Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage is out with the official visuals for her track ‘Get It Now’ off her Sugarcane EP which was released late last year. Watch and enjoy below.
Download Video Via https://pulsemusic.ng/mp4-download/tiwa-savage-get-it-now-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyHDHcv9PrU
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by okonja(m): 11:05am
Lemme watch first
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Tunesplayng: 11:23am
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by peacettw(f): 12:42pm
Hmmm...
Just a suggestion Seun.
Don't you think it's time you gave back to your ardent readers?
I mean, if you must bore us with the stories of these celebrities who pay you to peddle their wares here, then we deserve to be renumerated somewhat.
In a larger sense Seun, without us, there is really no you or this forum.
Don't be selfish..share a bit of the wealth e.g sponsoring a trip to a nice vacation spot in Nigeria etc
Just a thought.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Tunesplayng: 12:43pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by magiki(m): 12:44pm
Talented actress in our time.
Team Tiwa
Happy viewing
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by brownny401: 12:44pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by konvict007: 12:46pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Victorakats(m): 12:46pm
Great visuals.... Poor lyrics!
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Eazi1(m): 12:47pm
i will only download when a gat a free wifi!!! deir music ar nt inspiring anymore
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Kobicove(m): 12:47pm
Get what now?
What is she sharing?
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by maxwell767(m): 12:47pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Shooga27: 12:48pm
I can understand why Balogtek junior is frustrated
|Re: Tiwa Savage – Get It Now (video) by Achillesdam500(m): 12:53pm
peacettw:I once said thesame and I got banned.. All other social media platforms I know usually give out during yuletide and other gracious occasions, nairaland is an exception to this as big as the forum is..Shame on the administrators
