Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte (7612 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-evicted-disqualified-bbnaija-housemates-visit-payporte/



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Big Brother Naija evicted and disqualified housemates, Bitto, Dee One, Princess, Vandora, Khloe and Kbrule visited the proud sponsor of BBNaija game show today in the course of their media tour after leaving the show on Sunday.cc: lalasticlala mynd44

For una mind now una don be celebrities... 17 Likes

I see them

Like play like play them don dey turn celebrities



Merited happiness 1 Like

Pls what is Payporte? 11 Likes

Since after the eviction, Dee one has missing in action



No interviews. Nothing 1 Like

Nairaland:The Official Media Partner Of BBNaija 6 Likes

Brb

Na how Man U will play Chelsea concern me. 1 Like

dis space is for sale

I'll never comment on any BBN related topic

After few months this nonsense will fade away.. let us continue to endure

loosers association.

LA

bidemz:

Fojr una mind now una don be celebrities... Of course they are, plty them small na. Of course they are, plty them small na.

Newest celebs





Nobody remembers them after big brother naija Something is not quite right with this payporte company.Nobody remembers them after big brother naija

bidemz:

For una mind now una don be celebrities... dey there dey open teeth dey there dey open teeth

bidemz:

For una mind now una don be celebrities...

Don't mind them. By september nobody go remember them again Don't mind them. By september nobody go remember them again

See how Khloe flat like plate.

LOL I don't follow this ish but didn't they just begin? and already 6 people have been kicked out? They must really feel like 'What a fvking waste of time' 1 Like

What about DeeOne?

my vannessa

bidemz:

For una mind now una don be celebrities...

You too double your hustle You too double your hustle

1 Like

And so fuccckkkking what?

Khloe body odour no get part two just like vandora's mouth odour

. At least they have followers on insta bidemz:

For una mind now una don be celebrities... . At least they have followers on insta

ehardetola:





You too double your hustle How? How?