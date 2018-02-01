₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by pittoilet(f): 8:50am
The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a notorious trans-border robbery gang, whose members come from the Benin Republic to snatch exotic cars from Nigerian motorists and take same to Cotonou.
Arrested were four members of the gang, including a herbalist who confessed to be preparing charms for the gang. Three members of the gang— Ajagba Hammaed, 30; Tobinju Potel, 35, and Botan Remmy, 30— were arrested along the Mile-2/Badagry Expressway while on a mission to snatch vehicles in Lagos State.
Recovered from them were one AK-47 rifle with serial number PE-2473; 43 AK-47 live ammunition; one locally-made cut-to-size double barrelled gun; six live cartridges; one car number plates (JD 697 KJA) and assorted charms.
The gang members had been operating in Lagos State for close to two years. One of its operations was carried out at Ajose Adeogun, V.I Lagos, on January 20, where they snatched a Prado Jeep from one Olayinka Oyebola.
Oyebola had gone to withdraw some money from an ATM. When he was through with the withdrawal, he entered his car but before he could drive off, the criminals who had been stalking him, intercepted him.
They forced him out of the driver’s seat and dragged him to the rear of the car. He was dispossessed of his phone, laptop and N45,000. The gang also stripped him Unclad and drove him to Ajah/Epe Road, where he was thrown out of the car.
Same day, the trio drove to Ikoyi area where they parked the stolen jeep beside another Prado jeep belonging to one Engr. Fidel Onwodi, who was with his wife buying suya.
They were ordered at gunpoint to sit at the rear as the gunmen drove off with them. However on the way, Onwudi’s wife jumped out of the moving car, while the robbers continued the journey to the Third Mainland Bridge, where they dropped off her husband.
They went away with Engr. Onwodi’s jeep, but abandoned the first one at Babatunde Cresent, Oniru area of Victoria Island, where it was recovered by operatives.
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by abrahambest(m): 12:18pm
Good they got caught
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by jerflakes(m): 12:18pm
Ftc
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Lexusgs430: 12:18pm
Firing squad straight....
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by nairavsdollars(f): 12:19pm
now that he is arrested, why wasn't he stripped unclad too?
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by kolafolabi(m): 12:19pm
Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is trying. Weldone sir! Catching the uncatchable.. He means business
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by PETUK(m): 12:19pm
How are they sure? We all know how ridiculous Police are
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Sunbellar: 12:19pm
Horrible!
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by funmilade4real(m): 12:19pm
Awon were
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by blogbuilder: 12:19pm
h
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Authoreety: 12:19pm
Even when they kno that it will never be well with them, stil they engage in the crime....
Eziokwu eh.......
Some human really,wr supposed to be goats!
Ahswear
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by okonja(m): 12:20pm
BUsh meat catch the hunter
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by abrahambest(m): 12:20pm
jerflakes:
Lol
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Goodchaid61: 12:21pm
bad gang..if na my side dem for no even liv to take pics
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Mferah: 12:21pm
Why strip him tho
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Tolubory(m): 12:21pm
pittoilet:See those Mofus
Wicked being....
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by vickzie(m): 12:21pm
Shoot them in the leg before dispatching them to prison so they can feel the pains of having your vehicle stolen
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 12:22pm
see them like Yaro Boys.........
ANINI come and see your Hand work, your Children don Inherit your Duty
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by LaEvilIMiss(f): 12:22pm
catch Fulani Herdsmen you idiots
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Fukafuka: 12:23pm
.....BLACK MAGIC FAILED UNA BA ?
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by kokomilala(m): 12:24pm
It's happening - their dastardly act - because the police are not policing the LBE very well. There's a huge policing gap on this end of Lagos. Criminals exploit failed systems, just as terrorists exploit failed states.
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Bitterleafsoup: 12:25pm
Why are they still dress strip them Unclad too!
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by sweetyme001(f): 12:26pm
However on
the way, Onwudi’s wife jumped
out of the moving car, while the
robbers continued the journey to
the Third Mainland Bridge, where
they dropped off her husband. This woman is heartless leaving her husband behind!!! If the man has brain he should just seek for--------------
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Authoreety: 12:28pm
blogbuilder:
jerflakes:
TAA!!!!!!!
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Robisky001: 12:28pm
What do you expect when we porous borders all over the places. Makes me wonder what the custom officials are doing in the borders.
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by minesto: 12:28pm
Mferah:
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Tonymegabush1(m): 12:29pm
Nice 1 NPF Lagos State
Nothing thrive more than handwork resulting 2 crime just 2 feed is an option that will b short-lived and once caught the valuable u ave succeeded with can't even be enuf 2 set u free.....
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by Jabioro: 12:29pm
The law should also disposses them their freedom for life,make them unclad within the confinement radius..shekina!
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by dich: 12:30pm
Kill them all...
|Re: Beninese Robbers Who Stripped Lagosian Unclad After Stealing His Prado, Arrested by carrepairs: 12:33pm
