Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) (14830 Views)

Aeesha Maina Adopts Baby Dumped By Roadside In Sokoto. PIC / Chidoka Osita Commends Fashola For Fixing Road After He Complained / Ikorodu Road After Rain Last Night (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; An unidentified lady was killed and her corpse dumped behind Rovenia filling station, Isheri Osun, Lagos. No one knows how her lifeless body ended up getting there as residents and passersby were shocked to find her body by the road side this morning.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ladys-corpse-dumped-road-killed-lagos-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

TOO BAD

You cover her face, how will friends or relatives identify her when the only possible way of doing so has been blurred. Quit blurring images, only blur when it has to do with explicit sex organs 15 Likes

I believe she was raped and killed, Buhari Y? 6 Likes



too many corpse online today looks like today is corpse day on nairalandtoo many corpse online today 6 Likes

Men and evil are like 5&6 1 Like

first delta state then cross river now lagos!

hmm! poo dey smell!



RIP.

her family will be worried and looking for her somewhere. na kill and dump dey reign now?first delta state then cross river now lagos!hmm! poo dey smell!RIP.her family will be worried and looking for her somewhere.

O

Buhari sef

RIP to d just and reserve to d unjust. I wish we could take a glimpse at what brought about ya untimely death#

Whoever do evil acts in the dark and thinks no one sees him/her, the Almighty who see everything be it in open or in closet will judge the fellow. But come to think of it too, I'm not judging the lady, but when almost all ladies have turned to olosho (prostitute); then they are susceptible to things like this; yet other ladies will never from things like this. May her soul rest in peace. 5 Likes

Same as the thread before this.



Naija which way?

Mm 1 Like

This is the 3rd pics of a lady been killed today. Whats the world really turning to?

You ladies should be careful cos guys are desperate for quick wealth.



Slay mama dis, slay mama dat.

All end for grave and hell 8 Likes

Ahhh!....Too many deaths nowadays, I just hope those that likened Nigeria to a zoo are not right. 1 Like

my heart just broke my heart just broke

Why the "killing of ladies" threads today?

This is despicably pathetic.

.

RIP

RIP to the dead

she fit be runs babe Ooh g.boi things Anyways wetin concern me. R.I.P though

Something should be done quickly. Developers killed her. Skull miners will soon take over. That's what we call . sophisticated development

BoneBlogger:

An unidentified lady was killed and her corpse dumped behind Rovenia filling station, Isheri Osun, Lagos. No one knows how her lifeless body ended up getting there as residents and passersby were shocked to find her body by the road side this morning.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ladys-corpse-dumped-road-killed-lagos-photos.html

only God knows what led to her death.. meanwhile ladies be watchful with the kind of relationship you keep with men. stay away from ungodly life style. only God knows what led to her death.. meanwhile ladies be watchful with the kind of relationship you keep with men. stay away from ungodly life style. 2 Likes

The kind atrocities wey dey Lagos no get part two.....



And they still point accusing fingers at the North 1 Like

another one....



Lord have mercy...



Rip

NCANTaskForce:

I believe she was raped and killed, Buhari Y?



sense fall on you sense fall on you

Talk2Bella:

my heart just broke Talky talky how far Talky talky how far

Hmm na wah! What's going on? Ladies please be careful how you move o! This thing is turning into something else today.