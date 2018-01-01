₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Amagite3: 8:52pm On Feb 20
Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu shared these lovely photos with his makeup free wife, Ibiere in their home.
He wrote; “�just chilling with my lover � @ibmac_a � after the rain ☔�”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/julius-agwu-shares-beautiful-new-photos-lover.html
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by NwaAmaikpe: 8:53pm On Feb 20
I can't believe that it's the same Ibiere who made heads turn back then in Garrison that now looks like a nightmare.
Sharing a bed with such an ugly woman must have been the cause of Julius Agwu's brain tumour.
His brain was apparently overlaboured trying to figure out what his physical attraction to her was?
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Asowari(m): 8:56pm On Feb 20
the wife is beautiful not
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by nonut: 9:26pm On Feb 20
Damn! Julius Agwu looks like Biafra kids during the civil war.
Why not fully regain his health before showing off on social media?
Her supposed lover ain't better too. She looks like a a scarecrow.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by edlion57(m): 9:26pm On Feb 20
Julius is not look healthy...no offense...pls am not feeling fine...no attack me
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by itzjorju(m): 9:26pm On Feb 20
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Litblogger(f): 9:26pm On Feb 20
Aww.
Short man; my spec
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Bonaventura(m): 9:26pm On Feb 20
I don't think I am right but I have a feeling that this guy's time has passed. Just my two cents
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by countsparrow: 9:27pm On Feb 20
edlion57:
D for Delicious
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by yourkaka: 9:27pm On Feb 20
Hope this love will go into marriage, or is she his wife already, i cant still understand all thse celebrity relationships.
fine woman
Study In America For Free - International Scholarships At Rowan University, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-usa-for-free-international.html
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Newboss(m): 9:27pm On Feb 20
But that their compound is too tight tho. Is that building even up to 5 feet from the fence?
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by AdiDami: 9:28pm On Feb 20
Julius has been sort of quiet for sometime now! Hope all is well with him?
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by baba4thegehs: 9:28pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
Mama can't you see shes not wearing makeup ??!!
All of them slay queen na make up and wigs dey make dem fine! Quote me and run mad!
Btw this woman is a God sent she stood by him even when all hopes are gone and his survival was bleak.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by ud4u: 9:29pm On Feb 20
Everything na story for this forun
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by smith666999(m): 9:30pm On Feb 20
Nigerians and ugly protector for window... abi na chimpanzee cage?
meanwhile Julius Agwu is short
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by lonelydora(m): 9:30pm On Feb 20
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by SolexxBarry(m): 9:31pm On Feb 20
Cool,good to see he has fully recovered
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:31pm On Feb 20
Plenty dey craze here
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Burgerlomo: 9:32pm On Feb 20
Iyawo rere lodede oko
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:32pm On Feb 20
Newboss:
Mr. Big compound. Hope say yhur building is a thousand feet from d fence.
Rubbish.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:33pm On Feb 20
That's good.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Stallion93(m): 9:34pm On Feb 20
Litblogger:mt heew! Dis girl u make me dey turn my head and phone around and upside down just to see u o! U dan try
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by freecocoa(f): 9:35pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:You just no get sense.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:36pm On Feb 20
Bonaventura:
Yhu Mayb rght in ur own reasoning but whn is ur own time coming?
Abi ur life no get time bcus me no sabi u and m sure nobody does even here on a small forum nt to even talk abt Naija as whole.
Una go just open mouth vomit rubbish
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Duru009(m): 9:36pm On Feb 20
His lover abi with his lovely wife !
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Josh44s(m): 9:37pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
May God help you...
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:38pm On Feb 20
edlion57:
Yes, even your english is not looking healthy.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by DidierDrogba: 9:39pm On Feb 20
ud4u:lol
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:40pm On Feb 20
nonut:
I wonder what yhu look like in real life. Abeg park well
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by LagosismyHome(f): 9:42pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:
May God forgive you oooo... your heart must be black , dirty and full of stone . THIS TWO HAVE BEEN THROUGH A LOT yet see the rubbish you typed .
Sad ugly individual
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by Rebuke: 9:42pm On Feb 20
freecocoa:
I wanted to quote d senseless thing bt I realised the thing is too stupid for me to quote.
I don't knw even hw thin like dat has an access to d Internet.
|Re: Julius Agwu Chilling With His Lover, Ibiere Agwu by SeniorZato(m): 9:43pm On Feb 20
NwaAmaikpe:Your statement proves how low a person you are
