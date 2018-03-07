Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Tottenham Hotspur Vs Juventus: UCL (1 - 2) On 7th March 2018 (16131 Views)

I love the Italian side jor.....they are fighting with everything to keep this score line

Why am I seeing 1-1

The op is a Spurs fan

3mins of added time

Nawaooo juju dey that post, how is that not goal.

Tottenham nearly scored, Harry Kane's header hit d post and bounced off the line but I take my hat off to Juventus, I thought Tottenham will win this tie 3-0 easily but Allegri made some positive changes and Tottenham were wobbly for 5 mins and conceded 2 goals in 3 mins. 2 Likes

It's time for hurriKane to strike

Put under more pressure (from the visiting side).

Playing at home is usually an advantage in football, I don't see how it was different today.

Game has ended Joor

Full time

Tottenham Hotspurs 1:2 Juventus



Juventus are through!!!



Full time

Manchester City 1:2 Basel



Manchester city qualify 1 Like

Full time!



Spurs are out!!! 2 Likes

And the last time Madrid faced barca in the champs league.they were knocked out.El clasico will always be el classico be it a friendly match or the champions league.Barca isn't psg.Madrid has been their bitch for the past decade

bye bye Tottenham

inexperience killed you guys 16 Likes

.....And the old lady sang beautifully tonight. 4 Likes

Playing at home is usually an advantage in football, I don't see how it was different today.

Hey, I'm only looking at trends here. At this rate, next week's fixture would be no different.

Most of you don't know Spurs enough. I've been a Spurs fan for 12 years now. We don't park any bus like Chelsea and ManU (under Mourinho), especially not under Poch who plays high pressing football. This gives us a lot of possession, ability to dominate the game irrespective of who the opponent is. If we set out to defend, we'll lose the game, so I see Poch using the same team that played on Saturday apart from Aurier who has a match ban.

The current Spurs team is so underrated so I'm not surprised when people don't give them a chance. Surprise awaits all of you soon!



.see them. You have been exposed. people wey no sabi ball go come here dey yarn okpata.



Naso dem make noise tire before match start, say PSG go kill Madrid home and away.



Same thing with this one, Tottenham go surprise una. You guys forget that UCL is a Game of Experience!



Juventus wey be finalist na I'm u dey underrate so. I don't blame una sha na EPL dey deceive una. Very soon person go talk say Man city go beat Madrid or Barca if dem jam for quarter final.



.see them. You have been exposed. people wey no sabi ball go come here dey yarn okpata.

Naso dem make noise tire before match start, say PSG go kill Madrid home and away.

Same thing with this one, Tottenham go surprise una. You guys forget that UCL is a Game of Experience!

Juventus wey be finalist na I'm u dey underrate so. I don't blame una sha na EPL dey deceive una. Very soon person go talk say Man city go beat Madrid or Barca if dem jam for quarter final.

Una suppose go learn ball

So Tot failed to qualify

Watch out!



HURRI-KANE

hahahahahaha

Game over! This is how to get the job done. I hope Conte saw the game. Two substitutions won this game for Allegri 13 Likes

Ticket won

Two inexperienced English teams embarrassed in front of their home crowd...............



Says a lot about the champions league. It is not by gra gra. Be wise and practice effective game management. 7 Likes 1 Share

Full time : Tottenham 1 Juventus 2... Juventus wins (4-3) on aggregate, The old lady of Italian football surprised me tonight and turned it around when I thought that they will be humiliated by Tottenham.

Jobless and foolish at the same time! Respect in deed, a team losing? And if you posted this when they were winning and the game was not over yet then it shows the type of shallow and ignorant fan of football you are. You were waiting for the game to end before posting like the typical pucci you are

There is only one star in London that wins Champions Leagues and it remains Chelsea.

You were waiting for the game to end before posting like the typical pucci you are

There is only one star in London that wins Champions Leagues and it remains Chelsea.

I will not bring up EPL because I know how badly the 14 years of frustration triggers angry Gunners like you

This should be a warning to Man utd. If you're complacent at home, you will be beaten 15 Likes

It's always safer but I have followed FCB long enough to know when to stake straight win..

It's like they (Spurs) never learn ... though I have to say, Juve were a bit fortuitous... I don't see them reaching UCL final this year.

hahahahahaha

one England team is out four to go

...experience always count

Two inexperienced English teams embarrassed in front of their home crowd...............



totenham coach was foolish moreover for city it's expected de have done d job in d ist leg so no need to risk players.... Let's wait for d quarter finals...if u think mancity are jokers u are on ur own

Two inexperienced English teams embarrassed in front of their home crowd...............



How was ManCity embarrassed biko?

It’s like they (Spurs) never learn ... though I have to say, Juve were a bit fortuitous... I don’t see them reaching UCL final this year. They might reach oo but they will have to raise their game because the teams that Juventus will meet next will be tougher than Spurs. They might reach oo but they will have to raise their game because the teams that Juventus will meet next will be tougher than Spurs. 1 Like