Stats: 1,964,742 members, 4,097,269 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 February 2018 at 01:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky: "I Won't Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price"
|Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Emmalez(m): 8:50pm On Feb 21
Call it attention seeking or pure madness, Bobrisky has been publicly professing his love for Nigerian popstar, Kcee in recent weeks. Kcee is married with kids…
He continued again with a series of posts on Snapchat saying he won’t stop crushing on the singer till he comes to pay his bride price.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/21/wont-stop-crushing-kcee-till-comes-pay-bride-price-bobrisky/
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Litblogger(f): 8:54pm On Feb 21
Weird dude
8 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Thatnawtichick(f): 8:56pm On Feb 21
Yabaleft calling
15 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by humanbeing4th: 10:24pm On Feb 21
dere is a pill I can recommend for dis guy
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by dkam: 10:25pm On Feb 21
This shim should be arrested and locked up forever.
What arrant nonsense...
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by ABJDOT(m): 10:25pm On Feb 21
On this matter I think Kcee need to wash his head like 3times from any flowing river in Ogun state, this thread made my night
thanks OP
26 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by 3millionia: 10:25pm On Feb 21
Wasted Sperm
6 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by playmaker2016(m): 10:25pm On Feb 21
see this one ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by engrjacuzzi: 10:25pm On Feb 21
is there still a future for this mad man
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by noble2faith(m): 10:25pm On Feb 21
Ogun fe kpa boboyi ni!!!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by PMWSpirit(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
Nwaamaikpe get in here quick
13 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by orlabass(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
You dey craze Gan ooooo...
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by MrMystrO(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
This Attention seeker again
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by asscb(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Aldebaran(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
Only a GAY would pay you a bride price....
And I want to believe kcee is not one
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by scarffield(m): 10:26pm On Feb 21
Irresponsible idiot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by fidalgo19: 10:26pm On Feb 21
Ruuunnn With The two legs God gave you, this one is not a human being.
God did not create this creature, his an unknown specie.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Peterpanny: 10:26pm On Feb 21
o boy ye,craze get grade o,this one na confirm tear rubber craze.just imagine the inconconbility.
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by Geoxplorer: 10:26pm On Feb 21
g
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by BCISLTD: 10:27pm On Feb 21
it is finished
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by mescan(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Ok
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by amani63(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Sense of an Animal
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by prosper21(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
weirdest cow
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by ProfEinstein: 10:27pm On Feb 21
G
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
E no go better for the person wey do this idiot like this
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by gegee(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
mtcheeeewwwwww
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by andrew444(m): 10:27pm On Feb 21
Bobrisky na monkey...wetin this man abi na woman dey find self.na her life sha sorry him life,anyway who cares
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by StNoni: 10:27pm On Feb 21
when a man with prick is professing his or her love
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by ssikiru: 10:28pm On Feb 21
when a pregnant woman carelessly hits her Tommy against the bed side wood
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by sotall(m): 10:28pm On Feb 21
Psycholytic human being
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky: "I Won’t Stop Crushing On Kcee Till He Comes To Pay My Bride Price" by congorasta: 10:28pm On Feb 21
k
