtala Musa, who works as a Customs Licensed clearing and forwarding agent - shared the photo on Facebook.He wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nigerians-smuggle-bags-of-rice-from-niger-republic-with-motorcycles.html 6 Likes 1 Share

I now see the reason why this government wants to build a railway line to Niger. Its no so clear to people in the South why this government is trying to build refineries close to Niger. A government of saboteurs 47 Likes 1 Share

What are customs there for? 13 Likes

I can't see any Nigerian there, all I can see is Almajiris and motorcycle 33 Likes

Can smuggling be eradicated when the customs and other agencies are filled with corrupt elements. 16 Likes

Nigeria borders are so porous you can smuggle a mountain and two big lakes into the country 108 Likes 6 Shares

Another reason why we should take farming seriously . 2 Likes





Poverty in the land ChaiPoverty in the land

Evidence Nigeria's border porous pass dat sand wey den dey 2 Likes

Idiotic pigs of Biafra and smuggling 6 Likes

if Nigeria can produce a better quality rice less than N7000 per bag who will think of smuggling 23 Likes

femicyrus:

if Nigeria can produce a better quality rice less than N7000 per bag who will think of smuggling

even Nigeria Govt it self its porous

7 Likes





buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra and smuggling

An idiotic pig is a whole lot saner, more sensible and useful dan U are D country's northern borders are simply a sham... D customs and immigration offices over there are jus kieeping up appearances dats all... A visit to sokoto border will make U understand d folly of d whole Customs anti smuggling war which seems to b concentrated only on d western borders. More than half of d Ppl in d north are migrants from across d border who settle down in any of d states and claim residents..An idiotic pig is a whole lot saner, more sensible and useful dan U are 16 Likes 2 Shares

Nukilia:

I now see the reason why this government wants to build a railway line to Niger. Its no so clear to people in the South why this government is trying to build refineries close to Niger. A government of saboteurs

Engaging in joint venture with Niger republic to build a refinery at the border is of advantage to Nigeria and Niger. Stop being petty with your thinking.



Niger has crude, and as such, the refinery will have no need for Nigerian crude.



Moreover. It would discourage the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to Niger. The refinery will also provide the extreme parts of the Northern Nigeria with petroleum products and as such reduce the cost and logistics associated with moving petroleum products up those extreme North. Our roads will also be relieved of some fuel tankers.



A lot of the upheavals we are having in the downstream has to do with smuggling to neighbouring counties.



Engaging in joint venture with Niger republic to build a refinery at the border is of advantage to Nigeria and Niger. Stop being petty with your thinking.

Niger has crude, and as such, the refinery will have no need for Nigerian crude.

Moreover. It would discourage the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to Niger. The refinery will also provide the extreme parts of the Northern Nigeria with petroleum products and as such reduce the cost and logistics associated with moving petroleum products up those extreme North. Our roads will also be relieved of some fuel tankers.

A lot of the upheavals we are having in the downstream has to do with smuggling to neighbouring counties.

If JV with Niger will solve the smuggling problems up North, and Dangote refinery will flood the West African market, the fuel demand in Nigeria will decline to some extent and may be locally met if other players and the national refineries come on stream.

13 Likes 3 Shares

Turantula:

I can't see any Nigerian there, all I can see is Almajiris and motorcycle Ah almajiri aren't Nigerian.







Imagine the fvckery.



Smuggling contrabands on a motorcycle.

They aren't even concealed yet Nigerian Customs won't apprehend them simply because they are Northerners.



But from Seme to Idiroko down to Ore and even Agbor, if you like hide half bag of smuggled foreign rice and rebag it in a cement sack and further plant it in a container hidden inside a MACK truck. Customs will catch you.



Imagine the fvckery.

Smuggling contrabands on a motorcycle.

They aren't even concealed yet Nigerian Customs won't apprehend them simply because they are Northerners.

But from Seme to Idiroko down to Ore and even Agbor, if you like hide half bag of smuggled foreign rice and rebag it in a cement sack and further plant it in a container hidden inside a MACK truck. Customs will catch you.

Which way Nigeria?

42 Likes 5 Shares

Chai. See Okada hold up. It's well.





lol.....upon all these, rice is still very costly lol.....

Question: Where were all the custom officers and personnel?

Answer: THE SOUTH 5 Likes

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra and smuggling





Your useless mother na idiotic pig of Biafra Your useless mother na idiotic pig of Biafra 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why didn't you arrest them?

Hmmm... Hustle is real..





When there's really no much difference in price between the local and foreign rice, why won't smuggling continue, and why won't people keep going for the foreign brands since its known to have better quality than the local brands..





A lot is wrong with this country.!!

Finally I made front page���

Turantula:

I can't see any Nigerian there, all I can see is Almajiris and motorcycle

Smh Smh

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra and smuggling



Onanism or condom from ur paternal syd wd v prevented you from spewing dz trash. Onanism or condom from ur paternal syd wd v prevented you from spewing dz trash. 1 Like

femicyrus:

if Nigeria can produce a better quality rice less than N7000 per bag who will think of smuggling

I have been eating Nigeria made rice since the beginning of this year and its very nice.

1 Like

Buhari is a failure