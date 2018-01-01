₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by metronaija4: 10:01pm On Feb 19
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, K Brule reacted to his disqualification from the big brother house on Sunday as the rapper tweeted his first after leaving the house. He said "New day, fresh start. Thank you so so much for all your love and support. Never said I was perfect, never said I was a saint. One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall and look at all that i have overcome. Have nothing but love for everyone. Including Koko"
K Brule was disqualified with his partner Khloe on Sunday after breaking several house rules.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-former-bbnaija-housemate-k-brule-tweet-disqualification/
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Pappyto: 10:12pm On Feb 19
�
omo see teeth
You go fear fear.
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by ladeb: 10:18pm On Feb 19
story
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by henritinecy(m): 10:18pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by PMWSpirit(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Pappyto:You be bad person, real life matters
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Gangster1ms: 10:19pm On Feb 19
Which kain mumu dressing be this Traditional Beads on a hood.. with traditional cap
When u dey fvck dey kiss anyhow u no know say u no dey perfect.. now u av been evicted u dey speak parables.. kwakwakwakwa
Mehn fvck big brother...
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by rockcitie: 10:19pm On Feb 19
Hope you've learnt from your mistakes. The hard way, the only way.
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Dutchey(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
at the end of the day u no gain anything
if to say you too kissed now, u for get mouth
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by PsalmieD(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Welcome Home Boy......
I hear say you too Press Bweast there .....
How was the bweast?....Soft, Hard, Expired, Still intact, Fallen?.....
Gist me nah.....
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Nwodosis(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Pappyto:
The reason he was hardly kissed!
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Stanleyville(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
yo problems dey always comence after one bottle.
weakbrain..
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by dhope001(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Encourage your self and move on, but learn from your falling....
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by kuzeeboy: 10:20pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by matasinc: 10:21pm On Feb 19
Very unlucky to av a shithole partner
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by iornenge81(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Pappyto: 10:21pm On Feb 19
.
see your Fuckkking life
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by lauwhyte: 10:21pm On Feb 19
Confused people in a confused nation
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by yourkaka: 10:21pm On Feb 19
they say he was disqualified because he was behaving like a child and i think they are correcT.
its a pity
.
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Etihadstore: 10:22pm On Feb 19
My other account is still suffering 10yrs ban because of this soft porn
My signature tho
I tutor u foc
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by rezzy: 10:23pm On Feb 19
I tired for this useless show
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by OBTMOS(m): 10:26pm On Feb 19
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]m
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Postboiswag(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
Wetin u buy come from BBN house
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by myettiallah: 10:29pm On Feb 19
Boy learn to control ur Alchohol
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by free2ryhme: 10:34pm On Feb 19
metronaija4:
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
UDOKABESTLUV Can't Stop to Laugh
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by anayolity: 10:43pm On Feb 19
Abeg oh how person fit take do make you know the mod wey ban you!!! :>(
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Stevengerd(m): 10:43pm On Feb 19
Gangster1ms:Wait na ur mama abi sista e Bleep and kiss. why u kon the para like toddler wey dem collect hin biscuit?
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by silver94(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
Pappyto:
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by laydoh(m): 10:47pm On Feb 19
is it true dat sylvester stallone(rambo) is dead?
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by sarahade(f): 10:51pm On Feb 19
laydoh:Yes. So sad
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Gangster1ms: 10:53pm On Feb 19
Stevengerd:U must be gay..
|Re: K.Brule Tweets After Disqualification From BBNaija by Ask4diva(f): 11:04pm On Feb 19
In khloe's voice; kbrule needs to grow up...
