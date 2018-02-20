Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Joel Obi Set For Eagles Return, Stars For Torino Vs Juve (6338 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Obi was on from the start for Torino against Turin rivals and champions Juventus in a Serie A clash on Sunday as he continued his impressive form in Italy this season. Juventus won 1-0.

The former Inter Milan star last featured for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Scotland in a 2014 friendly game in London.



Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.



Obi has been in a rich vein of form in the Italian Serie A, scoring four goals in 17 league games (five goals in 19 games in all competitions).



“He (Joel Obi) brings a different dimension to the team. We saw the Super Eagles play a different system against Argentina and that’s part of the dynamism Rohr is hoping his side can evolve into before the World Cup,” a top source in the Nigerian Football Federation revealed to CSN.







Obi has made 12 international appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2011.



Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered from the source that Rohr will make a late decision on whether to include any of the outfield Home Eagles players in his squad for the games.



“I don’t know as of now mabye later he (Rohr) will decide that,” the source added.



The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.





https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/obi-set-eagles-return-stars-torino-vs-juve-rohr-considers-chan-stars/ Joel Obi, is set to return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of next month’s international friendlies against Poland and Serbia, four years after he last featured for Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.Obi was on from the start for Torino against Turin rivals and champions Juventus in a Serie A clash on Sunday as he continued his impressive form in Italy this season. Juventus won 1-0.The former Inter Milan star last featured for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Scotland in a 2014 friendly game in London.Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.Obi has been in a rich vein of form in the Italian Serie A, scoring four goals in 17 league games (five goals in 19 games in all competitions).“He (Joel Obi) brings a different dimension to the team. We saw the Super Eagles play a different system against Argentina and that’s part of the dynamism Rohr is hoping his side can evolve into before the World Cup,” a top source in the Nigerian Football Federation revealed to CSN.Obi has made 12 international appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2011.Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered from the source that Rohr will make a late decision on whether to include any of the outfield Home Eagles players in his squad for the games.“I don’t know as of now mabye later he (Rohr) will decide that,” the source added.The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. 1 Share





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z74GFyAKzE check out

The guy is not bad o 2 Likes

Danielomisco:

The guy is not bad o

omo after okocha joel obi is the most gifted midfielder with sharp passes if not for injury that has kept them of and on omo after okocha joel obi is the most gifted midfielder with sharp passes if not for injury that has kept them of and on 13 Likes

nasooo na beat dem go still beat unna for world cup

Looks a average,,,,,, 1 Like 1 Share

Statistically he is good but is he performing at par with the statistics? E.g pogba is better statistically than kante and Lemina of southampton but I'll choose the latter two over pogba anyday cos they perform better on the pitch regardless of their ratings by the media. So joel Obi should go and chill. 2 Likes

Buhari your death will be more painful than that of Oduduwa.

You'll die as a loser and bury as a loser that you're.

Useless uncircumcised bloody mentally deranged idiot 8 Likes 1 Share

My dog be barking like an idiot disturbing my sleep. Your mate's are swallowing 35million, you are here barking for rat. pet that can not not swallow 35million is that one a pet??

...I'm dumping this mumu dog for snakes now. Please where can I buy correct snake that can swallow money and not humans oh!!

. 3 Likes

No home-based outfield player is SE material pls. 1 Like

robosky02:



Joel Obi, is set to return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of next month’s international friendlies against Poland and Serbia, four years after he last featured for Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.



Obi was on from the start for Torino against Turin rivals and champions Juventus in a Serie A clash on Sunday as he continued his impressive form in Italy this season. Juventus won 1-0.who him wan bench

In did I onazi or ogu

The former Inter Milan star last featured for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Scotland in a 2014 friendly game in London.



Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Poland and Serbia on March 23 and March 27 respectively.



Obi has been in a rich vein of form in the Italian Serie A, scoring four goals in 17 league games (five goals in 19 games in all competitions).



“He (Joel Obi) brings a different dimension to the team. We saw the Super Eagles play a different system against Argentina and that’s part of the dynamism Rohr is hoping his side can evolve into before the World Cup,” a top source in the Nigerian Football Federation revealed to CSN.







Obi has made 12 international appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2011.



Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered from the source that Rohr will make a late decision on whether to include any of the outfield Home Eagles players in his squad for the games.



“I don’t know as of now mabye later he (Rohr) will decide that,” the source added.



The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.





https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/obi-set-eagles-return-stars-torino-vs-juve-rohr-considers-chan-stars/

abeg theguy shuldgo nd sidon..he's had his chanceS already..wetin hm take am do?? 1 Like

FTC soon

i wish this guy is free from injury... its been long Super Eagles play wth a very skilful midfielder 3 Likes

ladeb:

nasooo na beat dem go still beat unna for world cup Prophet of doom Prophet of doom 3 Likes

ok

Some people wen no know we're valve dey for football still dey criticize

Stanleyville:

abeg theguy shuldgo nd sidon..he's had his chanceS already..wetin hm take am do?? you be MuMu you be MuMu 2 Likes

King990:

Buhari your death will be more painful than that of Oduduwa.

You'll die as a loser and bury as a loser that you're.

Useless uncircumcised bloody mentally deranged idiot

Are you through? Say baba 2019.whether you like it or not. When they say vote pdp in 2014,una say no.the suffer must continue for una 2019.anofia.you never see anything. If you like curse from now till eternity,he must come back 2019 and your suffering and cursing must continue. Are you through? Say baba 2019.whether you like it or not. When they say vote pdp in 2014,una say no.the suffer must continue for una 2019.anofia.you never see anything. If you like curse from now till eternity,he must come back 2019 and your suffering and cursing must continue. 1 Like

lexyman:

i wish this guy is free from injury... its been long Super Eagles play wth a very skilful midfielder He's not VERY skillful He's not VERY skillful 1 Like

That guy and injury are....

Good midfielder......he plays better than lalasticlala.

After 4yrs,Them don de come back one by one as world cup don de reach. E remain mutiu adepoju to be invited to SE for world cup frendlies.

I've always liked this guy's style of plat he's very skillful on the ball i hope he makes it to the world cup. na Gernet Rohr hold knife and yam 4 Likes

Scoring 5 goals in all competitions.....not even a double digit and he is being celebrated?



When we go learn?





I hope Taribo West will also join our defence line to fortify the SE defence, with the likes of Uche Okechukwu....their experience is needed for this W/cup.





Shiòooor...

gegee:

I've always liked this guy's style of plat he's very skillful on the ball i hope he makes it to the world cup. na Gernet Rohr hold knife and yam You and few guys here watched him play for real. Like someone stated above, after JJ Okocha, Joel is the next Skillful mid fielder we ever had. injury just wouldn't let some players show them selves when it matters the most. I pray he stays strong till world cup, we need someone like him in the squard to do man our mid field to open way forward You and few guys here watched him play for real. Like someone stated above, after JJ Okocha, Joel is the next Skillful mid fielder we ever had. injury just wouldn't let some players show them selves when it matters the most. I pray he stays strong till world cup, we need someone like him in the squard to do man our mid field to open way forward 1 Like

ladeb:

nasooo na beat dem go still beat unna for world cup mkpi mkpi 1 Like

Rohr should pick onuachu and onyeka from midttyland Denmark. Those 2 are damn BAD

Christian Obodo should be in the picture too.....nigga was nicknamed bundle of skills during his days. Even if he is older than buhari, d mumu dem still fit pick m. Experience is d key word.

Majority of the guys criticizing Joel Obi have not seen him play. The dude is a good and skillful creative midfielder, which the Super Eagles badly need in the world cup(you can check out his highlight against Juventus if you don't believe me) . Injuries have just been extremely cruel to him. More so, those guys sarcastically calling for the recall of Taribo West and Mutiu Adepoju do not know that Joel is actually younger than Mikel Obi. He is probably 26 or 27.

If anything happens to Mikel at the world cup, maybe injury or if he is tightly marked in a match, there is no other genuine creator in that midfield. That's why we badly need Joel and just pray he doesn't get injured because, like Diaby, he is made of glass. 2 Likes

Joel is the best n most skillful midfielder Nigeria could have had after jayjay if not for injury worries, hope he come back fit 1 Like