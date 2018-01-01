₦airaland Forum

Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Rachelsblog(f): 10:49am On Feb 22
Beautiful Brides on their way rushing to meet the bride got soaked after they all fell into the river, when the bridge they were using collapsed..
According to reports the incident happened in Ghana..The Men were seen helping them out.

see more photos below!

News from Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/bridesmaids-fall-inside-river-as-bridge.html




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCIRCf0nNnc

2 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by stefanweeks: 10:52am On Feb 22
Hope they can swim.

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by imitateMe(m): 10:57am On Feb 22
Na so God go dey catch them one by one.

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Taiwotaye: 11:28am On Feb 22
Women always like drama and anywhere they go drama will follow them
.
laugh wan kill me die
.
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:43am On Feb 22
grin


Ohhhh laaawd! cheesy grin cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:44am On Feb 22
Lol
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Martin0(m): 1:23pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Ohhhh laaawd! cheesy grin cheesy grin
always Africagrin come o questions plenty for my mind to ask you o

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:27pm On Feb 22
Martin0:


always Africagrin come o questions plenty for my mind to ask you o


Okies...ask me sha..


Why not cc me on ur thread so we dont derail here
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Collins0609(m): 1:31pm On Feb 22
Ok oooooo
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Martin0(m): 1:32pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:


Okies...ask me sha..

Why not cc me on ur thread so we dont derail here
ok
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by RadicallyBlunt: 1:36pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:



Okies...ask me sha..


Why not cc me on ur thread so we dont derail here

6 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:43pm On Feb 22
[quote author=RadicallyBlunt post=65281985][/quote]


See that baby's face ooo grin
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Hhenryhez: 1:45pm On Feb 22
grin
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm On Feb 22
shocked

,
The only reason I clicked that video was to see their pants.

I'm disappointed.

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by TallPck1: 10:04pm On Feb 22
LMAO.... Ghana again ?? One corner people.

2 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by dapsoneh: 10:04pm On Feb 22
And one ediot was there recording

6 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by kenzysmith: 10:04pm On Feb 22
africa una witch neva do haba

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by IjeleNwa(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Village people doing there thing live!

2 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by hahn(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Damn funny

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by money121(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
angry angry
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Euouae: 10:06pm On Feb 22
Fear Benin Flying Eagles

They have special way of dealing with people who cross there path.

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Tmex(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
So they have to wait and pose for the camera or is it that the camera was rolling as they were moving? guess this thread is for gullible few.

1 Like

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Tpresh(f): 10:06pm On Feb 22
grin
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by KushLyon(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
so can we call this a bridal shower? cheesy

11 Likes

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Lawalemi(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
Ghana sef.
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by SammyJac(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
She must be possessed by a mermaid spirit or spirit husband who wouldn't want to share her with anybody.
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by holluwai(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
Orobos cheesy
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by millionboi2: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Dia Village ppl
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by yeyerolling: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Yet pple still stay for d bridge
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by millionboi2: 10:10pm On Feb 22
imitateMe:
Na so God go dey catch them one by one.
which ppl?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by lastempero: 10:13pm On Feb 22
Village people are heartless shocked shocked shocked
Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Dottore: 10:14pm On Feb 22
Uok

