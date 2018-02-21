

Call it attention seeking or pure madness, Bobrisky has been publicly professing his love for Nigerian popstar, Kcee in recent weeks. Kcee is married with kids…



He continued again with a series of posts on Snapchat saying he won’t stop crushing on the singer till he comes to pay his bride price.



source

