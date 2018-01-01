Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding (19220 Views)

According to reports the incident happened in Ghana..The Men were seen helping them out.



see more photos below!



News from Ebiwali--









Hope they can swim. 1 Like

Na so God go dey catch them one by one. 1 Like

Women always like drama and anywhere they go drama will follow them .

laugh wan kill me die

.

Ohhhh laaawd! Ohhhh laaawd! 1 Like

Lol

,

The only reason I clicked that video was to see their pants.



I'm disappointed. The only reason I clicked that video was to see their pants.I'm disappointed. 11 Likes 3 Shares

LMAO.... Ghana again ?? One corner people. 2 Likes

And one ediot was there recording 6 Likes

africa una witch neva do haba 1 Like

Village people doing there thing live! 2 Likes

Damn funny

Fear Benin Flying Eagles



They have special way of dealing with people who cross there path.



1 Like

So they have to wait and pose for the camera or is it that the camera was rolling as they were moving? guess this thread is for gullible few. 1 Like

so can we call this a bridal shower? 11 Likes

Ghana sef.

She must be possessed by a mermaid spirit or spirit husband who wouldn't want to share her with anybody.

Orobos

Dia Village ppl

Yet pple still stay for d bridge

imitateMe:

Na so God go dey catch them one by one. which ppl? which ppl? 1 Like 1 Share

Village people are heartless