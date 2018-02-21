₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by PcNnews(m): 4:51pm On Feb 19
Hmm.. Every day new things surface on social media for us to follow, so the parents of this little girl decided to celebrate their daughter's first birthday in style and the photo shoots are absolutely adorable.
NEWS BY JOELSBLOG https://joelsblog.com.ng/adorable-baby-girl-celebrates-her-birthday-with-stylish-photos/
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by PcNnews(m): 4:51pm On Feb 19
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Treasure17(m): 4:58pm On Feb 19
Really beautiful and colorful.
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Donald3d(m): 5:01pm On Feb 19
I dey find wife o
See as pikin fine and fresh .
God abeg bless me with a fine, good, virtous woman , with fine pikins
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Evablizin(f): 5:10pm On Feb 19
So lovely.
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by PcNnews(m): 6:49pm On Feb 19
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by nairavsdollars(f): 11:51am
beautiful baby, beautiful heart..God bless you real good
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by simantiniya: 11:52am
So cute
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by bobokeshington: 11:52am
Right now, To Give Person Bele Dey Hungry Me......
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by chuks34(m): 11:52am
The pikin fine sha
Melanin abi, when she reach 22 she go begin bleach up abi na skin tone
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Useless9jagirls: 11:53am
Awwwwww cute
All the rest 9ja gals no fit produce fine pikin again
Bcus dm don abort pikin tire
Der toto self go don slack finish
Useless Nigeria gals dm
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by virtuousMe(f): 11:53am
at least this one is better than the mami water inspired one
happy birthday baby
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by yemajiteru(m): 11:55am
Iyen naa da
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Gkay1(m): 11:55am
ooooooooooo, which kind wahala b dis na
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Ariel20(m): 11:56am
Useless9jagirls:
You're the definition of Stupid
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Barmmyshoes: 11:56am
Beautiful girl. Love her beautiful smile.
Check link below for ongoing barmmyshoes discounted sales.
www.nairaland.com/4357664/quality-dope-stylish-perm-sandals
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Bitterleafsoup: 11:56am
Awww adorable love her hair
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by bobokeshington: 11:57am
Donald3d:
Go Sambisa forest, your wife is right there.
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Gkay1(m): 11:58am
Donald3d:
u dey find fine woman nd never get money nor job.
my guy, soup wey sweet, na money made an
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by kikiwendy(f): 11:58am
Fine wine.. Happy birthday cutie
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by tivta(m): 11:59am
hmmmmm. no one evers talks about the challenges of raising a child...
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Mferah: 12:00pm
Cute... Money dey hand
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by archstyle(m): 12:02pm
Indeed... This is beautiful!!! classic
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by archstyle(m): 12:03pm
Indeed... This is beautiful!!! lovely!!
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Shamsointegrity(m): 12:03pm
With dis pix... I think I need a female child as my first born.....
Share If U want a female child too, Like if u don't want
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 12:04pm
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Goodchaid61: 12:05pm
So cute..looks like my future daughter
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by Culin(f): 12:06pm
She's so cute! I'm almost tempted to have a baby
|Re: Parents Of This Adorable Baby Girl Celebrates Her First Birthday In Style by SundayPerfect: 12:09pm
Beautiful!
