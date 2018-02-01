₦airaland Forum

Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by raluchi93: 8:04am
It's beautiful how a movie can bring everyone together in such a way that people just feel so connected all at once, just like that. Black people all over the world, even those who have never been to Africa, have come to identify with the movie Black Panther and are being so extra about it.
African cinema-goers in America turned out to view the recently released American superhero film dressed in African attire from head to toe.
Some were seen with clothes made out of Ankara material, kente, batakari, or dashikis, others had on rich African beads and pieces of jewelry, while some even went as far as wearing tribal body paints.
See lovely photos below...

source http://www.ralugist.com/2018/02/photos-how-africans-in-united-states.html?m=1

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by raluchi93: 8:09am
More Photos

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by raluchi93: 8:13am
More photos

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Haniel18(m): 8:34am
One love one Africa. More creative ideas to the producer

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by whirlwind7(m): 8:37am
Seemed like a lot of folks headed to watch the movie reached out to fellow African-Americans, telling them to wear native African dresses.
A friend who was going to the cinema told me she was going to wear something of that nature. Thought it was an isolated, spur of the moment idea. Didn't realize a lot more people made similar decision.

That's cool. Thanks to a Hollywood blockbuster, Black people have yet another reason to be proud.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Efostick(m): 9:09am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Rokia2(f): 9:12am
Good on them The movie is good.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
shocked


Overrated nonsense.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by eleojo23: 11:49am
And Marvel is smiling to the bank...

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Tosinex(m): 11:50am
Nice movie it's gonna be.. About to watch o

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by jonadaft: 11:50am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Sapiosexuality(m): 11:50am
That's great. I only wish Black Americans show real love to the Africans around them. They should stop seeing other Blacks from Africa as lower people. It's not enough to claim you love Africa and Black Panther but disdain Africans schooling or working in your country just because they didn't come through the demonic slave ship. The truth is, every black person, whether they agree or not, has an African bloodline.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Gkay1(m): 11:50am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Barmmyshoes: 11:50am
Nice one. Keep representing guys.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by ebiebe: 11:51am
One love for Africans.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Titugirl(f): 11:52am
Am I the only person who is yet to see this movie?

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by buchilino(m): 11:53am
CALL ME WATEVA U LIKE, BUT IN MY OPINION, D MOVIE IS ALL ABOUT THE BLACK DOLLAR

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by drips8(m): 11:53am
until Hollywood made being African cool
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by yomalex(m): 11:53am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by lenghtinny(m): 11:54am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by fuke(m): 11:54am
Make sure your papers are ok.
Immigration will be there o.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by somehow: 11:55am
When a dog bites a man, it's no news but when a man bites a dog, it becomes news!

The story of blacks and Black panthers.

Shameful to admit though as a blackman myself. embarassed

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Spidermon: 11:55am
The movie is over rated.

Africa sweet to admire from afar

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Terminator1234g: 11:55am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Jackdaniels16(m): 11:56am
D movie is dope however it is still overrated jare
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by eherbal(m): 11:57am
my aba brothers be making brisk business on patent designs this season. grin

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Yankee101: 11:57am
Wukanda forever!

Let's revitalize that African spirit of ubuntu. Where we become our brothers' keeper.

Exchange ideas, resources, trade, holidays, technology, assistance and love. That's the only way to develop without postcolonial exploitation.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Xinzu: 11:58am
Titugirl:
Am I the only person who is yet to see this movie?

Nope, I haven't seen it either. I don't even understand all the hype.

Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Osyxcel(m): 11:59am
Re: Black Panther: How Africans In America Dressed To Go See The Movie by Bitterleafsoup: 11:59am
obviously you did not watch the movie

