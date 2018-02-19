Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Rev. Stennett Kirby Of Church Of England Caught Sniffing Cocaine, Watching Porn (20956 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Church of England reverend snorts coke, smokes crack, watches porn and says ‘I want a hooker’





A CHURCH of England vicar inhales from a crack pipe and says: “I’m a very happy man.”



The Rev Stennett Kirby, 64, smoked the highly-addictive Class A drug and snorted cocaine in shocking scenes at his church-owned home.



The respected community figure also watched porn, and chatted about escorts and a trip to Soho to buy liquid chemical poppers, which gives users a head rush.



Footage obtained by The Sun on Sunday shows Mr Kirby spark up his crack pipe as he relaxes on a sofa with a pal.



His friend then says: “You’re happy now, innit?” The churchman replies: “I’m a very happy man. I love it.”



He is seen staring at a TV, apparently watching porn, and adds: “It f***ing turns me on when I have this and I watch that.”





Mr Kirby, vicar of West Ham Parish Church in East London since 2007, then makes a crude MouthAction reference and refers to women in a lewd way.



The vicar and his pal also discuss hiring a Follow and he says: “I wish I could. If I had money, I would. I’ve only got £10 left.”



When his friend tells him he prefers prostitutes to having a relationship, unmarried Mr Kirby — on sick leave from work — agrees.



Mr Kirby, known by his middle name Roger, says: “It’s too much hassle, that’s what I told you about women.”







Later his pal asks him: “Shall I make you a cocaine spliff?” Mr Kirby replies: “If you don’t mind.”



As music plays, the vicar reveals he is planning a trip to central London the next day. He says: “I’m going to Soho with my mate for dinner. I’m going to sex shops to get some poppers.” Possession is not illegal.



In other footage Mr Kirby, whose brother is a minister, can be seen snorting coke. His pal says taking it off the back of his hand is easier. Seconds later Mr Kirby says approvingly: “That is good.”



Our revelations bear similarities to the case of “Crystal Methodist” Paul Flowers.



The shamed minister and former Co-op Bank boss was suspended from the church in 2017 after he was filmed in a car counting out £300 to buy cocaine and crystal meth in a drug deal.



Mr Kirby lives in a £1.5million house owned by the Diocese of Chelmsford.



Associate minister, the Rev Stephen Chandler, is believed to be preparing to tell worshippers about the vicar’s problems at today’s service.



Last night the Church of England said it was investigating the footage. A spokeswoman added: “We take this matter very seriously.”

Source: Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/news/5603464/vicar-crack-cocaine-porn-hookers/amp/ 1 Like 1 Share

Getting high on inspirations 24 Likes 2 Shares





That's holy forces in High Places....



Free am jare.



He wants to communicate with the Most high... When you have a crack head as your pastor..That's holy forces in High Places....Free am jare.He wants to communicate with the Most high... 35 Likes

It is sad that people worship these pieces of shyts. Is he Catholic?

Abuse of altar. His major problem is sniffing that would be the most addictive for him to stop than the pipe. Anyway he is on a very long time. He needs to be striped of his post immediately and sent to the rehab. 2 Likes

Blackmail 1 Like

Definately not Catholic. The post says a church of England not a church in England. Church of England is a state church in England. Not connected to Catholism. More over Catholics do not have Pastors. 8 Likes 1 Share

The hypocrites will detach him from Christianity which is fair enough but if it's one Abdullahi or Musa that cannot even perform ablution properly, the whole Muslims and Islam will be condemn by some bigots. 27 Likes 5 Shares

Topestbilly:

The hypocrites will detach him from Christianity which is fair enough but if it's one Abdullahi or Musa that cannot even perform ablution properly, the whole Muslims and Islam will be condemn by some bigots.



Seems like you just opened the gates for pounding Muslims and Islam. Its a delight on this forum to some Non Muslims. Seems like you just opened the gates for pounding Muslims and Islam. Its a delight on this forum to some Non Muslims. 3 Likes

most high he wants to meet bros j in another dimension He wants to chat up thehe wants to meetin another

Topestbilly:

The hypocrites will detach him from Christianity which is fair enough but if it's one Abdullahi or Musa that cannot even perform ablution properly, the whole Muslims and Islam will be condemn by some bigots. truth of the matter is he's not a believer or believing Christian. God judges a Christian by what he believes but men judge a Christian by what he does and as such, ill confidently tell you he is not. Everything he said he would do in that video is exactly what Christ told us not to do. Jesus loves you, no one can come to God except through him. truth of the matter is he's not a believer or believing Christian. God judges a Christian by what he believes but men judge a Christian by what he does and as such, ill confidently tell you he is not. Everything he said he would do in that video is exactly what Christ told us not to do. Jesus loves you, no one can come to God except through him. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Les:

truth of the matter is he's not a believer or believing Christian. God judges a Christian by what he believes but men judge a Christian by what he does and as such, ill confidently tell you he is not. Everything he said he would do in that video is exactly what Christ told us not to do.

Exactly what Topestbilly is saying. And that is, if only this line of thinking as your quote above is applied when MUSA and ABDULLAHI do the same and you dont ascribe it to Islam but a malpractice of its principles. Such honest judgements will make a peaceful world. Exactly what Topestbilly is saying. And that is, if only this line of thinking as your quote above is applied when MUSA and ABDULLAHI do the same and you dont ascribe it to Islam but a malpractice of its principles. Such honest judgements will make a peaceful world. 22 Likes 4 Shares

Ok

He's a Pharisee 1 Like

Look at his teeth, part of the result of his addiction, wish him more heights to his highness. 2 Likes

Ok

Buhari's brother.

he don tey.He iz a street. .Anyway, our own here too dey disguised/ carry their church member go inner chamber/hotel for roda baptize/ entet shrine for otumophor he don tey.He iz a street. .Anyway, our own here too dey disguised/ carry their church member go inner chamber/hotel for roda baptize/ entet shrine for otumophor

After snorting cocaine, the dude will go to the pulpit and preach to the world as if he is the saintest man on earth.

Pastor party Suleiman.

Chief Imams that makes bathing soaps out of human body parts.

Vatican Fathers that shags little boys.

Catholic Sisters that practice lesbianism... Aren't we all hypocriteAfter snorting cocaine, the dude will go to the pulpit and preach to the world as if he is the saintest man on earth.Pastor party Suleiman.Chief Imams that makes bathing soaps out of human body parts.Vatican Fathers that shags little boys.Catholic Sisters that practice lesbianism...

Thesame time

You Non-Christians have come again oooo

Reverend Scientist 4 Likes

khiaa:

It is sad that people worship these pieces of shyts. Is he Catholic? church of England = Anglican church of England = Anglican 8 Likes

I have a direct access to my God. I do not look upto anybody.

madridguy:

Ok 1 Like

Rev da bad guy

ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos .. 2 Likes

madridguy:

Ok

Have you captured the APC snake that swallowed awa money? Have you captured the APC snake that swallowed awa money?

Lol.... He can only get high, he can't be the most high...