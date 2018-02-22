Hmmm... Just a suggestion Seun. Don't you think it's time you gave back to your ardent readers? I mean, if you must bore us with the stories of these celebrities who pay you to peddle their wares here, then we deserve to be renumerated somewhat. In a larger sense Seun, without us, there is really no you or this forum. Don't be selfish..share a bit of the wealth e.g sponsoring a trip to a nice vacation spot in Nigeria etc Just a thought.

[b] Pls help me fellow nairalanders



am a final year student of a polytecnic in Ogun state, pls generous people of nairaland, i have issues paying my final year tuition fee right now. Something terrible came up with my mum last year, which made her lose huge sum of money to fraudsters, (i have proof of this claim). Now my mother is just recovering from serious illness as a result of the shock from the scam last year. My shcool portal closes next week, i cant speak my mtoher about this yet, she has nothing both cash and bank now, morealso if i dint make it with the shcool fee, there is great tendency she might fall sick again. Pls fellow nairalanders help me, i need to finish my education for my family sake. The sum of the school fee is 47K. I have proof of my shcool fee login portal details in case anybody doubting me.

pls help me, accout details is Diamond bank acct no 00045200572 acct name adeniyi kehinde E.

for any confirmation of proofs pls whatsapp me or call on O8I- 0418- 7373



Thanks.