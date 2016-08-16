₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,565 members, 4,089,851 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 February 2018 at 12:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos (18007 Views)
|Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Angelanest: 9:08pm On Feb 17
A university student has shared a chat between him and a man who claimed to be an Illuminati secret society member on WhatsApp. The young man told the supposed Illuminati member (who is probably a scammer) that he wants money.
He was told to bring $500 to purchase some items that will be used for his initiation for him to get the grand reward of $45 million.
See the screenshots of the chat below and the young man replied the scammer.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/student-wants-join-illuminati-supposed-member-photos.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by micfoley: 9:10pm On Feb 17
Hmm
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 9:12pm On Feb 17
Vanity upon vanity... All is vanity..
3 Likes
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:16pm On Feb 17
Never knew 'illuminati' also use WhatsApp ooo?
Oga oo...quite interesting
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by 24sqm: 9:16pm On Feb 17
2 Likes
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by InfernoNig(m): 9:17pm On Feb 17
Yahoo boys. Always have ways of scamming. Make me learn self. Na Nigeria and it's occupant I want sell
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by icebird25(m): 9:18pm On Feb 17
Scammer Vs fraudster...
Baba at the tops
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by crispus09(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
scammer
1 Like
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by haywire07(m): 9:43pm On Feb 17
How many of us unconsciously clicked on the form to enlarge it
80 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by StarUp: 9:53pm On Feb 17
Illuminati kô illumination nì...abegi, these scammers need to grow up. Why on earth would anyone fall for such cheap scam? It probably works for them.
3 Likes
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 9:53pm On Feb 17
"Subtract the $500 from the $45million"
Hahaha.
9 Likes
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by sesaan(m): 10:00pm On Feb 17
i meet a guy online who calls himself jim ross, He sent me his whatsapp number it was a US number. I knew he was fake he told me to buy the form n membership pin. I keep chatting with him to see if he is actually smart but he goof when he sent me a UBA account number bearing an Edo name.. forgotten he told me he is Jim Ross. Some people still fall for it shall
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by sesaan(m): 10:03pm On Feb 17
i meet a guy online who calls himself jim ross, He sent me his whatsapp number it was a US number. I knew he was fake he told me to buy the form n membership pin. I keep chatting with him to see if he is actually smart but he goof when he sent me a UBA account number bearing an Edo name.. He was even urging me to pay up due to limited time forgotten he told me he is Jim Ross. Some people still fall for it shall
9 Likes
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by updateacademics: 10:29pm On Feb 17
Nigerians are so hungry that they are ready to steal another hungry man food.
Wow
.
Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University At Saskatche, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-canada-for-free-international.html
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:30pm On Feb 17
Jim Ross and co
So so daft
1 Like
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Segadem(m): 10:30pm On Feb 17
Hmmmm
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by mureday: 10:31pm On Feb 17
doctimonyeka:
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by OboOlora(f): 10:31pm On Feb 17
Chai, hunger de Naija o. No wonder Drs r eloping with tourist visa to come and work as factory workers here
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by TonyBankz(m): 10:31pm On Feb 17
So illuminati dy watsapp i mean d "warri illuminati" ..wetin b em ig name lah
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Segadem(m): 10:31pm On Feb 17
sesaan:any correlation?
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Teewhy2: 10:33pm On Feb 17
Scammer trying to scam the scamee.
Y not borrow him the $500 and get a reward of 20 million.
It is another Dry Season, a Season for construction works.
Need a Roof Parapet to bring out the beauty in your Building?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by PETUK(m): 10:34pm On Feb 17
Ask12b1
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Asowari(m): 10:35pm On Feb 17
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by kygo(m): 10:35pm On Feb 17
that illuminati guy mumu sha ...see as him dey try convince that chairman, lol
1 Like
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by lordraiden(m): 10:35pm On Feb 17
Those two scammers can't scam there self. A thief can't rob a thief
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by LEKZEE1010(m): 10:36pm On Feb 17
if anybody fall to this small trick, dat person should b flogged
1 Like
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Lucid1(m): 10:36pm On Feb 17
Lol. I clicked too. I just zoned out
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by Small080(m): 10:36pm On Feb 17
fraud ...... illuminate bawo?
1 Like
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:38pm On Feb 17
scam in 4HD.Some goats dey post such scam here to hoodwinked the slow peep..U read some oda format like afta visit Pastor Chima.......God dey sha
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:39pm On Feb 17
so scammers do reach this society self...well Alamo know is that vanity upon vanity....all is vanity!
|Re: Between A Student Who Wants To Join Illuminati And A Supposed Member. Photos by CodedTobx(m): 10:39pm On Feb 17
I beg how can I get the contact?
Fulani Herdsmen Kill 2 Men On Their Way Home In Plateau (Graphic Photos) / Military Men Brutalise Lagos Teacher Over Apartment (photos) / 10 People Killed By Suicide Bomber In Konduga, Borno State (Graphic Photos)
Viewing this topic: Hephzibahmusic, Curry30, Ter1, hurlanrewaju(m), Melvinsofty, Badboiz(m), hollawahlay(m), Rahbiew, Emary(f), josef1(m), ponziponzi(m), Klins(m), Viserion, hakinze00(m), mexxy1(m), ericlove4all, Nwakannaya1, Henryt6, Pitoto(m), Blaisec(m), creativeness, emperor94(m), abdul123(m), mike1994reds, Tukor32, Adenikelizabeth, crackhouse(m), sincerlyyo(m), AK6464(m), maestro2000(m), juniour4u(m), tchimatic(m), hakeem4(m), Adeniranjacob, atobek, Ryabcool(m), Adezworld(m), Twrecks(m), JohnspeakU(m), larrychuckz(m), youngvc1, keylaz, sheddo619(m), dawezogazu, leosmaria(m), candiddax, ibawon(m), modivaz(f), phada2006, siegfried99(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13