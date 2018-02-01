Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie (14204 Views)

African cinema-goers in America turned out to view the recently released American superhero film dressed in African attire from head to toe.

Some were seen with clothes made out of Ankara material, kente, batakari, or dashikis, others had on rich African beads and pieces of jewelry, while some even went as far as wearing tribal body paints.

See lovely photos below...



One love one Africa. More creative ideas to the producer 11 Likes



Seemed like a lot of folks headed to watch the movie reached out to fellow African-Americans, telling them to wear native African dresses.

A friend who was going to the cinema told me she was going to wear something of that nature. Thought it was an isolated, spur of the moment idea. Didn't realize a lot more people made similar decision.



Good on them The movie is good. 6 Likes 2 Shares







Overrated nonsense. Overrated nonsense. 21 Likes 2 Shares

And Marvel is smiling to the bank... 15 Likes 1 Share

Nice movie it's gonna be.. About to watch o 2 Likes

That's great. I only wish Black Americans show real love to the Africans around them. They should stop seeing other Blacks from Africa as lower people. It's not enough to claim you love Africa and Black Panther but disdain Africans schooling or working in your country just because they didn't come through the demonic slave ship. The truth is, every black person, whether they agree or not, has an African bloodline. 31 Likes

One love for Africans. 1 Like

Am I the only person who is yet to see this movie? 2 Likes

CALL ME WATEVA U LIKE, BUT IN MY OPINION, D MOVIE IS ALL ABOUT THE BLACK DOLLAR 1 Like

until Hollywood made being African cool

Make sure your papers are ok.

Immigration will be there o. 1 Like 1 Share





The story of blacks and Black panthers.



Shameful to admit though as a blackman myself. When a dog bites a man, it's no news but when a man bites a dog, it becomes news!The story of blacks and Black panthers.Shameful to admit though as a blackman myself. 4 Likes

The movie is over rated.



Africa sweet to admire from afar 2 Likes

D movie is dope however it is still overrated jare

my aba brothers be making brisk business on patent designs this season. 2 Likes

Let's revitalize that African spirit of ubuntu. Where we become our brothers' keeper.



Exchange ideas, resources, trade, holidays, technology, assistance and love. That's the only way to develop without postcolonial exploitation. 1 Like

Titugirl:

Am I the only person who is yet to see this movie?

Nope, I haven't seen it either. I don't even understand all the hype. Nope, I haven't seen it either. I don't even understand all the hype. 2 Likes

