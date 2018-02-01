₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by betatalknaija: 11:54am
Big Brother Naija housemates and strategic partners, Miracle and Nina gave viewers more than what they bargained for, by becoming the first contestants to have sex in the reality TV show.
The pair who had so much to drink at their party last night, had sex early this morning and Nigerians can’t keep calm.
See what they are saying below.
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by eneojoedu(m): 12:11pm
warrisdis?? abeg abeg, aM just coming from church abeg...happy Sunday.
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by dollarcoolcat(m): 12:14pm
Biggie: Nina do you wanna give a shout out to anyone outside?
Nina: shout out to my boyfriend, I know you understand this is all a game
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by anyimontana(m): 12:33pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by RoyalBlak007: 12:34pm
Truth be told
NIGERIANS ♡ SĘX ALOT
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by letusbepieces: 12:34pm
Miracle the miraculous representing.
The eagle has landed.
The Igbo D is strong and mighty, e no dey tolerate nonsense.
Beautiful nonsense!
Our son have delivered...
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by YhungPablo(m): 12:34pm
Attach their pics. I want to see if they're compatible!.
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by xmanco42: 12:34pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by lordraiden(m): 12:36pm
Congrats to dem...chia I pity for naija
|Re: Nigerians React To Miracle & Nina's Sex Scene On Big Brother Naija by Joseunlimited(f): 12:36pm
Are you okay?
