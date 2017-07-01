₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by BoneBlogger(m): 2:57pm
An unidentified lady was killed and her corpse dumped behind Rovenia filling station, Isheri Osun, Lagos. No one knows how her lifeless body ended up getting there as residents and passersby were shocked to find her body by the road side this morning.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ladys-corpse-dumped-road-killed-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by BoneBlogger(m): 2:58pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by raskibs: 4:28pm
TOO BAD
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:31pm
You cover her face, how will friends or relatives identify her when the only possible way of doing so has been blurred. Quit blurring images, only blur when it has to do with explicit sex organs
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by NCANTaskForce: 4:50pm
I believe she was raped and killed, Buhari Y?
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by eanestca(m): 4:51pm
looks like today is corpse day on nairaland
too many corpse online today
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by YelloweWest: 4:51pm
Men and evil are like 5&6
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by tonio2wo: 4:51pm
na kill and dump dey reign now? first delta state then cross river now lagos!
hmm! poo dey smell!
RIP.
her family will be worried and looking for her somewhere.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by RexEmmyGee: 4:51pm
O
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by zeusdgrt(m): 4:52pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Flamzey00: 4:52pm
RIP to d just and reserve to d unjust. I wish we could take a glimpse at what brought about ya untimely death#
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Untainted007: 4:52pm
Whoever do evil acts in the dark and thinks no one sees him/her, the Almighty who see everything be it in open or in closet will judge the fellow. But come to think of it too, I'm not judging the lady, but when almost all ladies have turned to olosho (prostitute); then they are susceptible to things like this; yet other ladies will never from things like this. May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Ekakamba: 4:52pm
Same as the thread before this.
Naija which way?
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by iamswizz(m): 4:52pm
Mm
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by huche(m): 4:53pm
This is the 3rd pics of a lady been killed today. Whats the world really turning to?
You ladies should be careful cos guys are desperate for quick wealth.
Slay mama dis, slay mama dat.
All end for grave and hell
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Folzye(m): 4:53pm
Ahhh!....Too many deaths nowadays, I just hope those that likened Nigeria to a zoo are not right.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Talk2Bella(f): 4:53pm
my heart just broke
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by stellx(f): 4:53pm
Why the "killing of ladies" threads today?
This is despicably pathetic.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by egedem(m): 4:54pm
.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Jaytecq(m): 4:54pm
RIP
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Generalkaycee(m): 4:54pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by marvel2(m): 4:54pm
she fit be runs babe Ooh g.boi things Anyways wetin concern me. R.I.P though
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by muller101(m): 4:54pm
Something should be done quickly. Developers killed her. Skull miners will soon take over. That's what we call . sophisticated development
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by rickyrex(m): 4:54pm
BoneBlogger:
only God knows what led to her death.. meanwhile ladies be watchful with the kind of relationship you keep with men. stay away from ungodly life style.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by modsfucker: 4:54pm
The kind atrocities wey dey Lagos no get part two.....
And they still point accusing fingers at the North
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by jashar(f): 4:55pm
another one....
Lord have mercy...
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by daddyrich: 4:56pm
Rip
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:56pm
NCANTaskForce:
sense fall on you
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by Martin0(m): 4:56pm
Talk2Bella:Talky talky how far
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by stormfather(m): 4:56pm
Hmm na wah! What's going on? Ladies please be careful how you move o! This thing is turning into something else today.
|Re: Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) by muller101(m): 4:57pm
modsfucker:in terms of killings the statistics up north is second to non
