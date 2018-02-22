₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by metroblogger: 10:19pm On Feb 21
Big Brother Naija evicted and disqualified housemates, Bitto, Dee One, Princess, Vandora, Khloe and Kbrule visited the proud sponsor of BBNaija game show today in the course of their media tour after leaving the show on Sunday.
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by metroblogger: 10:20pm On Feb 21
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by bidemz(m): 10:22pm On Feb 21
For una mind now una don be celebrities...
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by littlewonders: 10:26pm On Feb 21
I see them
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by vickysly: 10:26pm On Feb 21
Like play like play them don dey turn celebrities
Merited happiness
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:18pm On Feb 21
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by DollarAngel(m): 11:18pm On Feb 21
Pls what is Payporte?
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Icecomrade: 11:19pm On Feb 21
Since after the eviction, Dee one has missing in action
No interviews. Nothing
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Unseriousboy: 11:19pm On Feb 21
Nairaland:The Official Media Partner Of BBNaija
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by RealZizou(m): 11:19pm On Feb 21
Brb
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Readwarn(m): 11:20pm On Feb 21
Na how Man U will play Chelsea concern me.
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by humanbeing4th: 11:20pm On Feb 21
dis space is for sale
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by jericco1(m): 11:20pm On Feb 21
I'll never comment on any BBN related topic
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Gangster1ms: 11:20pm On Feb 21
After few months this nonsense will fade away.. let us continue to endure
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by HoodBillionaire: 11:21pm On Feb 21
loosers association.
LA
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by arherfish(m): 11:22pm On Feb 21
bidemz:Of course they are, plty them small na.
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Maj196(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
Newest celebs
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by LesbianBoy(m): 11:23pm On Feb 21
Something is not quite right with this payporte company.
Nobody remembers them after big brother naija
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by phintohlar(f): 11:24pm On Feb 21
bidemz:dey there dey open teeth
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by LesbianBoy(m): 11:25pm On Feb 21
bidemz:
Don't mind them. By september nobody go remember them again
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Admin401(m): 11:26pm On Feb 21
See how Khloe flat like plate.
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by slyfoxxjoe(m): 11:27pm On Feb 21
LOL I don't follow this ish but didn't they just begin? and already 6 people have been kicked out? They must really feel like 'What a fvking waste of time'
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Admin401(m): 11:32pm On Feb 21
What about DeeOne?
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by DONADAMS(m): 11:35pm On Feb 21
my vannessa
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by ehardetola(m): 11:46pm On Feb 21
bidemz:
You too double your hustle
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by TheLogicalMind(m): 11:47pm On Feb 21
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by Mouthgag: 11:52pm On Feb 21
And so fuccckkkking what?
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by BABANGBALI: 11:58pm On Feb 21
Khloe body odour no get part two just like vandora's mouth odour
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by dollyptosh(m): 12:01am
. At least they have followers on insta
bidemz:
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by dollyptosh(m): 12:01am
ehardetola:How?
Re: PHOTOS: Evicted And Disqualified Bbnaija Housemates Visit Payporte by dollyptosh(m): 12:02am
Admin401:Noticed that too. Nawa oo
