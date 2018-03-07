₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,762 members, 4,122,232 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 (16131 Views)
PSG Vs Real Madrid UCL (1 - 2) On 6th March 2018 / Barcelona Vs Juventus: UCL (0 - 0) On 19th April 2017 / Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 5) On 7th March 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Ekaka1(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
I love the Italian side jor.....they are fighting with everything to keep this score line
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Bamz(m): 10:34pm On Mar 07
Activeman391:
The op is a Spurs fan
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Zanas: 10:35pm On Mar 07
3mins of added time
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:36pm On Mar 07
Nawaooo juju dey that post, how is that not goal.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:36pm On Mar 07
Tottenham nearly scored, Harry Kane's header hit d post and bounced off the line but I take my hat off to Juventus, I thought Tottenham will win this tie 3-0 easily but Allegri made some positive changes and Tottenham were wobbly for 5 mins and conceded 2 goals in 3 mins.
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by oloriooko(m): 10:36pm On Mar 07
Zanas:It's time for hurriKane to strike
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by hinohsend: 10:36pm On Mar 07
Bamz:
Playing at home is usually an advantage in football, I don't see how it was different today.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by ijustdey: 10:37pm On Mar 07
Game has ended Joor
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Zanas: 10:37pm On Mar 07
Full time
Tottenham Hotspurs 1:2 Juventus
Juventus are through!!!
Full time
Manchester City 1:2 Basel
Manchester city qualify
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by szen(m): 10:37pm On Mar 07
Full time!
Spurs are out!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by ominilongest(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
STILESGANG:..yes bro..that's y barca has more champions league..you're right
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Neimar: 10:38pm On Mar 07
bye bye Tottenham
inexperience killed you guys
16 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Ekaka1(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
.....And the old lady sang beautifully tonight.
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Bamz(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
hinohsend:
Hey, I'm only looking at trends here. At this rate, next week's fixture would be no different.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by chukzyfcbb: 10:38pm On Mar 07
olujastro:.see them. You have been exposed. people wey no sabi ball go come here dey yarn okpata.
Naso dem make noise tire before match start, say PSG go kill Madrid home and away.
Same thing with this one, Tottenham go surprise una. You guys forget that UCL is a Game of Experience!
Juventus wey be finalist na I'm u dey underrate so. I don't blame una sha na EPL dey deceive una. Very soon person go talk say Man city go beat Madrid or Barca if dem jam for quarter final.
Una suppose go learn ball
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by oloriooko(m): 10:38pm On Mar 07
So Tot failed to qualify
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Claireshan1(f): 10:38pm On Mar 07
RoyalBlak007:hahahahahaha
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Varys: 10:39pm On Mar 07
Game over! This is how to get the job done. I hope Conte saw the game. Two substitutions won this game for Allegri
13 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by heed101(m): 10:39pm On Mar 07
Ticket won
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by freebuddy: 10:39pm On Mar 07
Two inexperienced English teams embarrassed in front of their home crowd...............
Says a lot about the champions league. It is not by gra gra. Be wise and practice effective game management.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
Full time : Tottenham 1 Juventus 2... Juventus wins (4-3) on aggregate, The old lady of Italian football surprised me tonight and turned it around when I thought that they will be humiliated by Tottenham.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:40pm On Mar 07
prettyboy5:You were waiting for the game to end before posting like the typical pucci you are
There is only one star in London that wins Champions Leagues and it remains Chelsea.
I will not bring up EPL because I know how badly the 14 years of frustration triggers angry Gunners like you
5 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Zanas: 10:41pm On Mar 07
This should be a warning to Man utd. If you're complacent at home, you will be beaten
15 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by shankara7: 10:42pm On Mar 07
hinohsend:It's always safer but I have followed FCB long enough to know when to stake straight win..
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by iluvpomo(m): 10:42pm On Mar 07
Andrez123:It’s like they (Spurs) never learn ... though I have to say, Juve were a bit fortuitous... I don’t see them reaching UCL final this year.
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by RoyalBlak007: 10:42pm On Mar 07
Claireshan1:
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by zainmaxwell(m): 10:42pm On Mar 07
one England team is out four to go
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by mvem(m): 10:43pm On Mar 07
Andrez123:...experience always count
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by OGHENAOGIE(m): 10:43pm On Mar 07
freebuddy:totenham coach was foolish moreover for city it's expected de have done d job in d ist leg so no need to risk players.... Let's wait for d quarter finals...if u think mancity are jokers u are on ur own
4 Likes
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by shankara7: 10:45pm On Mar 07
freebuddy:How was ManCity embarrassed biko?
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Andrez123(m): 10:45pm On Mar 07
iluvpomo:They might reach oo but they will have to raise their game because the teams that Juventus will meet next will be tougher than Spurs.
1 Like
|Re: Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 by Bamz(m): 10:46pm On Mar 07
olujastro:
How far?
6 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)
Everton Vs Manchester United (1 - 0) - 20th August 2012 - Live / Arsenal Vs Everton (3 - 1) On 21st May 2017 / Manchester United Vs. Southampton (0 - 1) On 11th January 2015
Viewing this topic: sosodat, Damidave1124(m), TIMEISWISDOM, Philistine(m), ekoyo(m), impeccablephili, MChaze25(m), somteez and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6