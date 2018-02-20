₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by robosky02(m): 8:05pm On Feb 19
Joel Obi, is set to return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of next month’s international friendlies against Poland and Serbia, four years after he last featured for Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.
Obi was on from the start for Torino against Turin rivals and champions Juventus in a Serie A clash on Sunday as he continued his impressive form in Italy this season. Juventus won 1-0.
The former Inter Milan star last featured for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Scotland in a 2014 friendly game in London.
Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.
Obi has been in a rich vein of form in the Italian Serie A, scoring four goals in 17 league games (five goals in 19 games in all competitions).
“He (Joel Obi) brings a different dimension to the team. We saw the Super Eagles play a different system against Argentina and that’s part of the dynamism Rohr is hoping his side can evolve into before the World Cup,” a top source in the Nigerian Football Federation revealed to CSN.
Obi has made 12 international appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2011.
Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered from the source that Rohr will make a late decision on whether to include any of the outfield Home Eagles players in his squad for the games.
“I don’t know as of now mabye later he (Rohr) will decide that,” the source added.
The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/obi-set-eagles-return-stars-torino-vs-juve-rohr-considers-chan-stars/
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by robosky02(m): 8:16pm On Feb 19
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Danielomisco(m): 8:29pm On Feb 19
The guy is not bad o
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by robosky02(m): 8:34pm On Feb 19
Danielomisco:
omo after okocha joel obi is the most gifted midfielder with sharp passes if not for injury that has kept them of and on
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by ladeb: 10:16pm On Feb 19
nasooo na beat dem go still beat unna for world cup
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by NwaNimo1(m): 10:17pm On Feb 19
Looks a average,,,,,,
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Xavier9ja(m): 10:18pm On Feb 19
Statistically he is good but is he performing at par with the statistics? E.g pogba is better statistically than kante and Lemina of southampton but I'll choose the latter two over pogba anyday cos they perform better on the pitch regardless of their ratings by the media. So joel Obi should go and chill.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by King990: 10:18pm On Feb 19
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Dutchey(m): 10:18pm On Feb 19
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Jarus(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
No home-based outfield player is SE material pls.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by 2kris(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
robosky02:
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Stanleyville(m): 10:22pm On Feb 19
abeg theguy shuldgo nd sidon..he's had his chanceS already..wetin hm take am do??
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Oseapple01: 10:24pm On Feb 19
FTC soon
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by lexyman(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
i wish this guy is free from injury... its been long Super Eagles play wth a very skilful midfielder
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Bonaventura(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
ladeb:Prophet of doom
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by robosky02(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
ok
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Apination: 10:30pm On Feb 19
Some people wen no know we're valve dey for football still dey criticize
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Afobear: 10:30pm On Feb 19
Stanleyville:you be MuMu
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by victormeg(m): 10:31pm On Feb 19
King990:
Are you through? Say baba 2019.whether you like it or not. When they say vote pdp in 2014,una say no.the suffer must continue for una 2019.anofia.you never see anything. If you like curse from now till eternity,he must come back 2019 and your suffering and cursing must continue.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by MetalJigsaw(m): 10:39pm On Feb 19
lexyman:He's not VERY skillful
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by femi4: 10:40pm On Feb 19
That guy and injury are....
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by handsomeyinka(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
Good midfielder......he plays better than lalasticlala.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by kassano22(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
After 4yrs,Them don de come back one by one as world cup don de reach. E remain mutiu adepoju to be invited to SE for world cup frendlies.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by gegee(m): 10:52pm On Feb 19
I've always liked this guy's style of plat he's very skillful on the ball i hope he makes it to the world cup. na Gernet Rohr hold knife and yam
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by aspirebig: 11:06pm On Feb 19
Scoring 5 goals in all competitions.....not even a double digit and he is being celebrated?
When we go learn?
I hope Taribo West will also join our defence line to fortify the SE defence, with the likes of Uche Okechukwu....their experience is needed for this W/cup.
Shiòooor...
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by BrutusOj(m): 11:06pm On Feb 19
gegee:You and few guys here watched him play for real. Like someone stated above, after JJ Okocha, Joel is the next Skillful mid fielder we ever had. injury just wouldn't let some players show them selves when it matters the most. I pray he stays strong till world cup, we need someone like him in the squard to do man our mid field to open way forward
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by RZArecta2(m): 11:09pm On Feb 19
ladeb:mkpi
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by somteez: 11:20pm On Feb 19
Rohr should pick onuachu and onyeka from midttyland Denmark. Those 2 are damn BAD
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by Harrytimbog(m): 11:32pm On Feb 19
Christian Obodo should be in the picture too.....nigga was nicknamed bundle of skills during his days. Even if he is older than buhari, d mumu dem still fit pick m. Experience is d key word.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by OlamideOkadigbo(m): 11:46pm On Feb 19
Majority of the guys criticizing Joel Obi have not seen him play. The dude is a good and skillful creative midfielder, which the Super Eagles badly need in the world cup(you can check out his highlight against Juventus if you don't believe me) . Injuries have just been extremely cruel to him. More so, those guys sarcastically calling for the recall of Taribo West and Mutiu Adepoju do not know that Joel is actually younger than Mikel Obi. He is probably 26 or 27.
If anything happens to Mikel at the world cup, maybe injury or if he is tightly marked in a match, there is no other genuine creator in that midfield. That's why we badly need Joel and just pray he doesn't get injured because, like Diaby, he is made of glass.
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by justy15: 11:46pm On Feb 19
Joel is the best n most skillful midfielder Nigeria could have had after jayjay if not for injury worries, hope he come back fit
|Re: Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve by gbosaa(m): 12:10am
OlamideOkadigbo:
I liked his style of play the first time I watched him play for Nigeria. I followed his game when he was at Inter Milan, I admired his power, deft left foot, passes and shootings...however for whatever reasons, those qualities are long gone or have deserted him. He hasn’t grown or added much to his talent.
I watched him come out at Craven Cottage, I saw him during the warm up trying to chip the ball over Agbim and I thought he was back to show Nigerians what we’ve been missing but during the match against Scotland, I think he was one of the greatest disappointments in that field.
I rated him so him and expected so much from him but I don’t think he has got anything to offer or add to the new Super Eagles team.
