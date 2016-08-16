Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos (18007 Views)

He was told to bring $500 to purchase some items that will be used for his initiation for him to get the grand reward of $45 million.



See the screenshots of the chat below and the young man replied the scammer.



A university student has shared a chat between him and a man who claimed to be an Illuminati secret society member on WhatsApp. The young man told the supposed Illuminati member (who is probably a scammer) that he wants money.He was told to bring $500 to purchase some items that will be used for his initiation for him to get the grand reward of $45 million.See the screenshots of the chat below and the young man replied the scammer.

Vanity upon vanity... All is vanity.. 3 Likes

Never knew 'illuminati' also use WhatsApp ooo?









Oga oo...quite interesting 56 Likes 2 Shares

2 Likes

Yahoo boys. Always have ways of scamming. Make me learn self. Na Nigeria and it's occupant I want sell 10 Likes 2 Shares

Scammer Vs fraudster...

Baba at the tops 29 Likes 2 Shares

scammer 1 Like

How many of us unconsciously clicked on the form to enlarge it 80 Likes 4 Shares

Illuminati kô illumination nì...abegi, these scammers need to grow up. Why on earth would anyone fall for such cheap scam? It probably works for them. 3 Likes

"Subtract the $500 from the $45million"



Hahaha. 9 Likes

i meet a guy online who calls himself jim ross, He sent me his whatsapp number it was a US number. I knew he was fake he told me to buy the form n membership pin. I keep chatting with him to see if he is actually smart but he goof when he sent me a UBA account number bearing an Edo name.. forgotten he told me he is Jim Ross. Some people still fall for it shall

i meet a guy online who calls himself jim ross, He sent me his whatsapp number it was a US number. I knew he was fake he told me to buy the form n membership pin. I keep chatting with him to see if he is actually smart but he goof when he sent me a UBA account number bearing an Edo name.. He was even urging me to pay up due to limited time forgotten he told me he is Jim Ross. Some people still fall for it shall 9 Likes

Nigerians are so hungry that they are ready to steal another hungry man food .

Jim Ross and co



So so daft

doctimonyeka:

Vanity upon vanity... All is vanity..

Chai, hunger de Naija o. No wonder Drs r eloping with tourist visa to come and work as factory workers here

So illuminati dy watsapp i mean d "warri illuminati" ..wetin b em ig name lah

sesaan:

i meet a guy online who calls himself jim ross, He sent me his whatsapp number it was a US number. I knew he was fake he told me to buy the form n membership pin. I keep chatting with him to see if he is actually smart but he goof when he sent me a UBA account number bearing an Edo name.. He was even urging me to pay up due to limited time forgotten he told me he is Jim Ross. Some people still fall for it shall any correlation? any correlation?



Y not borrow him the $500 and get a reward of 20 million.





Scammer trying to scam the scamee.

that illuminati guy mumu sha ...see as him dey try convince that chairman, lol 1 Like

Those two scammers can't scam there self. A thief can't rob a thief 1 Like 1 Share

if anybody fall to this small trick, dat person should b flogged 1 Like

Lol. I clicked too. I just zoned out

fraud ...... illuminate bawo? 1 Like

scam in 4HD.Some goats dey post such scam here to hoodwinked the slow peep..U read some oda format like afta visit Pastor Chima.......God dey sha

so scammers do reach this society self...well Alamo know is that vanity upon vanity....all is vanity!