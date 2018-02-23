₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:15am On Feb 19
Agric Income team led by the founder Farotimi Olaoluwa arrived at Agrikk Mata Ede, Osun State around 8.30am on 17th February 2018. We were duly received by the owner of the farm, Farmer Kayode Afolabi and his wife. Before going around the farm, we had an interview section with the CEO Agrikk Matas Mr. Afolabi Kayode who coincidentally is also the President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter shared with us his experience and startup stories. The farm, sitting on a 20 acres land mass, was established on February 13, 2014, with fish farming alone. It then progresses to livestock (sheep, goats, bee etc.) and crop production (cassava, tomatoes, pepper, oil palm, plantain etc.). The farm also offers training and consultancy services. There is also a processing plant which can prosecute cassava fish and mushroom production.
Mr. Kayode Afolabi shared the secret of the success of the farm over the years, he said even though the government has not been proactive in terms of Agricultural development, the determination to succeed coupled with the grace of God has been the driving force for the business, hard work and on-time supervision of all the sectors in the farm.
When asked about the marketing strategies he has been adopting over the years, he said that he has several market channels in Osogbo and other locations. He also stressed the importance of doing a market survey, even before starting any agri-business.
After the interview section, we were taking around the various section of the farm.
The farm is carefully divided into the following sections:
1. The mushroom section which comprises of the mixing room, inoculation room, and a laboratory.
2. Relaxation area
3. Bagging area.
4. Oil palm nursery where the Tenera species are kept prior to their sales.
5. Agrochemical sales point
6. Fish feed depot
7. Sucker multiplication zone
8. Hatchery (which can house 200,000 juveniles per cycle)
9. A sorting/ counting room where juveniles are counted before sales
10. A feed mill (a project in progress)
11. A nursery section for Tomatoes and pepper
12. Concrete ponds (which can house over 5000 fishes of different species)
13. A fish processing room built to NAFDAC specification. It has electric, gas and charcoal ovens.
14. A cold room.
15. Garri processing plant
16. Grasscutter section
17. Over 20 Earthen ponds of different sizes
18. Piggery
19. Greenhouses (which housed tomato, and pepper of different varieties).
Agrikk Matas is well equipped with good housing designed to ensure it meets the requirement of a standard farm. After going around the farm, he expressed his appreciation and also advised us to go into farming because it is profitable and sustainable. The team left the farm around 10:45 am with memories of good farming practices worth sharing with beginners and practicing farmers.
http://www.agricincome.com/agricincome-tour-agrikk-matas-ede-osun-state/
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:23am On Feb 19
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:25am On Feb 19
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:26am On Feb 19
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:27am On Feb 19
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:30am On Feb 19
5. Breeding room
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:33am On Feb 19
Green house
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:37am On Feb 19
Earthen ponds
Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by maxipharo(m): 1:40am On Feb 19
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Micheezy7(m): 12:14pm
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by marvin906(m): 12:14pm
nice
buh i think there's still a lot of work to be done here
especially the breeding room
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by engrjacuzzi: 12:15pm
a firm that dangote will soon buy
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by romoruyi(m): 12:15pm
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Bolustical: 12:15pm
engrjacuzzi:You think it's an Ugu farm as obtained in your gullified red mud Republic?
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by emmyid(m): 12:16pm
No comment... Manage the pic....
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by brendan007: 12:18pm
Nice.
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Thewesterner(m): 12:20pm
Good thinking... Good products
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Johnnyessence: 12:20pm
nice one op.
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Naijaphobia: 12:21pm
Rearing animals now brings billions. First bank and Union bank have been rearing Elephants and Horses respectively with billions swallowed for decades. Only recently a snake owned by a Jamb official swallowed million before another monkey senator too followed suit. This greedy Farm owner now rears varieties with hidden motives.
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Litblogger(f): 12:22pm
I love nature
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by engrjacuzzi: 12:22pm
Bolustical:
If Dangote comes to buy my ugu farm, I go hammer be that. Don't fight what isn't yours. My Opinion shouldn't make you have excruciating day
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Benblaq(m): 12:24pm
why put a goldring on the snout of a pig??
this kind asset in a skull mining state..smh
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by oyetunder(m): 12:25pm
imagine...Some stole our wealth, they silenced us from talking. They muted our police and law. Sad, these snakes did not even bother to invest their loots on our land...they took it overseas. insult upon injury.
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by able20(m): 12:27pm
Bolustical:Mr. avoid unnecessary stress it kills, why so pained naa.
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by Mufasa27(m): 12:39pm
Home town mi
Edinburgh city
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by medolab90(m): 12:41pm
That is around akoda na
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by chuks34(m): 12:48pm
Nice one
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by TheAlchemist: 12:58pm
Smile, Nice,,, but i sincerely pray for the sustainability of the project... would love to know the status in 5 to 10 years time...
|Re: A Tour To Agrikk Matas Ede, Osun State by chubbyG(m): 1:01pm
I commend you for the effort in conducting this interview and also sharing it...
but I think more can still be done
the picture quality isn't good enough
angles in which pictures were taken aren't the best.....
you listed so many things in your write up
but didn't back them up with pictures...
Lastly...we're grateful
keep it up
