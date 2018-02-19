₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by BloggersNG: 7:42pm On Feb 18
Church of England reverend snorts coke, smokes crack, watches porn and says ‘I want a hooker’
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/5603464/vicar-crack-cocaine-porn-hookers/amp/
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by OceanmorganTrix: 7:50pm On Feb 18
Getting high on inspirations
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Fkforyou(m): 8:16pm On Feb 18
When you have a crack head as your pastor..
That's holy forces in High Places....
Free am jare.
He wants to communicate with the Most high...
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by khiaa(f): 8:27pm On Feb 18
It is sad that people worship these pieces of shyts. Is he Catholic?
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Zuluhead(m): 8:39pm On Feb 18
Abuse of altar. His major problem is sniffing that would be the most addictive for him to stop than the pipe. Anyway he is on a very long time. He needs to be striped of his post immediately and sent to the rehab.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Epositive(m): 9:18pm On Feb 18
Blackmail
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by WORDWORLD: 9:38pm On Feb 18
Definately not Catholic. The post says a church of England not a church in England. Church of England is a state church in England. Not connected to Catholism. More over Catholics do not have Pastors.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Topestbilly(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
The hypocrites will detach him from Christianity which is fair enough but if it's one Abdullahi or Musa that cannot even perform ablution properly, the whole Muslims and Islam will be condemn by some bigots.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by WORDWORLD: 10:09pm On Feb 18
Topestbilly:
Seems like you just opened the gates for pounding Muslims and Islam. Its a delight on this forum to some Non Muslims.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Galantis(m): 10:09pm On Feb 18
He wants to chat up the most high he wants to meet bros j in another dimension
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Les(m): 10:12pm On Feb 18
Topestbilly:truth of the matter is he's not a believer or believing Christian. God judges a Christian by what he believes but men judge a Christian by what he does and as such, ill confidently tell you he is not. Everything he said he would do in that video is exactly what Christ told us not to do. Jesus loves you, no one can come to God except through him.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by WORDWORLD: 10:19pm On Feb 18
Les:
Exactly what Topestbilly is saying. And that is, if only this line of thinking as your quote above is applied when MUSA and ABDULLAHI do the same and you dont ascribe it to Islam but a malpractice of its principles. Such honest judgements will make a peaceful world.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by sotall(m): 10:35pm On Feb 18
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Dharniel(m): 10:35pm On Feb 18
He's a Pharisee
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by desreek9(f): 10:35pm On Feb 18
Look at his teeth, part of the result of his addiction, wish him more heights to his highness.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by madridguy(m): 10:36pm On Feb 18
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by PointZerom: 10:36pm On Feb 18
Buhari's brother.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by ipobarecriminals: 10:36pm On Feb 18
he don tey.He iz a street. .Anyway, our own here too dey disguised/ carry their church member go inner chamber/hotel for roda baptize/ entet shrine for otumophor
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Xbee007(m): 10:36pm On Feb 18
Aren't we all hypocrite After snorting cocaine, the dude will go to the pulpit and preach to the world as if he is the saintest man on earth.
Pastor party Suleiman.
Chief Imams that makes bathing soaps out of human body parts.
Vatican Fathers that shags little boys.
Catholic Sisters that practice lesbianism...
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by maxiuc(m): 10:36pm On Feb 18
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by millionboi2: 10:36pm On Feb 18
Thesame time
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by lonelydora(m): 10:37pm On Feb 18
You Non-Christians have come again oooo
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by OboOlora(f): 10:37pm On Feb 18
Reverend Scientist
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by headhunter1: 10:37pm On Feb 18
khiaa:church of England = Anglican
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by Flexherbal(m): 10:37pm On Feb 18
I have a direct access to my God. I do not look upto anybody.
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by maxiuc(m): 10:37pm On Feb 18
madridguy:
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by waltcity(m): 10:37pm On Feb 18
Rev da bad guy
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by grayht(m): 10:38pm On Feb 18
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by PointZerom: 10:38pm On Feb 18
madridguy:
Have you captured the APC snake that swallowed awa money?
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by gurunlocker: 10:38pm On Feb 18
Lol.... He can only get high, he can't be the most high...
|Re: Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn by lexy2014: 10:38pm On Feb 18
khiaa:I think church of England is Anglican
