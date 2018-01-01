Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija (13963 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







K Brule was disqualified with his partner Khloe on Sunday after breaking several house rules.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-former-bbnaija-housemate-k-brule-tweet-disqualification/ Former Big Brother Naija housemate, K Brule reacted to his disqualification from the big brother house on Sunday as the rapper tweeted his first after leaving the house. He said "New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko"K Brule was disqualified with his partner Khloe on Sunday after breaking several house rules. 1 Like

�

omo see teeth



You go fear fear. 6 Likes

story 23 Likes 1 Share

. 1 Like

Pappyto:

�

omo see teeth



You go fear fear. You be bad person, real life matters You be bad person, real life matters 1 Like

Traditional Beads on a hood.. with traditional cap

When u dey fvck dey kiss anyhow u no know say u no dey perfect.. now u av been evicted u dey speak parables.. kwakwakwakwa

Mehn fvck big brother... Which kain mumu dressing be thisTraditional Beads on a hood.. with traditional capWhen u dey fvck dey kiss anyhow u no know say u no dey perfect.. now u av been evicted u dey speak parables.. kwakwakwakwaMehn fvck big brother... 2 Likes

Hope you've learnt from your mistakes. The hard way, the only way.

at the end of the day u no gain anything



if to say you too kissed now, u for get mouth 1 Like





I hear say you too Press Bweast there .....



How was the bweast?....Soft, Hard, Expired, Still intact, Fallen?.....



Gist me nah..... Welcome Home Boy......I hear say you too Press Bweast there .....How was the bweast?....Soft, Hard, Expired, Still intact, Fallen?.....Gist me nah..... 7 Likes

Pappyto:

�

omo see teeth



You go fear fear.

The reason he was hardly kissed! The reason he was hardly kissed!

yo problems dey always comence after one bottle.

weakbrain.. 1 Like 2 Shares

Encourage your self and move on, but learn from your falling....

.

Very unlucky to av a shithole partner

[quote author=henritinecy post=65208932]

.

see your Fuckkking life

Confused people in a confused nation

they say he was disqualified because he was behaving like a child and i think they are correcT .

its a pity

.

More On This

Study In China For Free - International Scholarships At Wuhan University, 2018

www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-china-for-free-international.html its a pityMore On This







My signature tho

I tutor u foc My other account is still suffering 10yrs ban because of this soft pornMy signature thoI tutor u foc

I tired for this useless show

[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]m

Wetin u buy come from BBN house

Boy learn to control ur Alchohol

metronaija4:

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, K Brule reacted to his disqualification from the big brother house on Sunday as the rapper tweeted his first after leaving the house. He said "New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko"





K Brule was disqualified with his partner Khloe on Sunday after breaking several house rules.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-former-bbnaija-housemate-k-brule-tweet-disqualification/





UDOKABESTLUV Can't Stop to Laugh

Abeg oh how person fit take do make you know the mod wey ban you!!! :>(

Gangster1ms:

Which kain mumu dressing be this Traditional Beads on a hood.. with traditional cap

When u dey fvck dey kiss anyhow u no know say u no dey perfect.. now u av been evicted u dey speak parables.. kwakwakwakwa

Mehn fvck big brother... Wait na ur mama abi sista e Bleep and kiss. why u kon the para like toddler wey dem collect hin biscuit? Wait na ur mama abi sista e Bleep and kiss. why u kon the para like toddler wey dem collect hin biscuit?

Pappyto:

�

omo see teeth



You go fear fear. 1 Like

is it true dat sylvester stallone(rambo) is dead?

laydoh:

is it true dat sylvester stallone(rambo) is dead? Yes. So sad Yes. So sad

Stevengerd:

Wait na ur mama abi sista e Bleep and kiss. why u kon the para like toddler wey dem collect hin biscuit? U must be gay.. U must be gay..