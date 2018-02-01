₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|[video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by queensera(f): 10:27am
Rudeboy Of Psquare finally release the official music video to his latest single Titled "Somebody Baby"
The Video was directed by "Clarence Peters".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RbK0WHccs
Download The Video Below:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-rudeboy-psquare-somebody-baby.html
Cc Lalasticlala
Cc airmark
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Tunesplayng: 11:30am
nice one rudeboy
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by blessedmeme: 12:09pm
Mtcheeew na you sabi who epp
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Josh44s(m): 12:09pm
The only reason P-Square made it is because at a time there was no single musician in Nigeria.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by 6pax: 12:10pm
Rudeboy is the main psqure.
Really enjoyed his fire fire
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by chukiz(m): 12:10pm
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by lokito: 12:11pm
chai this guy don dey lead Peter o
100 -0
2 Likes
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Evergreen80(m): 12:12pm
Nice one from rude boy
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by wealth2al(m): 12:14pm
Hmmmm
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by girlspet1(m): 12:14pm
Not what we expected
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Mightyify(m): 12:14pm
Dope jam.... good video
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by congorasta: 12:15pm
Lola okoye.
see what you have caused
from glory to gory
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Adaowerri111: 12:18pm
All I can say is "this life na wa"
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by babatee1985(m): 12:18pm
Ogbeni, as far as music is concerned, both you and peter cannot make it as a solo artist. You better venture into business big time and forget music. Same thing applies to peter too. Awon omo ale jati jati.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by goaldynman: 12:24pm
To tell you the truth, this is Paul's best song so far since their split! The song is a confirmed hit!!
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Kelvin30286063(m): 12:25pm
I lost interest in them the day they separated.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by goaldynboy: 12:26pm
Jim Iyke has metamorphosed from an Actor to a Video Vixen! He appeared in Timaya's "Dance", now this!!
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by aspirebig: 12:29pm
Paulo doing his thing. ..na so.
With this song, Paul is gradually getting his rhythm back......that Psquare real voice...
By the time he releases few more songs with good back up singers. ..he's good to go.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Skepticus: 12:29pm
babatee1985:
You delivered the message milder than I would have done.
They are better off as a duo. It's obvious that they are thriving on the fame and royalties of the P-square brand.
If they had started off as solo artistes, both won't make it out of their Mother's basement in Jos.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by kingthreat(m): 12:31pm
Paul is the main P-square. The one behind any p-square song that ever hit. Any p-square song you ever danced to. He's the one that gave p-square its sound.
Peter was more behind wacker songs like "I got the magic, eja jo" and "She ki ni". Songs that never reigned on airwaves. He's trying to do his thing with more low songs, that lack harmony. I advise him to either pay a songwriter to write his songs or quit singing and keep dancing to old p-square songs.
2 Likes
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Calm4real: 12:33pm
Dope..... #firedepartment
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by unitysheart(m): 12:33pm
Dope song dope artist.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Saintsbrown(m): 12:34pm
Imagine wht Ego n bad wife has done to Peter okoye.
1 Like
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Mariangeles: 12:37pm
goaldynboy:it's still acting...
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by femi4: 12:39pm
This is a hit...give it to Paul
He had to feature Jim iyke again, they are 5&6 these days
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by jaytime(m): 12:40pm
These guys be looking lonely in their videos like them no get brother(s). P Square is 1, no be 2; that's what they told us and we've imbibed that. But they are doing otherwise. Will it work? Only time will tell. But for now, something is missing.
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by brownny401: 12:47pm
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Euouae: 12:50pm
Saintsbrown:
Why use Panadol for another mans headache?
Is peter complaining? Why U?
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by sokera: 12:53pm
Nonsense song , we are tired of this beat ... give us something unique or you just retire ...
|Re: [video] Rudeboy Psquare - "Somebody Baby". by Shooga27: 12:55pm
Not for me I’m afraid....all your tunes sound alike,I’ve been struggling to change my step from No one like you Hit
