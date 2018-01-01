₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,268 members, 4,099,206 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding (19220 Views)
|Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Rachelsblog(f): 10:49am On Feb 22
Beautiful Brides on their way rushing to meet the bride got soaked after they all fell into the river, when the bridge they were using collapsed..
According to reports the incident happened in Ghana..The Men were seen helping them out.
see more photos below!
News from Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/bridesmaids-fall-inside-river-as-bridge.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCIRCf0nNnc
2 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by stefanweeks: 10:52am On Feb 22
Hope they can swim.
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by imitateMe(m): 10:57am On Feb 22
Na so God go dey catch them one by one.
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Taiwotaye: 11:28am On Feb 22
Women always like drama and anywhere they go drama will follow them.
laugh wan kill me die
.
Study In Germany For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Stuttgart, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-germany-for-free-international.html
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:43am On Feb 22
Ohhhh laaawd!
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:44am On Feb 22
Lol
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Martin0(m): 1:23pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:always Africa come o questions plenty for my mind to ask you o
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:27pm On Feb 22
Martin0:
Okies...ask me sha..
Why not cc me on ur thread so we dont derail here
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Collins0609(m): 1:31pm On Feb 22
Ok oooooo
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Martin0(m): 1:32pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:ok
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by RadicallyBlunt: 1:36pm On Feb 22
QueenSuccubus:
6 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:43pm On Feb 22
[quote author=RadicallyBlunt post=65281985][/quote]
See that baby's face ooo
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Hhenryhez: 1:45pm On Feb 22
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm On Feb 22
,
The only reason I clicked that video was to see their pants.
I'm disappointed.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by TallPck1: 10:04pm On Feb 22
LMAO.... Ghana again ?? One corner people.
2 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by dapsoneh: 10:04pm On Feb 22
And one ediot was there recording
6 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by kenzysmith: 10:04pm On Feb 22
africa una witch neva do haba
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by IjeleNwa(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Village people doing there thing live!
2 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by hahn(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
Damn funny
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by money121(m): 10:05pm On Feb 22
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Euouae: 10:06pm On Feb 22
Fear Benin Flying Eagles
They have special way of dealing with people who cross there path.
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Tmex(m): 10:06pm On Feb 22
So they have to wait and pose for the camera or is it that the camera was rolling as they were moving? guess this thread is for gullible few.
1 Like
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Tpresh(f): 10:06pm On Feb 22
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by KushLyon(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
so can we call this a bridal shower?
11 Likes
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Lawalemi(m): 10:07pm On Feb 22
Ghana sef.
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by SammyJac(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
She must be possessed by a mermaid spirit or spirit husband who wouldn't want to share her with anybody.
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by holluwai(m): 10:08pm On Feb 22
Orobos
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by millionboi2: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Dia Village ppl
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by yeyerolling: 10:08pm On Feb 22
Yet pple still stay for d bridge
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by millionboi2: 10:10pm On Feb 22
imitateMe:which ppl?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by lastempero: 10:13pm On Feb 22
Village people are heartless
|Re: Bridesmaids Fall Inside River As Bridge Collapses On Their Way To A Wedding by Dottore: 10:14pm On Feb 22
Uok
We Can Make Your Party Glamorous.. Gospel Tungba Juju Package / Professional Dj/mc For Your Children And Wedding Party / 5 Reasons To Hold Your Traditonal And White Wedding Ceremony The Same Day
Viewing this topic: enny2178, yusuff214, haymoney01(m), oohunt, gbesky(m), apoloki(m), vheckthor1(m), jaidor, olly6559, AuroraB(f), oluwakingsley101(m), maxibrainz02(m), Rajahbite(m), leesha(f), Diegostan(m), silento(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9