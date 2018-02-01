Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". (2402 Views)

The Video was directed by "Clarence Peters".



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RbK0WHccs



Download The Video Below:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-rudeboy-psquare-somebody-baby.html



Cc Lalasticlala

nice one rudeboy



Mtcheeew na you sabi who epp

The only reason P-Square made it is because at a time there was no single musician in Nigeria. 5 Likes 1 Share





Rudeboy is the main psqure.

Really enjoyed his fire fire Rudeboy is the main psqure.Really enjoyed his fire fire 1 Like

Josh44s:

The only reason P-Square made it is because at a time there was no single musician in Nigeria. Josh44s:

The only reason P-Square made it is because at a time there was no single musician in Nigeria.

chai this guy don dey lead Peter o

100 -0 2 Likes

Nice one from rude boy

Hmmmm

Not what we expected

Dope jam.... good video 1 Like

Lola okoye.



see what you have caused

from glory to gory 1 Like

All I can say is "this life na wa"

Ogbeni, as far as music is concerned, both you and peter cannot make it as a solo artist. You better venture into business big time and forget music. Same thing applies to peter too. Awon omo ale jati jati.

To tell you the truth, this is Paul's best song so far since their split! The song is a confirmed hit!! 1 Like

I lost interest in them the day they separated.

Jim Iyke has metamorphosed from an Actor to a Video Vixen! He appeared in Timaya's "Dance", now this!! 1 Like

Paulo doing his thing. ..na so.



With this song, Paul is gradually getting his rhythm back......that Psquare real voice...



By the time he releases few more songs with good back up singers. ..he's good to go.

babatee1985:

Ogbeni, as far as music is concerned, both you and peter cannot make it as a solo artist. You better venture into business big time and forget music. Same thing applies to peter too. Awon omo ale jati jati.

You delivered the message milder than I would have done.



They are better off as a duo. It's obvious that they are thriving on the fame and royalties of the P-square brand.



If they had started off as solo artistes, both won't make it out of their Mother's basement in Jos. You delivered the message milder than I would have done.They are better off as a duo. It's obvious that they are thriving on the fame and royalties of the P-square brand.If they had started off as solo artistes, both won't make it out of their Mother's basement in Jos.

Paul is the main P-square. The one behind any p-square song that ever hit. Any p-square song you ever danced to. He's the one that gave p-square its sound.

Peter was more behind wacker songs like "I got the magic, eja jo" and "She ki ni". Songs that never reigned on airwaves. He's trying to do his thing with more low songs, that lack harmony. I advise him to either pay a songwriter to write his songs or quit singing and keep dancing to old p-square songs. 2 Likes

Dope..... #firedepartment

Dope song dope artist.

Imagine wht Ego n bad wife has done to Peter okoye. 1 Like

goaldynboy:

Jim Iyke has metamorphosed from an Actor to a Video Vixen! He appeared in Timaya's "Dance", now this!! it's still acting... it's still acting...

This is a hit...give it to Paul



He had to feature Jim iyke again, they are 5&6 these days

These guys be looking lonely in their videos like them no get brother(s). P Square is 1, no be 2; that's what they told us and we've imbibed that. But they are doing otherwise. Will it work? Only time will tell. But for now, something is missing.

No chance of loosen cause winning is setting & sure,if interested you stake, call or whatsapp if interested

Saintsbrown:

Imagine wht Ego n bad wife has done to Peter okoye.





Why use Panadol for another mans headache?





Is peter complaining? Why U? Why use Panadol for another mans headache?Is peter complaining? Why U?

Nonsense song , we are tired of this beat ... give us something unique or you just retire ...