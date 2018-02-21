Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style (8017 Views)

Oyo-ita Gives Parents Of Quintuplets’ House, Job / 5-Year-Old Girl Celebrates Her Father's Birthday With A Written Letter/Song / My Sons First Birthday Celebration (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)











NEWS BY JOELSBLOG https://joelsblog.com.ng/adorable-baby-girl-celebrates-her-birthday-with-stylish-photos/ Hmm.. Every day new things surface on social media for us to follow, so the parents of this little girl decided to celebrate their daughter's first birthday in style and the photo shoots are absolutely adorable.

.

Really beautiful and colorful. 3 Likes



I dey find wife o

See as pikin fine and fresh .

God abeg bless me with a fine, good, virtous woman , with fine pikins I dey find wife oSee as pikin fine and fresh .God abeg bless me with a fine, good, virtous woman , with fine pikins 7 Likes





So lovely. So lovely.

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ishilove MissyB3 Fynestboi

beautiful baby, beautiful heart..God bless you real good 2 Likes

So cute 1 Like

Right now, To Give Person Bele Dey Hungry Me...... 1 Like





Melanin abi, when she reach 22 she go begin bleach up abi na skin tone The pikin fine shaMelanin abi, when she reach 22 she go begin bleach up abi na skin tone 1 Like

Awwwwww cute





All the rest 9ja gals no fit produce fine pikin again



Bcus dm don abort pikin tire



Der toto self go don slack finish







Useless Nigeria gals dm

at least this one is better than the mami water inspired one



happy birthday baby

Iyen naa da

ooooooooooo, which kind wahala b dis na

Useless9jagirls:

Awwwwww cute





All the rest 9ja gals no fit produce fine pikin again



Bcus dm don abort pikin tire



Der toto self go don slack finish







Useless Nigeria gals dm

You're the definition of Stupid You're the definition of Stupid 2 Likes





Check link below for ongoing barmmyshoes discounted sales.



www.nairaland.com/4357664/quality-dope-stylish-perm-sandals Beautiful girl. Love her beautiful smile.Check link below for ongoing barmmyshoes discounted sales.

Awww adorable love her hair

Donald3d:



I dey find wife o

See as pikin fine and fresh .

God abeg bless me with a fine, good, virtous woman , with fine pikins

Go Sambisa forest, your wife is right there. Go Sambisa forest, your wife is right there.

Donald3d:



I dey find wife o

See as pikin fine and fresh .

God abeg bless me with a fine, good, virtous woman , with fine pikins

u dey find fine woman nd never get money nor job.

my guy, soup wey sweet, na money made an u dey find fine woman nd never get money nor job.my guy, soup wey sweet, na money made an 1 Like

Fine wine.. Happy birthday cutie

hmmmmm. no one evers talks about the challenges of raising a child...

Cute... Money dey hand

Indeed... This is beautiful!!! classic

Indeed... This is beautiful!!! lovely!!

With dis pix... I think I need a female child as my first born.....

Share If U want a female child too, Like if u don't want

So cute..looks like my future daughter

She's so cute! I'm almost tempted to have a baby